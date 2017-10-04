The Best International REIT ETFs

We conclude that investors should consider modest holdings in ex-US REIT ETFs and we break down your investment options. We analyze the three popular ETFs and show how their strategies differ.

For US investors, getting investible exposure to foreign real estate can be a challenge. The associated tax drag and management expenses counteract many of the positive attributes of the sector.

Compared with US REITs, international REITs are less sensitive to US interest rates while still paying a healthy dividend yield. They can be viewed as classic “Growth REITs”.

International real estate should be viewed as another “sector” within a well-balanced real estate portfolio. International real estate responds to similar economic factors as US real estate.

International real estate has vastly outperformed US real estate in 2017. Many US real estate investors are now asking: Am I missing out by ignoring international real estate?

REIT Rankings: International Real Estate

We are excited to launch coverage on the international real estate sector. In our "REIT Rankings" series, we introduce and update readers to one of the fifteen REIT sectors. We rank REITs within the sectors based on both common and unique valuation metrics, presenting investors with numerous options that fit their own investing style and risk/return objectives.

International Real Estate Sector Overview

When it comes to democratized commercial real estate investing, no country outmatches the United States. Having pioneered the REIT model a half-century ago, the US has the largest and most advanced commercial real estate investment marketplace in the world. Over 60% of the world’s investible real estate resides in the United States, a byproduct of the superior legal and financial infrastructure that allows for the widespread securitization of real estate equity into the hands of non-institutional investors.

All of that being said, investors would be unwise to completely ignore international real estate which can add balance and growth to a well-balanced US-centric real estate portfolio. For US investors, getting investible exposure to foreign real estate can be a challenge. The associated tax drag and management expenses counteract many of the positive attributes of the sector. Though an imperfect product, ETFs indexed to international real estate benchmarks can be an effective way to gain exposure to ex-US real estate.

We track the three largest international REIT ETFs: Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI), iShares FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate ex-U.S. Index ETF (IFGL), and SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (RWX). These ETFs are not perfect substitutes and each employs different investment strategies with different levels of risk and return expectations.

Exposures & Strategies of International Real Estate ETFs

Put simply, Vanguard is growth-oriented, SPDR is yield-oriented, and iShares takes a balanced approach. There are two primary mechanisms by which these ETFs vary their growth or yield orientation: REIT exposure and geographical exposure.

REIT Exposure: In the US, real estate indexes are dominated by REITs which own real estate. Homebuilders and developers are split into separate indexes. Indexes for international real estate, however, include both the real estate owning REITs and the real estate building developers. Developers tend to be more cyclical than REITs and have higher expected risk/return characteristics. REITs tend to have lower rates of growth but pay higher dividend yields. The level of REIT exposure is highly deterministic of the overall investment characteristics of the ETF.

For investors accustom to the high-yield, lower-risk nature of US REITs, the SPDR offering is most similar to their current portfolio. For investors seeking a higher-risk, higher-growth investment, the Vanguard offering would be appealing. The iShares offering is split almost 50/50 between builders and owners.

Geographical Exposure: US REITs primarily own high-quality assets in major metropolitan cities with high barriers to entry for new development. International real estate markets, however, are less homogeneous and own or build real estate in a wider-range of geographies. These ETFs vary in their exposure to developed and emerging markets.

Consistent with the high-growth orientation, Vanguard’s offering is overweight the Asia-Pacific region, with particularly high exposure to Hong Kong. In theory, this high Hong Kong allocation gives investors exposure to the Chinese market. The iShares and SPDR offerings, on the other hand, tend to be more similar to US REITs, with higher exposure to REIT operators in major developed markets throughout Europe, Japan, Australia, and Canada.

Performance & Exposure of International REIT ETFs

Putting it all together, we analyze the long-term performance of these ETFs over the past six years. It should be noted that this six-year period has been one of the greatest bull markets in modern history, so understandably the growth-oriented ETFs outperform the less risky yield-oriented ETFs. We see how the Vanguard offering has the highest annual return during this period but also the highest standard deviation.

Combined with US REITs (VNQ), a modest allocation to international real estate can improve the efficiency of an investor’s portfolio and result in higher dividend yields, higher growth rates, and lower interest rate sensitivity. We show the valuation metrics of these three ETFs below. Again, investors face a trade-off between higher growth rates and higher dividend yields. (Note: Since international real estate ETF dividend payouts are highly volatile, we use a rolling 3-year payout average.)

Perhaps the strongest case for adding an allocation to international real estate to an existing US REIT portfolio is exhibited by the factor sensitivities. These three ETFs are classic “Growth REITs": they exhibit high sensitivity to economic growth and low sensitivity to interest rates. Investors concerned with rising interest rates would find value in adding exposure to international real estate.

Interestingly, the 0.6 correlation coefficient with the US REITs index is roughly in line with other REIT sectors, which makes it appropriate to view these international real estate ETFs as a sector within themselves. As a sector, international real estate is the third most equity-sensitive sector and the third least interest rate sensitive sector. Notably, the factor sensitivities of the sector are most aligned with office REITs.

Recent Performance of International Real Estate

International real estate has significantly outperformed US real estates so far in 2017. The average of these three ETFs has returned more than 10% YTD compared to a 2.5% total return for US real estate. As a sector, international real estate would be the sixth best performing sector YTD.

Below is our REIT HEAT map showing the quarterly performance of the sector in relation to the 14 other REIT sectors. This past quarter has been a very “risk-on” period which is a good economic environment for Growth REIT sectors like international REITs. Understandably, the growth-oriented Vanguard fund is the best performer during the past year and three-year periods. The yield-oriented SPDR ETF has underperformed during this time.

Diversification Benefits of International REITs

Vanguard's 2012 report, "The role of home country bias in global allocation decisions", examined how, despite widespread affirmation of Modern Portfolio Theory, both professional and non-professional investors still tend to be over-allocated to home country equities. Vanguard's diagram below highlights that US investors could achieve higher risk-adjusted return by adding a modest allocation towards international equities.

For US REIT investors, the need for international diversification is amplified. Roughly 95% of US REIT revenue comes from the United States compared to 65% for the broader S&P 500 (SPY). Only a handful of US REITs have meaningful exposures outside the United States, making it difficult to construct a balanced REIT portfolio that captures an optimal amount of international exposure.

Prologis (PLD) is an industrial REIT that derives roughly 30% of its revenue from overseas. American Tower (AMT) is a cell-tower REIT that has roughly 33% international exposure. Simon Property (SPG) invests about 10% internationally. Roughly 8% of Public Storage's (PSA) portfolio is outside the United States. Data center REITs Digital Realty (DLR) and Equinix (EQIX) have a significant European operation. Taubman Centers' (TCO) 20 shopping malls are located outside the US. Outside of these operators, investors would be hard pressed to construct a portfolio with adequate international exposure without using international REIT ETFs.

Bottom Line: Consider Adding International REITs To Your REIT Portfolio

International real estate should be viewed as another “sector” within a well-balanced real estate portfolio. International real estate responds to similar economic factors as US real estate. Compared with US REITs, international REITs are far less sensitive to movement in US interest rates while still paying a healthy dividend yield. They can be viewed as “Growth REITs” and respond to a similar set of factors as US office REITs.

For US investors, getting investible exposure to foreign real estate can be a challenge. The associated tax drag and management expenses counteract many of the positive attributes of the sector. We conclude that investors should consider modest holdings in ex-US REIT ETFs and we break down your investment options. We analyzed the three popular ETF and show how their strategies differ.

For investors seeking higher growth rates and higher risk, Vanguard's VNQI is the best option. For investors seeking to add more dividend income, SPDR's RWX is the top choice. For those seeking a blend of the two, iShares' IFGL would be suitable.

Several US REITs have significant international exposure, but it would be difficult to achieve an optimal level of diversification with US REITs alone. Investors will likely benefit from the interest rate hedging properties of international real estate. The stellar investment performance of US REITs has given US investors good reason to have a "home country bias." The US continues to have the strongest economic outlook of the major developed economies, and we believe that the multi-decade rally in US REITs has room to run. It may be a good time, though, to consider adding some international balance to the REIT portfolio.

