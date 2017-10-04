Miller Industries Isn't Growing Like It Used To

It appears that insurance rates have been ratcheting upward in the towing industry in response to years of claims inflation, and that may be directing cash away from new equipment.

Miller's revenue growth has noticeably slowed, and management has not offered much insight into the slowdown nor much reason to believe in a quick return to/above the trend line.

Ignored by sell-side analysts, Miller Industries (MLR) has long been a company that I’ve liked – the long-term revenue growth is modest and the business is cyclical, but the returns on capital have been better than decent. These shares have done a little better than the S&P 500 over time and quite a bit better than Oshkosh (OSK) and Spartan (SPAR) – neither of which are great comps, but the pool of candidates is limited – and the shares are up about a third from the time of my last write-up.

I’m not as bullish now, though. Sales growth has slowed and margin leverage has started looking wobbly. What’s more, the valuation is more demanding now and there are some macro concerns for the towing industry as a whole. Although these shares are by no means wildly overvalued in my opinion (and could have some leverage to tax reform), I don’t see enough of a discount to fair value to excite me today as a new buyer.

Business Has Slowed

Since I last wrote on Miller, the company has gone from reporting 17% revenue growth (in the third quarter of 2016) to 9% growth in the fourth quarter, less than 1% growth in the first quarter of 2017, and a 2% contraction in the second quarter. Oddly enough, management hasn’t really acknowledged this as any sort of problem, talking instead about the record level of absolute revenue.

There are some temporary issues that are likely affecting results. Earlier in the year, the company was seeing delays in chassis deliveries from Class 8 builders – not entirely surprising given that OEMs were cautious early in 2017 about rapidly restoring capacity ahead of real confirmation that the markets were turning. Miller is also underway with a significant plant capex program and the construction activity has had an impact on production volumes. Fortunately, the work at the Pennsylvania facility is complete and the work at the Tennessee facilities should be complete early in the next year.

With the slowdown in revenue growth, margin leverage has started to wobble. Gross margin was down 70 bps this last quarter (the second quarter) after improving 160 bps in the first quarter, declining 100 bps in the fourth quarter, and improving 150 bps in the third quarter of 2016. It’s well worth remembering that product mix matters and can be somewhat volatile from quarter to quarter. At the same time, though, operating expenses haven’t shown the same flexibility and the combination of lower revenue, lower gross margin, and higher SG&A expenses whacked operating income in the last quarter.

Inventories seem under control, but management’s guidance for the rest of year was not all that encouraging – it sounds as though sales won’t grow much from the second quarter level, suggesting barely any growth at all for the full 2017 year.

Benchmarking Miller has always been challenging, because its top competitor Oshkosh (owner of Jerr-Dan) barely ever talks about the business. Jerr-Dan’s results are buried within “Access – Other” in the financials and while I believe most of that figure is comparable to Miller (consisting of towing/wrecker equipment and car carriers), there may well be other revenue that is not comparable, including acquisitions that otherwise wouldn’t require disclosure. I mention that primarily because “Access – Other” has been performing well of late – revenue declined 8% in the December quarter (when Miller’s was up 9%), but jumped 17% and 11% in the last two quarters.

Is There A Structural Concern?

One of my concerns on Miller right now is that the industry it serves, towing operators, may not be as healthy as it has been. The towing industry is large (close to $7 billion according to a recent IBIS report), but that same report indicated close to 45,000 operators in the U.S. Do the math and you realize that the average towing company is a pretty small business.

Although banks can be pretty brutal to small business owners, I don’t believe access to capital is the problem today. I believe the issue is access to insurance. Because of significant claims inflation, many underwriters have reduced their activity in towing or exited the market altogether. Atlantic Specialty and Merkel both have apparently exited the market, while Progressive (PGR) at least momentarily exited the market as well – I have heard conflicting statements as to whether they have returned to writing new business or are simply renewing existing customers; a call to the company has not been returned and I will update this article as needed if I hear from them. Talking to some towing operators, those companies still willing to underwrite business have jacked up premiums 100% or more at least in some cases – creating a situation that is putting a real squeeze on operators.

Hard insurance markets typically don’t last; specialty liability insurance is often a lucrative line and I wouldn’t be surprised if P&C/specialty insurers take a closer look at these recent developments. After all, while the more standard P&C lines may be doing better now than a year ago, it’s still not a great market and attractive specialty markets will likely draw in some business. In the short term, though, I do have to wonder if this is going to crimp Miller’s sales/revenue prospects – if small operators have to pay considerably more for insurance now, that money has to come from somewhere and it may well lead to companies leaving the business or at least delaying new equipment purchases.

The Opportunity

Miller has seen many ups and downs in the towing industry and managed to come through alright. Even if access to insurance is squeezing U.S. operators now, I don’t believe it will be a long-lasting headwind. On the other hand, Miller has operated long enough that I don’t really see the opportunity for significant growth. I expect the company to generate around 4% long-term revenue growth – a little slower than its trailing long-term average.

I believe gross margin can get above 12%, but it will take a little time. Likewise, SG&A spending can likely get a little more efficient from here, but we’re talking about tenths of percentage points most likely, as I don’t see going below 5% of sales as likely. With that, I think operating margins likely top out around 7% and FCF margins around 4% or 5%. Given the cyclicality of the business, there could be outlying years that exceed these levels, but I don’t believe it will happen on a sustained basis.

Discounting the cash flows back, I believe fair value lies in the mid-$20’s, below today’s price. If I lower the tax rate to 25% though (assuming Congress passes corporate tax reform), the fair value would rise to about $30. I would also note that an 8x multiple to my 12-month EBITDA estimate produces a fair value of $29, and although 8x is pretty typical for an industrial/machinery type of company, Miller’s EBITDA growth rate over the next three to five years is likely to be higher than that.

The Bottom Line

I still like and respect Miller as a company, and I still believe there is an outside chance this company could be acquired some day by a company like Dover (DOV). The stock, though, does not have the same appeal to me now that it did a year ago. Perhaps the insurance issue in the towing industry isn’t as serious as I think and perhaps I’m underestimating the potential revenue acceleration after the company’s capex projects are finished, but I like to enter new positions with a healthy margin of safety and I don’t see that today in Miller’s share price.

Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO article. PRO members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.