McDonald's Stodgy Dividend Increase

With share buybacks, the dividends paid out in Q2 are significantly less than in 2015, in fact the increase in dividends paid is quite modest.

The recent increase in the dividend payment by McDonald's (MCD) is not in any way dodgy. In fact if you look at the total dividends paid, the increase is pretty stodgy. Shares are slightly expensive, so wait for a pull back to buy more.

What news has people up in arms?

Last week McDonald’s announced a dividend increase. Most would consider that good news, but not J.G. Collins as related in his article “ Mickey D's' (McDonald's) Dodgy Dividend”. J.G. was concerned that the dividend was not well covered. He focused on 3 areas: declining revenue, declining profits and slow increases in franchise fees.

And just the day before, Longbow Research came out with a buy recommendation and a price target of $185. If that didn’t confuse you, linked in the news item on SA making that announcement was an article claiming that MCD share price might drop 40%. I don't think either price move is realistic and is far outside what I think a good buy price is (which I calculate below).

So is the dividend unsafe, is the price going to plunge, or climb to even higher heights? There certainly is plenty of drama about MCD.

Why setting your hair on fire over this news is unwarranted

Let’s start by taking a close look at J.G. Collins’ article. He makes a big point that franchise fees haven’t increased by very much when comparing the Q2 fees from 2014 and 2017. While it is true, I don’t think this span of time is useful in figuring out the current trend for franchise fees. First, it’s important to remember that franchise fees are based on a percentage of net sales. And MCD was experiencing a decline in net sales until well into 2015 when the new CEO began the changes that have turned the company around. So I think it better shows the current trend in franchise fees if you compare Q2 2015 to Q2 2017, which shows a 10% increase in franchise fees. Or you can look at the 5.6% increase in fees from Q2 2016.

The very first of my 4 key characteristics of companies I want to invest in is growing markets, often measured by growing revenue. Now, MCD hasn’t been growing revenues for a while now. However, over the last 18 months to 2 years, much of that has been due to converting company owned stores into franchised stores. That does reduce revenues, but more of the resulting revenues are profit because operating costs are now handled by the franchise owner, not MCD.

Now I still prefer to see that MCD is growing its market, so what metric can I use to see what is happening to the market? Well, comparable sales is one measure (it shows the sales at stores open a year), and in Q2 MCD reported some pretty good comparable sales numbers. Management reported a global increase of 6.6% and in the US 3.9%, both of which exceeded expectations. That seems pretty reasonable growth, and I like that it beat expectations because I do use analysts’ estimates to predict dividend growth. Also remember that franchise fees are based on sales, so growing sales means growing franchise fees.

My second key characteristic is growing profits, often measured by EPS. So looking at this SA page, I can see that MCD has grown earnings for 5 out of the last 6 quarters. Also of interest, since I use estimates of EPS growth to help predict dividend growth, is that for the most part MCD has beaten analysts’ expectations on earnings growth. In Q2, EPS came in ~35% higher than the year-ago quarter. I don’t see a problem with finding extra cash to pay the increased dividends.

Turning back to the article that saw MCD’s support as questionable, I want to point out some information that Mr. Collins didn’t highlight. In Q2 2015, MCD paid out $811 million in dividend payments while in Q2 2017, despite a higher per share dividend, only $761.5 million was paid out. That was due to MCD buying back shares. The total dollars spent on dividends in Q2 2015 was 6.5% higher than what was spent in the same quarter in 2017. In that light, the 7.4% boost in the dividend per share payment seems a lot more modest.

It’s often said that the safest dividend is the one just raised. That is because management rarely increases a dividend if they know the operations of the company can’t support it. A counter argument is that not raising the dividend when a raise is expected will negatively impact the share price and management will want to avoid that. I know from personal experience that expectations and the potential consequences of failing to meet expectations can have an impact on how one sees the future unfolding. The head of a company I worked for regularly had meetings with me and my immediate boss, where he would say that if we couldn’t deliver the current project by a certain date; he would have to close the company. Amazingly enough, after several hours of going over the schedule, my boss and I always came up with a schedule that had the project being completed before that date.

So how do we know that MCD management isn’t just raising the dividends because that was what was expected? Well, last year the dividend was increased 5.6%, or 5 cents. So, much like I estimate the project to be done only a day or so before the “drop dead” date, I would expect management, if they were being driven by expectations rather than a more objective view of the company's performance, to come in with a dividend increase close to what they raised it last year. However, the dividend went up 7.4%, or 7 cents a share. So I think that this dividend increase is mostly not driven by expectations that exceed what the company could objectively achieve.

I just don’t see any issue with the dividend being covered at this point. The share buybacks, which slowed from prior years in Q2, have more than helped keep the total dividends paid in a range that MCD can pay and increase them. The dividends are in no way dodgy. In fact, based on the total dividends paid, the increase is stodgy.

What’s a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Looking at the David Fish’s CCC List(which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), I see MCD has a very long history of dividend growth.

I last wrote about MCD on August 1, just after Q2 results were announced. At the time analysts were estimating the MCD would grow its EPS by 8.1% a year for the next 5 years, so I used that as my estimate for dividend growth. Since then, analysts are now estimating a little faster growth in EPS, but I will keep the same dividend growth rate. I will now use $4.04 as the dividend paid over the next 12 months (as the dividend payment increased 7 cents instead of my estimated 5 cents and all payments are now at the new rate). Since the dividend raise was a little less than the 8.1% rate I used, I limited the next dividend raise to the same dollar figure (28 cents a year). That shaved a dollar off of my buy price and a $1.64 off the NPV.

Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV of the projected dividend stream is $152.01. That makes my buy price anything under $153. With MCD trading just under $157, I think it’s best to wait for a pull back.

What to watch for going forward?

Going forward, I will want to keep an eye on franchise fees. I expect to see continued growth in keeping with the growth in comparable sales figures.

I also want to keep an eye on revenues. While I understand that revenues will likely decline for a while longer as the franchise effort winds down, I want to see each quarter beat or at least meet analysts’ expectation for revenues even if they decline.

I also want to keep an eye on EPS and see it that it remains on an uptrend, even if it is modest. The whole idea behind turning the company-owned stores into franchise stores was to increase earnings relative to revenue, so I want to see that continue.

Conclusion

MCD seems to me to be handling the current market well. Its turnaround efforts seem to have produced lasting increases in earnings. The re-franchising effort seems to be paying off as well. And the dividend is safe and the increase is well supported. Because of all the share buybacks, the increase in the total dividends paid is actually much less than the change in the per share value, so rather than dodgy, the increase is actually rather stodgy!

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.