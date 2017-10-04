Blackstone Enjoys The Goldilocks Scenario

Time for value?

I’m not saying something new when I say that the U.S. stock market is not cheap. The numbers in Exhibit 1 speak for themselves.

Exhibit 1: Worldwide valuations

This leaves U.S. equity-investors two options:

Invest in foreign stocks and/or Invest in U.S. value stocks.

According to Franklin Templeton there's a strong historical relationship between value and non-U.S. equities. Over the past two decades, non-U.S. stocks have tended to outperform U.S. stocks when value starts to work.

A study by Cliffwater states that “private equity performance, relative to public equities, is better in bear market periods compared to bull market periods, though strong excess returns occur in both. This finding runs contrary to the notion of many that private equity is simply levered public equity. If this was so, private equity would perform better than public equity in bull markets and worse than public equity in bear markets.”

Based on this statement one could say that private equity investing has many similarities to value investing.

Blackstone is part of the financial sector and certainly has certain value-stock features (higher dividend yield and lower price-earnings ratio compared to e.g. S&P 500). The Financial sector is, together with Healthcare and Utilities, one of our favored sectors.

Goldilocks scenario

A number of ongoing trends are very favorable for Blackstone. The first is what Blackstone calls the “ dramatic change in the broader money management industry”. Capital flows have increasingly migrated towards two distinct ends of a barbell. First, the low fee index and other passively managed long-only funds and second, the highly customized differentiated alternative funds. Each of these opposite ends of the spectrum is taking a significant share from traditional active management, which is in the middle. Blackstone’s assets under management increased 33% over the past 3 years to a record of $371 billion and they expect this trend to continue.

A study by PWC confirms this expectation. PWC forecasts growth in alternative assets between 8.1% and 9.9% in the period from 2013 until 2020.

Exhibit 2: Alternative assets growth

PWC expects solid growth figures for Private equity, Real assets and Hedge Funds and Blackstone is well-diversified in those three categories (and Credit).

Exhibit 3: Blackstone diversification

The aforementioned study by Cliffwater reaches similar conclusions as PWC does:

Private equity investors and advisors understate return and overstate risk in their long term expectations for private equity relative to the historical experience of large private equity investors. These mis-estimations, if correct, produce lower, suboptimal private equity portfolio weights in asset allocation studies.

Another tailwind is the global economic growth. Exhibit 4 speaks for itself.

Exhibit 4: Global economic growth

The major regions in the developed markets have PMI’s above 50 which indicates their economies are in expansion.

Exhibit 5: Developed world PMI

In the emerging markets, the picture is a bit mixed, with China and Russia in expansionary territory while the PMI’s in Brazil and India are below 50, but improving.

Exhibit 6: Emerging market PMI

Bull markets don’t die of old age, and neither do expansionary economic periods.

It is nevertheless wise to keep a close eye on the economic landscape and this is exactly what nowcasters like James Picerno are doing. When we look at his Recession Probability Estimate, we can only conclude that a recession is not around the corner.

Exhibit 7: Recession Probability Estimate

It looks like the goldilocks-scenario has room to run and Blackstone is well positioned to profit from it.

Schwarzman’s target price

CEO Steve Schwarzman isn’t too happy with Blackstone’s stock price performance. When we look at the below graph we can understand why…

Exhibit 8: Total shareholder return

If Blackstone would be priced on a price-to-earnings multiple in line with the S&P 500 Schwarzman gets a price target of $50. Based on the dividend yield he even gets a price target above $100! He certainly has a point. On the other hand, we can also make a comparison based on price-to-sales or price-to-book and in that case we end up with a price target of respectively $11 or $25. The average of the four measures results in a price target of around $50...

Exhibit 9: Schwarzman’s target price

Valuation

When we compare Blackstone’s valuation with those of its competitors like Apollo Global (APO), Carlyle (CG) and KKR (KKR), we can only conclude that Blackstone’s valuation certainly has room to grow.

Exhibit 10: valuation peers

We are a bit less optimistic than Steve Schwarzman and set our price target at $40, which gives an upside potential of 20%.

Price momentum

On the graph of Blackstone (BX) we can clearly see that the price momentum is positive.

Conclusion

The combination of:

Economic and other tailwinds,

a relatively cheap valuation and

positive price momentum

should reward investors: Buy Blackstone!

This article provides opinions and information, but does not contain recommendations or personal investment advice to any specific person for any particular purpose. The information provided is for educational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation of the suitability of any investment strategy for a particular investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.