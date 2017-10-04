Alibaba Portfolio Performance Update

We close by noting that this approach enables conservative investors to generate competitive returns with "expensive" stocks such as Alibaba, which they might ordinarily eschew.

Here, we update the performance of our top names hedged portfolio from August, with a focus on Alibaba and its hedge.

In our previous article, we mentioned Alibaba was one of our system's top names in August, and that we shared it with our Marketplace subscribers at the time.

Alibaba Portfolio Performance

In our previous article (Alibaba: In Case We're Wrong), we mentioned that Alibaba (BABA) was one of the top names we shared with our Bulletproof Investing subscribers at the beginning of August. Here we update the performance of a hedged portfolio featuring Alibaba that we shared with our subscribers then.

Our Top Names Portfolio Featuring Alibaba

Each week, we present 3 portfolios to our subscribers. One is the $100,000 portfolio with the highest ratio of potential upside to potential downside, another is the highest ratio $1,000,000 portfolio, and then we present a $1,000,000 portfolio comprised of our top names. This was the one comprised of our top names. The idea here was for an individual to hold a concentrated portfolio designed to maximize his potential upside, while strictly limiting his downside risk to a drawdown of no more than 9%. This is what Portfolio Armor presented us with, given those parameters:

In addition to Alibaba, the site included Aaron's Inc. (AAN), Align Technology (ALGN), Boeing (BA), Changyou (CYOU), TransUnion (TRU), and 58.com (WUBA) as primary securities, based on their net potential returns, as well as their share prices. The site attempted to allocate roughly equal dollar amounts to each of those names, but rounded down the dollar amounts to make sure it had round lots of each stock.

In its fine-tuning step, it selected Nvidia (NVDA) to absorb as much of the remaining cash as possible. That's what "cash substitute" refers to in the portfolio: it doesn't mean this is a cash equivalent (of course it's not); it means it's a security that when collared according to your risk tolerance with a tight cap (the site uses 1% or the current money market 7-day yield, whichever is higher) has a potential return greater than the current money market rate. The point is to minimize your cash level because cash offers negligible returns and, because each position in your portfolio is strictly hedged, you don't need cash to ameliorate your risk.

Our August 3rd Alibaba Hedge

Note that each of the underlying securities was hedged. On our website, each of the "+" signs in a portfolio can be clicked to expand the hedge. Here's a closer look at the hedge on BABA:

As you can see above, Alibaba was hedged with an optimal, or least expensive collar, while 4 of the other primary securities in the portfolio were hedged with optimal puts. The site tries hedging securities both ways, estimating the net potential return both ways, taking into account the historical incidence of outliers. Essentially, the lower hedging cost of collars is weighed against the chance for higher upside when hedging with puts. In Alibaba's case, the collar won out.

Alibaba's Performance Since (Unhedged)

Recall in our hedged portfolio above, Portfolio Armor estimated a potential return of 31.83% for Alibaba over the time frame of the hedge (which expires in late January). It's only been two months since the portfolio was created, but so far Alibaba has gained more than half of our potential return estimate.

Alibaba's Performance Since (Hedged As Above)

First let's look at the current quotes on the options in BABA's hedge above, then work out how it has done since, taking into account the hedge. Here's the relevant part of the option chain for BABA, via Fidelity.

The columns we're concerned with there are the ones labeled Bid, Ask, and Strike. The way we value options when tracking performance is to use the intrinsic value or the midpoint of the bid-ask price, whichever is lower (we don't use last price, since options often don't trade every day and the last price can sometimes be unrepresentative of what you'd be able to buy or sell the option for now).

Recall that the call option in our BABA collar hedge was the $210 strike one. Since BABA closed at $178.56 on Tuesday, the intrinsic value of that option was $0. On the bottom left of the image above, you can see it has a bid price of $2.27 and an ask price of $2.32. So we value this at $2.295, and since we had 7 contracts covering 700 shares of BABA, the call position as of Tuesday would have cost about $1,606.50 to buy-to-close.

The put option in our hedge was the $150 strike one, which you can see at the top right of the excerpted option chain. Since BABA closed well above that on Tuesday, that put had an intrinsic value of $0, so we value it at the midpoint between its bid price of $2.12 and its ask of $2.25, which is $2.185. And since we had two contracts covering 700 shares of BABA, that comes out to $1,529.50.

In general, the value of a hedged position equals the value of the underlying security, plus the value of the put options you own on it, minus the value of the call options you're short on it (if any). So the value of the BABA position in our portfolio, as of August 3rd, was $107,324 [700 shares @ $153.32] + $7,560 - $707 = $114,177.

And the value as of Tuesday was $124,992 [700 shares @ $178.56] + $1,529.50 - $1,606.50 = $124,915.

$124,915 represents a 9.46% gain from $114,117. Not as good as BABA's 16.58% return unhedged over the same period, but better than a sharp stick in the eye. And, unlike holding BABA unhedged, the maximum downside risk for this position is a decline of 9% from the starting value.

As you can see, this is a bit tedious to calculate manually, so we've created an automated tool to track performance in hedged portfolios. Let's use it see how this portfolio has done since.

Hedged Portfolio Performance Since

Here's how the entire portfolio has performed since August 3rd.



The portfolio as a whole was up 3.21% as of Tuesday, net of hedging cost and opening trading fees for all positions. Over the same period, the market, as represented by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), was only up 2.38%.

Note, though, that SPY and this portfolio don't start at the same dollar amount on the left side of the graph. SPY starts at $1,000,000, but this portfolio starts at $995,908.50. Our portfolio starts $4,091.50 in the hole, due primarily to our assumption that we enter each option position at the worst end of its spread. As one of our Marketplace colleagues commented to us recently, this is an very conservative assumption.

Summing Up

Conventional wisdom suggests conservative investors eschew stocks like Alibaba that are trading at elevated valuation multiples. Our approach is entirely different: by strictly limiting risk via hedging, we're able to include stocks like Alibaba in our portfolios. This enables us to generate competitive returns net of hedging costs when things go well, and to keep your drawdowns shallow when things go poorly. Heads you win, tails you don't lose too much.

