The Dollar Correction Has Begun And Will Continue

About two years ago, I introduced a model that explained long-term price movements in the value of the Dollar Index. What I found was that most of the variation could be explained by changes in money supply and GDP. At that time, the broad Dollar Index was valued at 116.

Today, the Dollar Index is at 119. Adjusted for inflation, there has been no positive movement in the Dollar Index. Now I grant that most of that is due to the recent correction in the Dollar, but I find that the Dollar has further room to move down. The model is still showing that the Dollar is greatly overvalued, and in this environment, much like around 2000, those who hold real assets are going to win.

Current State Of The Model

The model for predicting the broad Dollar Index is simply CPI multiplied by M2 velocity. This looks heretical at first glance, but the relationship is undeniable. As monetary velocity rises, the value of the Dollar increases, and vice versa. This is because monetary velocity does not measure what people think that it measures. Instead of measuring how quickly money changes hands, monetary velocity really measures demand for Dollars.

We can see it quite clearly. The Dollar Index rose from the 1980s to 2000 as the monetary velocity was rising. As the monetary velocity fell since then, the Dollar Index has not been able to make any real gains, even nominal ones. 2012 has seemed to mark a change, but that is precisely the bubble that I am diagnosing.

Compared to 2016 when I first made my prediction, today things look about the same. The Dollar has not been able to make any real gains since that time, though there has not yet been any significant major movement.

Predicting The Future For The Dollar

Based on a simple regression analysis, I find that currently, the Dollar is about as overvalued as it was in 01-02. That is, the model found the Dollar index to be overvalued by 19% in January of 2002. In April of 2017, the Dollar Index was overvalued by 17%. Yes, it ought to be that bad.

Now, the Dollar has come down significantly since then, but still the model predicts that it should be at 103. The Dollar should fall by about 13% from this point.

Trade Weighted US Dollar Index: Broad data by YCharts

The trend has already begun. After reaching a peak above 127, the Dollar fell all the way to 117. But what about rate hikes? Those are not a concern. The Dollar has fallen despite those rate hikes. Perhaps investors have figured out that rate hikes are not enough to deal with the massive excess reserves, or maybe they are tired of years with no real gains. Either way, rate hikes are not going to stop this bear.

The only hope left for Dollar bulls is a massive recovery in GDP. Given the predictions by Goldman Sachs and the Atlanta Fed, we are still looking at around 2%. This is not enough, and the promised economic recovery still looks weak and fragile. Until GDP recovers, the bull is finished.

Summary And Action To Take

As usual, proceed with caution when looking at fundamentals. One of my favorite economics quote is from one of my most despised economists, John Maynard Keynes, "The market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent." I do not recommend shorting the US Dollar. Instead, I recommend buying real assets. Do you regret not having loaded up on gold, copper, or other commodities in the early 2000s? Well regret no more, as this is the same (if not greater) opportunity as we had then.

Right now, I am loading up on oil companies like ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX), coal companies like Alliance Resource Partners (NYSE:ARLP), gold royalty companies like Royal Gold (NYSE:RGLD), and loading up on gold and silver bullion. We are going to see commodities recover in due time, just be patient and accumulate while you still have this great opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COP,CVX,ARLP,RGLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.