Johnson & Johnson And The Bull Case

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was a stock I was reluctant to back in the past few years. The valuation didn’t quite seem to fit for me and that kept me away but recently, I’ve had a change of heart. I’ve found the value in the shares given that the business is nearly constantly improving and a big piece of that is because of margins. In this article – using data from Seeking Alpha – I’ll attempt to quantify JNJ’s advantage in the recent past as well as any further gains that may accrue, which is critical to the bull case.

We’ll begin with a look at JNJ’s pretax income margin for the past five years as well as the first half of this year to get an idea of where it’s come from.

We can see that back in 2012, its pretax margin was under 21%, but that rather quickly gave rise to the high-20s numbers we see today. Revenue didn’t move a great deal during that time but JNJ did see better cost of goods sold and SG&A expenses, meaning that despite the tepid revenue growth, it was able to produce very nice pretax margin gains. Indeed, JNJ has carried those gains straight on through today and as you can see, this year is shaping up to be even better than what it has been able to do in the past few years. As I mentioned, this is a big reason why I’m bullish.

Now, in order to get a sense of what will change going forward – since the 6% move up in margins we saw in 2014 simply isn’t realistic at this point – let’s take a look at some components of pretax margin. We’ll compare last year to this year’s first half and see what differences may give us clues as to what JNJ may be able to do going forward.

We see gross margin at a very strong 75% and the biggest detractor from pretax margin – SG&A – at 40%. That’s actually decently high for a company that makes things; that’s more of a service-provider level of SG&A so JNJ has some potential work to do there. To be fair, SG&A costs have come down in recent years, peaking at 42% in 2012 and 2013.

That has been a significant source of margin expansion for JNJ and if current trends remain, will continue to be. And given that I still think its SG&A costs are a bit high, I’m hoping it will come through with some further improvements. Recent quarters and commentary from management suggest they will, but we’ll have to wait and see. Any further gains will be incremental, but every bit helps.

D&A came in at 5% last year, representative of the past few years’ data. Interest expense is very low as a percentage of revenue, although it has begun to move up slightly in the past couple of years. That’s something you’ll want to keep an eye on if JNJ continues to take on more debt, not because it cannot afford to do so, but because it will impact margins negatively.

Now that we’ve gotten a baseline for last year, what has this year looked like so far?

Gross margin is the same 75% that it has been for the past couple of years as JNJ has seemingly found its plateau on that particular metric. There’s nothing to be ashamed of when it comes to 75% gross margins so it isn’t like JNJ should be powering higher, but it will make further margin expansion more difficult. D&A costs have ticked up slightly this year but as we know, D&A can be lumpy. It has bounced around in the 5%/6% area for many years now so while I’d like to see it lower, that doesn't seem to be in the cards.

JNJ has an enormous number of things it can and should depreciate and it will do so in order to reap the tax benefits; this is just something shareholders have to live with in terms of it reducing pretax margin. Interest expense is 1% and to reiterate, I don’t think that’s going to move a great deal anytime soon. We may see it tick up if JNJ decides to take on more debt but for now, it is going to be 1% of revenue. That leaves us at the same 28% pretax margin number as 2016, so what can we learn from all of this?

First, the thing that I see popping out is that JNJ only really has gross margin and SG&A costs to work with. The other components, while small, are meaningful and remain pretty stagnant over time. JNJ isn’t going to suddenly stop depreciating things or pay off all of its debt and reduce interest expense to nothing. That means that any further margin expansion has to come from the two larger categories, and JNJ has its work cut out for it to be sure.

That, however, doesn’t mean it won’t happen. Indeed, JNJ has managed to gradually increase gross margins over time and whittle down SG&A costs in order to improve margins, and I think there’s more left in the tank. The real opportunity, as I said, is in SG&A costs as I still think JNJ’s costs are a bit too high given the type of business it participates in.

I’d be more comfortable around 35% SG&A but I’m not sure that is a reasonable thing to expect, even over the long term; JNJ has put in massive effort to get where it is. However, recent history suggests that JNJ can and probably will continue to see reductions in SG&A costs as a percentage of revenue, and that would be huge for the bull case.

In addition, I’m emboldened by estimates that, going forward, show JNJ with mid single digit revenue growth as the norm. That would provide JNJ the fuel it needs to send SG&A costs down as a percentage of revenue as it leverages down its labor and marketing costs. That’s the bull case for me in a nutshell as I don’t expect any of the other income statement line items – including gross margins – to move all that much. SG&A, however, is ripe for improvements and JNJ has the track record to show it can do it.

Further, when you look at EPS estimates against revenue, there is almost no margin improvement built in. Revenue is going to be in the 5%/6% area and EPS is supposed to grow only 100bps to 200bps in excess of that rate. JNJ, remember, has a decent buyback that reduces the float by small amounts every year, implying that once revenue growth and the buyback are considered, there is no margin growth whatsoever priced into estimates.

That’s the opportunity for JNJ and my bull case is predicated upon those margins improving over time. This isn’t a case where you’ll see gigantic moves higher but incremental gains are certainly possible and I’m counting on them. In short, JNJ’s history with improving margins shows it has the willingness and ability to keep the party going and that’s exactly what I’m counting on.

