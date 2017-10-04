Cemtrex, Inc. From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor

It was forced to do a 6:1 reverse split when it changed its ticker symbol from CETI to its current CETX and began trading on NASDAQ.

As I reviewed my IB platform's watchlist of preferreds I might be interested in making a preferred investment in, I noticed Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX) and the terrific yield it offered. Yield-starved during this exuberant preferred market, I decided to give it a look, which prompted this review.

For those of you unfamiliar with my preferred investment philosophy, "The Basics Underlying Investments Viewed Through the Eyes Of A Preferred Investor" will explain how and why I became a preferred investor. More importantly, it will provide you the information necessary to fully appreciate and understand the process I utilize to research and determine whether or not I will invest in a particular company's preferred equities. What follows is that process. I confess it's the same process I use whenever I first research a company. It has worked well for me, especially because of my admitted failure to accurately digest and understand complicated financial statements and well-spun conference calls.

When considering the acquisition of Cemtrex's preferred, it's necessary that we view that company through a different set of eyes than we would were we interested in acquiring its common shares.

Consequently, unlike its common cousins, it's necessary that we first study the offering prospectus of the preferreds we are interested in acquiring. To accomplish this, let's visit my favorite search site, Quantum Online, which I set to open to CETX. Below is a snapshot of a slice of that page:

Here we learn that CETX is a diversified manufacturer that provides printed circuit board assemblies for a variety of instruments concerned with environmental controls and air filtration systems. At the time of its IPO, 6/24/15 (this is questionable because prior to CETX it operated under another ticker symbol, CTEI), it had a micro-cap market value of $21.8 million. This is an extremely small market value that concerns me a great deal.

Concerned about its former incantation, I had to dig a little deeper into its past, and from the following SA review, Cemtrex: Valuation Discount To Peers Should Narrow:

Cemtrex has stepped up activities to pave the way for its planning uplisting to NASDAQ in recent months. On April 15, 2015, it implemented a 1-for-6 reverse stock split of its common stock, which saw the number of its issued and outstanding common shares decreased from approximately 40.7 million shares to approximately 6.8 million shares. Saagar Govil, chairman and chief executive officer of Cemtrex, commented on the reverse stock split, saying that "We view this reverse split as one of the last remaining steps in meeting the requirements to be on the exchange and are working to get this important company milestone completed swiftly.

Obviously, prior the 6:1 reverse split its shares were trading below the dollar threshold necessary to be listed on NASDAQ.

Let's click on the Find Related Securities to examine any preferreds this company might have to offer:



Here we learn that CETX offers a single preferred, CETXP, initially offered at 10.00%. This is an attractive yet concerning yield, meaning this company, because of its small size or some other reason, has been forced to borrow money at such a high rate of interest.

Let's click on CETXP.



I like it because it's a cumulative preferred, meaning in an event that payments are suspended, it accumulates and is owed to the shareholder, and will be repaid in full if and when the payments are restored. And it must be completely repaid before the common shareholder will be allowed to receive any further dividend payments. Additionally, there are probably more sanctions and restrictions placed on the company, and there will remain so until the missed payments are repaid in full. As a rule, I only invest in cumulative preferreds.

These shares are callable any time at $10.00 plus any accrued interest owed. Normally this would concern me, but at its current price, $6.75, I'd love the capital gain.

It pays a yearly dividend of $1.00, paid twice a year at the rate of $.50 on 3/31 and 9/30.

At the time of its IPO, 12/28/16 (from IPO prospectus), yet rating dated 5/14/17 these shares were unrated by Moody's and S&P, which really doesn't concern me but might concern a more conservative investor.

Dividends are eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line.

As usual, upon liquidation, preferreds rank senior to commons and junior to debt, both secured and unsecured.

However, simply knowing and understanding the preferred issues of a company in no way allows one to gauge a company's long-term health or to fully comprehend its business model. To better accomplish this, a knowledgeable investor should be able to dig down into the numbers and at least marginally understand a company's financial statements and conference calls.

Sounds reasonable, but it's extremely difficult for most investors, including myself. I often rely on interpretations by SA contributors who have proven more knowledgeable than myself. Unfortunately, the vast majority of their articles are written with the common shareholders' interests in mind, rather than those of the preferred shareholder - which, on occasion, might not be in alignment. Also, as I mentioned above, other SA members might view their conclusions in a different light. When this occurs, I simply try to figure out which argument sounds the most logical. Sorry, that's the best I have to offer.

Consequently, rather than attempting to digest and understand complicated financial statements, which I realize I won't be able to realistically accomplish with any degree of accuracy, I usually visit two websites to get an abbreviated, yet broad-based, view of the particular company I'm considering making an investment in. The following chart supplied by Yahoo Finance.

This displays how CETX performed over the past 2 years, which, as far as I'm concerned, was less than impressive. Its shares traded at $3.15 on 6/20/15 and currently trade at $2.83. It pays a $0.04/share common dividend.

According to CETX's Finviz financial highlights, as shown below...



...it has a market cap of $29.15 million (higher than its IPO value) and earned $4.70 million on sales of $124.50 million and a book/share value $3.68. I like that it shows little D/E of 0.35; however, its YTD performance shows a terrible negative 61.65%.

From its recent September 26 SEC filing, it appears that CETX is engaged in a hostile takeover of Key Tronic (KTCC).

Cemtrex Addresses Contentions in Key Tronic Corp.’s Last Release; Asks Shareholders to Consider the Facts Farmingdale, NY – September 26, 2017 – Cemtrex Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX, CETXP, CETXW), a world leading industrial and manufacturing company, today responded to the September 15, 2017 press release from Key Tronic Corporation [Nasdaq: KTCC] regarding the detailed analysis of the exchange offer issued by Cemtrex on September 13, 2017. Cemtrex stands by the facts that it presented in its September 13 press release and provides further support in the statements below to refute the contentions made by Key Tronic. “As Key Tronic’s management team has stated in its last release, Key Tronic looks at its business as ‘mature.’ Their belief that its business has a limited opportunity for growth is apparent when looking at its financial performance over the past year or even last few years. Cemtrex has a much different view of the market and the opportunity for Key Tronic’s business. We see a path to achieve higher margins and greater exposure in the global markets to higher value Electronic Manufacturing Services (NYSE:EMS) for our customers as a combined business. We believe our proposal is compelling and we look forward to discussing it with the shareholders of both Key Tronic and Cemtrex,” stated Saagar Govil, Chairman and CEO of Cemtrex.

Frankly, this is a very high-risk, high-reward preferred opportunity that's even too risky for me, mainly because of the tiny size of this company and its less than stellar past performance. However, for the intrepid yield-hungry preferred investor, the attractive effective yield it offers at it current price cannot be denied.

1.00/6.75 = 14.81%

