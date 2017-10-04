The Lake House Portfolio: Q3 2017 Update

All – thank you for reading the Lake House Portfolio 3Q2017 update. In this article, I will be discussing how large life events have affected principal additions, purchases and sales, and dividend raises and cuts. I finish with some future ideas that I plan to analyze. It has been a great 3Q2017.

Life has been very exciting since the latest portfolio discussion. Since Lake House Portfolio Part 2, I have become married and purchased a home. Although marriage and home purchases are expensive events, I have exceeded the goals set for principal additions to the portfolio.

Principal growth for this quarter is at approximately 300% over same quarter last year. Yearly dividend income has reached an all-time high of $19.13.

Portfolio value hit a new all-time high on September 11.

Life Updates

As mentioned in The Lake House Portfolio: Part 1, The Beginnings, I was to be married August of this year. We were able to manage wedding costs without exceeding our budget. As a couple who enjoys financial freedom, this allowed us to get married debt free.

Along with getting married, I have moved back to the US from my out-of-country position with work and assumed a position with less travel. This has allowed more time to work on side gigs and focus on investing. With a more permanent location, we have been able to purchase a house. We have been saving for a house for almost two years. This transaction didn’t go quite as planned. There was some issue with financing, requiring a larger downpayment than planned. This required more money out of pocket now. This does cause the monthly mortgage rate to be lower. Thanks to our wonderful real estate agent, estimates show I have already gained equity in the house since I obtained it at a below market price.

I talk about side-gigs a lot in my articles. While in Mexico, two friends and I began a startup, distributing safety shoes disguised as handmade leather dress shoes. We are still in the preliminary phase, which is consuming some income and a significant amount of time.

Principal Additions

Now, about the portfolio… 3Q2017 $624.88 of principal was added. $300 was base addition as designated in the budget, and the other $324.88 was side-gig income. Base additions still trump the side-gig income, but side-gig income is growing faster.

Dividends Received

During 3Q2017, a count of eight dividends were received, totaling a whopping $19.13. This is a 268% increase over 2Q2017 and 16,950% increase over the same quarter last year. I know these are ridiculous numbers, but the portfolio is growing rapidly as it is in its very beginning stages.

In terms of contributors, New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) is the biggest, closely followed by Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) and Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR).

Dividend Increases

Everyone loves dividend increases. This quarter, The Lake House Portfolio had three increases.

New Residential Investment Corp. - $0.48 to $0.50 per quarter. A 4.6% increase. Yield on cost is now 12.2%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. - $0.63 - $0.64 per quarter. A 1.6% increase, but an increase nonetheless. Yield on cost is now 7.9%.

Target Corp. (TGT) – I purchased this one on the record date. $0.60 to $0.62 per quarter. A 3.3% increase. Yield on cost is 4.4%.

Dividend Decreases

☹ No one likes dividend decreases. I am considering this one only temporary.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (SBRA) - $0.43 to $0.36 per quarter. A 14% decrease. Yield on cost is 5.2%. I have been thinking about SBRA a lot. I have considered selling lately, especially around mid-September when the stock reached ~$23.50, but the dividends are paying OK. I expect the stock to rebound soon after the restructuring in Sabra 3.0 and dividends pick back up. Time will tell, and I am unsure about adding more positions.

Share Additions/New Purchases

New Residential Investment Corp. – Qty: 2 @ $16.40. An all-time favorite holding of mine with a high dividend. There has been much uncertainty about NRZ lately, but I am sticking with it and adding shares when a pullback occurs.

Target Corp. – Qty: 2 @ $56.40. Although this stock purchase deviates from my defined process in terms of sectors, it does meet dividend requirements. I did not want to miss the knee-jerk market reaction to Amazon (AMZN) buying Whole Foods. I believe Wal-Mart (WMT) and Target will be strong contenders in the future and pay big dividends.

CoreSite Realty Corp. (COR) – Qty: 1 @ $105.85. Adding COR to increase my exposure and diversity in the data center REIT sector.

Digital Realty – Qty: 1 @ $113.00. Adding another share of DLR to increase my exposure and diversity in the data center REIT sector. I will likely be adding more from the latest pullback caused by Palihapitiya. I don’t believe this sector is going anywhere.

CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) – Qty: 1 @ $59.00. Adding another share of CONE to increase my exposure and diversity in the data center REIT sector.

QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) – Qty: 1 @ $54.40. Adding QTS to increase my exposure and diversity in the data center REIT sector.

Sells

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) – This was a purchase pre-definition of the portfolio. I unloaded the shares with a 3.7% loss and put this money to better use. The main reason for getting rid of KNOP is that it doesn’t fit the process of my portfolio, and I have no future interest in the company.

Future Ideas

Tower REITs: This topic goes hand in hand with data center REITs. As cellphones become increasingly capable and mobile data is accessed from more devices, the infrastructure needed to manage the growth is increasing. Most categories are expected to see CAGR of 15% or greater in average monthly cellular data consumption by the year 2020. Then, with the introduction of the 5G cellular technology, devices will be using more data as the data can be accessed faster. My main interests are in American Tower Corp. (AMT).

Lithium for dividend growth: As I am gaining more knowledge about investing and dividend growth, I am learning to recognize what I believe to be macro trends. I see a large macrotrend for lithium consumption in car batteries. Car batteries contain up to 100 kilograms of lithium as compared to 0.1 kilograms for the average cellular device. I am keeping my eyes on Albemarle Corp. (ALB) as ALB plans to capture 50% of the market growth by 2021 and has been growing its dividend by ~10% YoY. Otherwise, I will explore other companies that manufacture components used in lithium batteries.

Look for articles on these two ideas soon. Thank you for reading, and be sure to follow.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NRZ, OHI, DLR, JNJ, CONE, KNOP, TGT, COR, SBRA, QTS, AMT, ALB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.