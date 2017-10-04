Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Synergy Must Buy, RedHill Positive Data, CTMX-AMGN Collaboration

This abridged “Daily Scoop” is published by Avisol Capital Partners, which runs the physician-managed Total Pharma Tracker healthcare investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace.

Analysis of top Seeking Alpha coverage: Synergy Pharma

Today we will discuss Synergy Pharmaceutical (SGYP) based on an article titled Synergy Pharmaceuticals' First Commercial Launch Trajectory Solidifies by Novum Insights. This is a thoroughly researched article discussing latest trends from Trulance’s prescription data, and it paints a very rosy picture about the drug and the company.

To give a brief background, Trulance is an uroguanylin analogue that got approved this January for treating patients with chronic idiopathic constipation or CIC. A somewhat related disease is IBS-C or Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation. Trulance has an sNDA for this indication in January 2018. The two indications together constitute a market worth around $1.8bn today, and should be worth over $3bn by 2025. Currently, the market is dominated by Linzess from Ironwood Pharma (IRWD). Linzess, originally approved in 2012 for CIC and then IBS-C, was also recently approved at a lower dose of 72 mcg. Linzess makes upwards of $600mn in sales annually, with an approximately 20% y-o-y growth rate. Sucampo’s (SCMP) Amitiza, a lubiprostone drug first approved in 2006, also has a market share in CIC in adults and IBS-C in adult women, and made about $400mn last year, along with other indications - however, it has a negative growth rate as of now.

Before we forget the initial excitement surrounding Trulance, let’s recall something the article fails to discuss - why were people excited about Trulance in the first place? In brief, Trulance has a comparable to better efficacy profile and a much better safety profile vs. Linzess, the current market leader. This has been discussed in great details in earlier Seeking Alpha articles, notably here. There’s no need for us here to rehash that data - just suffice to say that Linzess is truly a painful drug to take. It has a very specific dosage regimen, has to be taken 30 minutes before food, may actually make you gain weight, and there’s a 20% chance you will suffer from diarrhoea or one of its other side effects as a result of taking it. Trulance can be taken any time, with or without food, and there are much fewer reports of diarrhoea in patients who took it during trials.

Despite that, the stock is quite a laggard. Investors who held on to the stock post the approval are deeply in red, since the stock was trading at $7 levels then, and is today trading at less than half that (we just bought some today).

Why is this happening?

The article gives us a number of data trends that tells us why this should not be so; but it doesn’t clearly explain the depressed prices. We think there are a number of reasons for this - one, Ironwood’s partnerships with Allergan has pushed the drug up although it reduced the company’s profits; two, a big partner like Allergan can market a drug in a way that a small, newly market-entered company can hardly match; three, there seems to be a lot of wrong (and false) information going around, even from well-known analysts and firms; four, we are simply expecting too much too soon.

Then there’s a fifth reason, one that also makes for our upcoming catalyst and the reason we bought more SGYP today - the sNDA PDUFA on January 24, 2018. Approval is almost a certainty, and this will double the market potential of the drug at one go; however, at current prices, somehow, this simply doesn’t seem to have been priced in. I mean, we know SGYP so well that we may not understand something - that the market still does not figure out its potential.

There’s another important angle here, as the author notes: “My lone point of intrigue which remains is as to why Gary Jacob has not arranged for partnering internationally in any capacity to date…The only logical reason I can surmise for as to why Synergy is holding all of its rights to Plecanatide is to drive up its inherent value in an acquisition negotiation.” A company, market cap less than $1bn, with an important marketed product that still hasn’t seen its day, but with a patent runway upto 2032, is a delicious acquisition target for a midscale pharma hoping to ramp up its portfolio with a drug in ”running condition.” Such an acquisition may already be in the works - I mean, if I was the would-be acquirer, I would consider the IBS-C approval as a sure deal clincher.

Bottomline is, there’s a relatively low risk to an SGYP investment right now, and I look forward to doubling my money by January next year.

Stocks in the news: Analysis

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.(CTMX) soared 35% higher in after-hours trading after announcing a partnership with biotech giant Amgen Inc.(AMGN). The companies will collaborate on an immuno-oncology product focusing on t-cell therapeutics developed by CytomX, with CytomX leading early development and Amgen taking over for later development and commercialization. Amgen is paying CytomX $40 million and buying $20 million in CytomX stock, and CytomX has the opportunity to earn up to $455 million based on milestones and share in profits from the U.S. while receiving royalties on non-U.S. sales of the drug. Amgen also receives the right to develop and commercialize three undisclosed CytomX candidates, with CytomX eligible to receive $950 million based on the performance of those therapies as well as royalties. CytomX stock topped $25 in late trading, a level it has never cracked in regular trading, after closing at $19. Amgen shares were stable in after-hours action.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) announced a phase 2 study of a treatment for patients with warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia, or AIHA, met its main goal in stage 1 of the trial, sending its stock up 14% premarket. The company said the two-stage study of fostamatinib met the pre-specified primary efficacy endpoint, which was defined as achieving a hemoglobin level of greater than 10 grams per decileter of blood and at least a 2 g/dl increase from baseline. The study aims to evaulate the safety and efficacy of fostamatinib in patients with the disease who have received at least one treatment but still suffer from anemia. There is no available treatment for warm antibody AIHA, which affects about 40,000 adults in the U.S. The disease is a rare, serious blood disorder, in which the immune system creates antibodies that destroy the body's own red blood cells. Rigel shares have gained 42% in 2017.

RedHill Biopharma’s (RDHL) BEKINDA 12 mg Phase II study successfully met its primary endpoint, improving primary efficacy outcome of stool consistency by an absolute difference of 19.4% vs. placebo. RedHill intends to pursue Phase III studies with BEKINDA 12 mg and plans to meet with the FDA by early 2018 to discuss the path towards potential U.S. marketing approval. Irritable Bowel Syndrome IBS is one of the most common gastrointestinal disorders, affecting an estimated 30 million Americans, of which over 50% are cases of Diarrhea-Predominant Irritable Bowel Syndrome IBS-D; The U.S. market of IBS-D therapies grew by approximately 550% between 2013-2016. We recently covered RedHill in a moderately bullish article.

Cesca Therapeutics (KOOL) announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance regarding the company’s pending application for a patent covering its proprietary method for separating rare, therapeutically critical target cells from blood, bone marrow, leukapheresis product, and other cell sources, while maintaining the viability of the cells under asceptic conditions. This advanced cell separation technology, known as Buoyancy-Activated Cell Separation, or BACS, is key to the ongoing development of Cesca’s CAR-TXpress platform. Shares rose by 20% in premarket on increased volume in response to the announcement.

Allergan PLC (AGN) said that the FDA has approved its Botox for the temporary improvement of moderate-to-severe forehead lines. Botox is already approved for treat "crow's feet" and glabellar lines. Allergan's stock, which was still inactive in premarket trade, has tumbled 13.5% over the past three months, to be up just 0.5% year to date

Analyst Ratings

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN): Morgan Stanley reiterates overweight rating reducing target from $47.00 to $38.00; Needham & Company LLC lowers target from $43.00 to $36.00 with buy rating; William Blair reiterates outperform rating. Biohaven had on Oct. 2, 2017, reported negative topline data from spinocerebellar ataxia (sca) phase 2/3 trial - trigriluzole did not differentiate from placebo on primary endpoint or key secondary outcome​.

Dimension Therapeutics (DMTX): Citigroup upgrades from sell to neutral and raises target from $5.50 to $6.00, while Wells Fargo & Company downgrades from outperform to market perform. Dimension announced on Oct. 3, 2017, signing a definitive merger agreement with Ultragenyx (RARE). According to terms of the deal, shareholders will receive $6.00 per share for each share of DMTX stock they own.

Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS): Canaccord Genuity reiterates buy rating raising target from $45.00 to $60.00. EXAS SVP, Coward D Scott's shareholding reduced by 43% after a Sale+OE of $1,37mn. Chief Science Officer, Lidgard Graham Peter's shareholding reduced 21% after Sale+OE of $3,82mn. Lidgard Graham Peter earlier traded away 13% and 18% on Sep. 5, 2017 and Sep. 7, 2017 respectively.

Endocyte Inc. (ECYT): Wedbush upgrades from neutral to outperform raising target from $2.00 to $7.00. The stock surged nearly 62% on the company’s announcement of the completion of an exclusive worldwide license of PSMA-617 from ABX GmbH. Endocyte intends to move quickly into Phase 3.

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (SCMP): Mizuho downgrades the stock from buy to neutral and reduces target from $14.00 to $12.00, while most analysts have upgraded the stock in recent past. SCMP reported on Sep. 30, 2017, acceptance for filing and Priority Review designation from the FDA of its recently submitted supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for lubiprostone (AMITIZA®) in children aged 6 to 17 years with pediatric functional constipation.

Some more ratings in below table:

Company Ticker Analyst Action Rating Target Abbott Laboratories ABT Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates Buy $55.00 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ACRX HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy $10.00 Akorn AKRX Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates Hold $34.00 Boston Scientific Corporation BSX Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy $32.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company LJPC Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Buy $40.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd MYOV Cowen and Company Reiterates Buy Intellia Therapeutics NTLA Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Buy $36.00 NuVasive NUVA Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Buy $79.00 Novelion Therapeutics NVLN Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates Hold $9.00 Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates Buy $64.00 TG Therapeutics TGTX SunTrust Banks Reiterates Buy $28.00 Vascular Biogenics VBLT HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy $11.00 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International VRX Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Hold $16.00 Wright Medical Group N.V. WMGI Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates Buy $31.00

Insider Sales (excl. options exercises)

Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX): Hamel Lawrence G, Chief Development Officer, reduced shareholding by 15% to 58343 shares.

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB:CBDS): Tobias David, (Pres, 10%), sold 2000 shares. 4239983 shares remain with him.

Dermira, Inc. (DERM): Cohen David, Dir, sold 2% shares.

Egalet Corp (EGLT): Strobeck Mark, COO, sold 42% of owned shares for $11,223, and Shea Patrick M, CCO, sold 910 shares for $1,183.

Electromed, Inc. (ELMD): Red Oak Partners, LLC (10%) sold 1% of their held shares for $34,553. 842545 shares remain with them.

Resmed Inc (RMD): Sandercock Brett, CFO sells 2% held shares for $96,313. 64691 shares remain.

Insider Purchases (excl. options exercises)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (BLPH): Amin Naseem (10%), Luehring Jens (Dir 10%) and Peacock Jonathan M (10%) acquired 456432, 10000 and 248962 shares respectively, increasing own shares by 59%, 14% and 44% respectively.

Cerecor Inc. (CERC): Armistice Capital, LLC (Dir 10%) now owns 32,000,000 shares after yesterday's purchase of 6883 shares.

Conmed Corp (CNMD): Farkas Charles (Dir) increased holding by 1% taking owned shares to 11549.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI): Alafi Moshe (10%), Alafi Christopher D (10% Dir) and Alafi Capital Co LLC (10%), purchased 258065 shares each, a total value of $12mn, increasing own shares by 7%, 5% and 7% respectively.

Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX): Perceptive Advisors LLC (10%), purchased 522055 shares valuing $18.54mn increasing holding by 14% taking owned shares to 3970357.

Secondary Offerings

Company Name Stock Offering Stock Pricing Zogenix (ZGNX) $251 Million $37.50/Share Aethlon Medical (AEMD) $6 Million $1.10/Share Ascendis Pharma (ASND) $126 Million $35.50/ADS Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) $187 Million $37.00/Share Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) $50 Million $6.50/Share Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) $80 Million $8.50/Share

