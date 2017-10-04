Slow Economic Growth: To Build Or Not To Build A Cash Reserve, That Is The Question (Part II)

In Part I of this article, we argue that weak balance sheets in the bottom 80% of the income and wealth distributions have slowed growth in the post-crisis period, while tracing the origins of this situation back to the liberalization of credit during the 1980s. The explosive growth of credit from 1983 to 2007 generated paper wealth for the bottom 80%, mostly tied to equity in their homes. However, much of this equity was wiped out during the crisis in 2008. In the post-crisis period, Quantitative Easing policies have primarily benefited the wealthiest households, as wealth has become even more concentrated (89% in the top 20%, as of 2013) than it was in 1983 (81%) or 2007 (85%). We expect economic growth to remain in the 2% range for the foreseeable future.

We examine the asset allocation implications in this article.

Investment Implications

Quantitative Easing from 2009 to 2014 lowered interest rates and boosted asset prices, especially for US equities (up 275% since March 2009). Asset classes virtually across the board have rallied since the crisis ended in 2009, so what does this suggest for asset allocation today? In our view, current valuations (expensive), and the economic environment indicate that building a cash reserve is a wise approach. To be clear, this is not because we think a crisis is imminent - we do not - but because currently we do not find valuations attractive.

In our view, U.S. stocks currently are appealing candidates for sale, given that by selling them we can lock in multi-year gains. Based on a number of valuation metrics, including the cyclically adjusted price/earnings, market cap/GDP, price/earnings, and price/book, U.S. stocks currently are at stratospheric levels. Based on the CAPE, for example, U.S. stocks are at levels witnessed only twice since 1881, ahead of the stock market crash in 1929 and just before the collapse of the tech bubble in 2000. We know that the CAPE is not particularly useful as a market timing tool, but it does provide useful information when market valuations are at extremes, as they are today. Twice since 2000, stocks have lost 40% of their value and even though virtually no one seems to see a recession in the near-term, over valued asset classes can fall, even if there is no slowdown in the economy.

We recommend reducing U.S. equity exposures in favor of allocating half of the reduction to non-U.S. stocks, both developed and emerging markets and the other half to a cash reserve. There is nothing unusual about the non-U.S. allocation, but the cash component no doubt will, no doubt, raise questions about market timing.

MOst professional investors in the institutional business take a different perspective. Many (though not all) believe in being fully invested, even when US stocks are at record highs ("stocks for the long run," etc), given that it is difficult to properly time markets. Why is this the case, even when markets are over valued? As Jeremy Grantham at GMO has stated, for most investors (though not for him) there is nothing worse than being "wrong and alone." Many investors are confident that they will exit in time to avoid major losses. However, judging by experience in 2008, we have our doubts.

For better or worse, what we have noticed throughout our careers is that investors take comfort in being part of a larger crowd. Is it the wisdom of the crowd or the madness of the mob? Humans are, after all, social animals who have achieved great things by working with one another, a very positive trait in many circumstances, but perhaps not with investing. As markets peak and then plummet, those who stay along for the ride can point to everyone else and take comfort that at least they were not alone. They may have been wrong, but so was "everyone" else.

For many professional investors, loss of 28% of a portfolio when the benchmark is down 30% is considered a success. However, from a reasoned perspective, in our view, this is a terrible outcome. As we examine investing opportunities today, we should ask ourselves: Are we really that good at playing the game of "chicken" with the financial markets, especially given current valuations and the general investment environment?

After all, if we are afraid of being "wrong and alone," this also means we will not have much of an opportunity to be "right and alone," in this case protecting our capital. Business risk pervades decision making; all of us recall the line from Chuck Prince about "dancing while the music is playing." Protecting capital against excesses will tend to pay off, perhaps not immediately, but with a reasonable degree of certainty over time. The point is to be able to withstand the interim volatility, which is no easy task when the herd is moving in the opposite direction. And building a cash reserve, in our view, is an excellent, low cost way to mitigate loss of capital.

Seth Klarman at Baupost Group states the case well: "When securities prices are high, as they are today, the perception of risk is muted, but risks to investors are quite elevated." We agree that there is an elusive, seductive quality to market valuations. Rising prices tend to instill confidence juicing up our animal spirits. As Klarman indicates, it is when risk appears to be non-existent that they are, in truth, elevated. Conversely, when markets hit bottom, as they did in early 2009, it often makes sense to invest, given a significant margin of safety. However, all of us tend to be driven by our emotions (buying high, selling low) and by herding. The optics (often at odds with underlying reality) make matters even more difficult.

In our view, the following conditions hold today:

U.S. equities are overvalued; non-U.S. equities are less expensive, but not without risk. Bond yield are at record lows. If the economy moves into deflation, then yields will likely go even lower (depending in part on how the Fed chooses to respond - QE4, anyone?). Otherwise, they appear likely to either remain stable or rise. For reasons we discussed in Part I, the bottom 80% of the income/wealth distribution remain highly leveraged and so unable to elevate aggregate demand and GDP growth. In addition, the economic cycle today is long-in-the-tooth. The risks, in our contrarian view, are to the downside, so holding a cash reserve makes sense.

Finally, I recommend reading the speech delivered by Kevin Warsh called "Reform or Perish." He may well be the next chairman of the Fed. For more about our investment process and views in September, see here. We will publish another update shortly.

