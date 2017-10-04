How To Construct A Simple, Effective, Low-Volatility Portfolio

Adding a hedge into the portfolio may create the blend of performance and risk-reduction many investors seek.

The reason behind the 'low-vol' phenomenon could be related to analyst over-estimation of future earnings and the gambling mentality of investors.

This article will set forth a simple do-it-yourself portfolio of ETFs, which will take advantage of the low-volatility anomaly. The goal is to enhance return or lower risk beyond common low volatility funds.

Why Does Low Volatility Outperform?

The low volatility anomaly is an interesting one. Common sense would dictate that we should be rewarded for taking on the additional risk of highly volatile stocks. But we are not. Instead, stocks with low volatility produce out-performance.

One reasonable explanation behind this puzzle is that investors are willing to accept a lottery-like risk as they try to achieve market-smashing returns. It is important to remember that while investors cannot determine the actual long-term outcome of a stock (odds of winning), we are able to set the potential payout ratio (price of stock) by how we price a stock today.

A second problem which compounds this issue is that analysts have an over-optimism bias. So, not only are valuations driven up by a gambling mentality but those valuations were based on false expectations. The odds of winning and the potential payout might not be as good as it was initially hyped. As hope and reality collide, earnings are revised downward, which leads to under-performance.

Will Outperformance Continue?

I believe that the low volatility anomaly will persist. Yes, risk-averse investors may at times crowd low volatility stocks and drive valuations upward. But in order for the low volatility anomaly to disappear long term, I believe that two things would need to take place.

Analysts would need to start low-balling earnings forecasts Investors would need to change their gambling behavioral mindset

Let us consider the second point. I mean, which of these investment strategies sounds more exciting to you? Stocks with a guaranteed compounded annual return of 7.18% or stocks which have a 1 in 10 chance of a 1,900% return in 10 years' time? If you trade large portfolios of both, the return should be equal over time. But the second option sounds better. I believe that investors, especially newer ones, will continue to be coaxed into the higher risk category which can drive current valuations up and the future payoff down.

And, why might analysts continue to over-estimate the earning potential of stocks? One reason stems from concern with keeping a good relationship with the firm they are covering. A firm manager is not likely to maintain a privileged relationship with an analyst who is chronically pessimistic about the firm’s growth potential. And, by pessimistic, I mean realistic. Another reason might stem from an analyst belonging to a firm which also performs underwriting or investment banking services. This potential conflict of interest could put pressure on an analyst to give an overly optimistic forecast of a firm they want to do business with.

DIY Low-Volatility Investing

Volatility and Beta are not the same thing. Volatility is the annualized standard deviation of returns, while Beta is a measure of risk relating to how a security is expected to respond in relation to the market. It is possible for a low Beta stock to have high volatility. But because of the strong correlation between the two (low volatility stocks are generally low Beta stocks), I will use Beta as a proxy for volatility in our DIY portfolio.

We start with nine common sector funds:

(XLU) Utilities Select Sector

(XLP) Consumer Staples Select Sector

(XLV) Health Care Select Sector

(XLI) Industrial Select Sector

(XLY) Consumer Discretionary Select Sector

(XLF) Financial Select Sector

(XLB) Materials Select Sector

(XLK) Technology Select Sector

(XLE) Energy Select Sector

I have only one criteria for selecting funds: 3-year Beta (weekly average).

I will simulate holding the four sector ETFs with the lowest Beta and benchmark this to the iShares Minimum Volatility ETF (USMV).



These four funds are currently recommended:

1. Utilities ((NYSEARCA:XLU))

3. Health Care ((NYSEARCA:XLV))

4. Industrial ((NYSEARCA:XLI))

This shouldn’t come as a big surprise when we look at the sector breakdown of two common low-vol ETFs ((NYSEARCA:USMV)) and ((NYSEARCA:SPLV)).

SPLV Sector Breakdown

Note: The consumer non-cyclical sector is closely related to the consumer staples sector in the GICS classification system.

USMV Sector Breakdown



Missing from our portfolio is exposure to Technology and Financials. Further fund blending will be addressed in a future article. This portfolio will keep it simple.

Take It To the Next Level

The purpose of this article was not merely to show you a four-fund sector system. Let’s take this to the next level with hedging.

The next step is to gain short exposure to funds with high volatility. Now, the last thing you should do is make this portfolio market-neutral. We do not want equal dollar amounts long and short. That can take a nasty bite out of your rump during extreme bull market runs when highly volatile stocks sprint past stocks of low volatility for brief periods of time. I am talking about hedging a portion of your long dollar position. Perhaps somewhere between 20% and 30%.

The updated system is this:

Go long in the four sector ETFs with the lowest three-year Beta

Go short in the four sector ETFs with the highest three-year Beta

Keep short value at 25% of long value. Re-evaluate every four weeks.



As you can see in the chart, our performance is mirroring the low volatility fund quite closely except our potential for loss in a down market is less.

You may also choose to hedge using just one ETF such as those which track the broad market (SPY) or perhaps a value segment of it (IWD).

Below is a simulation where the Vanguard Developed Markets ETF (VEA) is the hedging instrument:



Summary

While there will no doubt be periods of under-performance with the low volatility anomaly, I do believe the out-performance returns will persist overall. I don’t think that analysts will suddenly start low-balling future growth expectations anytime soon, and I do believe investors will continue to show a preference for high risk and high return stocks.

Instead of only relying on pre-packaged ETF solutions, I believe there is ample room for individual investors to creatively take advantage of the low volatility anomaly by creating a hedged portfolio with highly liquid ETFs.

How do you take advantage of the low-volatility anomaly?

