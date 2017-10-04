No Cuts At PIMCO

PIMCO watchers have been concerned for the past few months regarding the sketchy coverage for most of the PIMCO closed-end funds. When last month’s coverage and UNII report was released I discussed the coverage issues (PIMCO CEFs: What May Be Ahead?) and came to the conclusion that the outlook was not as dire as some would have us believe. There were three funds most at risk for cuts - PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS), PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) and PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PTY) - but I felt they were not headed for a distribution cuts.

I did say I’d be keeping an eye on them however, and PIMCO has now announced its October distributions. None of the taxable funds - [PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI), PCM Fund, Inc. (PCM), PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN), PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI), PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL), PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN), PGP, PHK, PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO), PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY)] - were cut. The tax-exempt municipal bond funds also retained their September distributions but I’ll only be considering the taxable here.

I take this as a good sign, along with the apparent turn in distribution coverage for most of the funds (see my September article cited above and pay attention to the fiscal year to date numbers especially).

Key Metrics

This chart summarized current data (from cefconnect). I’ve included YTD returns only, because it is the recent changes in the funds that have triggered most concern. While I’m on the subject of returns, let me point out that seven of these funds ranked among the 34 CEFs (from all CEFs, n = 534) that have beaten the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) for 3 years, 1 year and YTD (34 Closed-End Funds That Are Beating The Market).

The top three funds are highlighted in green and the bottom three in red. PTY, which was one of the best CEFs among the 34 market beaters, is the only one with no red marks. One thing to realize if you’re paying attention to PTY is that this leverage number is out of date. In the PIMCO annual report for the five funds with a July 31 fiscal year end date, PTY is reported as having jumped to 43% leverage. Still not enough to move it into the red category, but substantially higher than the 26.75% reported in the table. I’ve not updated the figures because I’m not sure of how many others have changed pending next month's annual report for the remaining six.

De-Risking?

Among the five reported (PCN, PFL, PFN, PHK, PTY) only PTY has had an increase in its leverage. Indeed, the other four decreased leverage somewhat, perhaps reflecting PIMCO's stated goal of moving toward de-risking their portfolios. These are the leverages from the PIMCO report compared to those in the table above.

I'll be very interested to see if this trend carries over to the other six funds.

PTY

The primary negative for PTY is its 12.6% premium. The premium is falling, however, as the 3 mo Z-score (-0.5) indicates. PTY had some of the worst 3- and 6-month rolling coverage rates in the last UNII report, but it also had the second-best coverage for the last month for those funds that ended their fiscal years in July.

The premium keeps me from being attracted to PTY at this time, but if the premium keeps falling, and the coverage ratio continues strong (we’ll know on that mid-month with the August UNII report), I may revise my thinking on the fund. It does, after all, have a 9.3% distribution and outstanding performance stats, particularly for NAV growth which is the third best among the eleven funds.

PDI

PDI is a second fund of interest. Here too, the premium is its negative. Unlike PTY, PDI’s premium has started growing again. After the mini-panic over reduced coverage when so many were predicting drastic distribution cuts, PDI’s premium fell to as low as -2.3%, and I was adding to my position (PIMCO CEFs After The Fall). With the move back up to its current level it is not as appealing as a buy.

Here's PDI's premium/discount chart from cefconnect.

PCI

PCI’s low (for this set of funds) distribution keeps it in discount territory, the sole fund here that is. For anyone considering distribution yield as a primary indicator, PCI looks a lot better than some others in its distribution category, notably PCM and PCM with their 12-13% premiums, lower NAV growth and lower yields. PCI’s discount has been shrinking; it is now at -1.44% and keeps flirting with a move into premium status to join its fellow PIMCO CEFs.

PHK

PHK continues to interest me. I’m not there yet, but I keep watching it. The premium is now down to 21%. I know it sounds absurd to see that a potentially appealing number, but it began the year over 50%. PHK is one of the funds widely seen as ripe for a distribution cut. Should that happen it is sure to lose even more of that premium, perhaps even fall into a discount. That’s when my attention will really pick up. Right now I’m still “just looking.”

RCS

RCS is the most frightening of the PMCO funds from my point of view. Consider: A 25% premium (falling, I will acknowledge, but still 25%), 64% leverage, the worst NAV returns of the eleven, yield that trails the group’s average by 19bps, and distribution coverage in the mid-80% range. I’ve owned RCS in the past, but if I owned it now I’d be looking for the exit door. I do not expect this one to turn out well over the next quarter.

PFN

PFN looks reasonably attractive, as least as compared to its near-clone, PFL. Its yield is higher, premium lower, leverage lower, and NAV YTD is only 26bps behind PFL's. It is the second best on the premium-discount scale; it has a premium but at 3.37% it is the lowest premium here. I own PFN and watch it closely. Should its discount drop, I'll likely add more.

Summing It Up

I have no plans to add to my PIMCO CEF positions (PCI, PDI and PFN) but if I were, I’d start with PCI and PFN. PDI, which looked good not too long ago, is getting pricier than I prefer. And PTY, which was at the top of my mind as I came to this exercise, doesn’t quite make the cut right now. There’s a lot to like with PTY but that shrinking 12.6% premium will have to shrink a bit more before I’m ready to add it to my holdings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI PDI PFN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment professional and nothing I write here should be taken as professional advice. Readers should realize that my writings and thoughts here are my research notebook. Everyone's personal situation is unique. It is the role of finance professionals to provide advice in the contexts of an individual's personal situation. What may be right for my investment goals and risk tolerances may well be quite wrong for someone else. Do your own due diligence. Consult with professionals on your own needs, objectives and tax circumstances before you invest. i do not give advice and ask that readers refrain from asking for it.