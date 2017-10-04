Tinka Resources: A Red-Hot Zinc Play And An Imminent Acquisition Target

Tinka Resources (OTCPK:TKRFF) is a zinc explorer with activities focused on the central Peru. The company discovered a substantial zinc deposit at its Ayawilca property, with some indium and silver as a bonus. Moreover, a silver and a tin deposit have been discovered at Ayawilca as well. The best part is that an extensive 2017 drill program was highly successful. The company discovered a new high-grade zinc zone, and it's sure that the updated resource estimate that is expected by the end of this year will lead to a significant growth of resources.

TKRFF data by YCharts

The share price, as well as the market capitalization of the company, has increased notably since the beginning of 2017, fueled by the increased zinc price and the exploration successes. Right now, the share price stands at $0.44 and the market value of the company is slightly more than $91 million. Given the pending resource update, the exploration potential, and the zinc market fundamentals, there is still room for some nice gains left.

The Ayawilca project

The Ayawilca project covering an area of 150 km2 is 100% owned by Tinka Resources. The geological potential of the region is excellent which has been confirmed also by the recent exploration activities. Only a small area of approximately 3x4 kilometers contains three known deposits: the Colquipucro silver deposit, the Ayawilca tin deposit, the Ayawilca zinc deposit.

The Colquipucro silver deposit contains 17.9 million tonnes of silver oxide mineralization. The total inferred and indicated resources equal 27.5 million toz silver. The high-grade lenses, grading 112 g/t silver (indicated resources) and 105 g/t silver (inferred resources), contain 17.9 million toz silver (10.4 + 7.5). The deposit is open-pittable, as the mineralization starts only 2 meters below the surface.

Source: Tinka Resources

The tin deposit at Ayawilca contains inferred resources of 90 million lb tin, 37 million lb copper and 3.1 million toz silver. The ore contains 0.76% tin, 0.31% copper and 18 g/t silver, or 0.89% of tin equivalent.The tin deposit lies directly below the zinc deposit. It is believed that both of the deposits were created by different geological events.

The zinc deposit at Ayawilca represents the most important asset right now. Three zones of zinc mineralization (West, Central and East) are included in the 2016 resource estimate that outlined inferred resources of 2.446 billion lb zinc, 82 million lb lead, 1.385 million kg indium and 8.8 million toz silver. The zinc equivalent grades equal 8.2% (5.9% zinc, 0.2% lead, 74 g/t indium, 15 g/t silver).

The 2017 drill program focused on expanding the zinc resources. Right at the beginning, Tinka discovered the Ayawilca South zone. The South zone is not only big, it also contains mineralization with much higher zinc, silver and indium grades compared to the previous three zones. For example, drill hole A17-56 intersected 51.9 meters grading 10.1% zinc, 0.1% lead, 62 g/t silver and 233 g/t indium (13.5% of zinc equivalent, at the current metals prices of $1.45/lb zinc, $1.15/lb lead, $16.5/toz silver and $315/kg indium).

Drill hole A17-57 intersected 15.3 meters grading 20% zinc, 2.5% lead, 102 g/t silver and 263 g/t indium (26.3% of zinc equivalent). Drill hole A17-061 intersected 13.4 meters grading 18.7% zinc, 0.9% lead, 57 g/t silver and 463 g/t indium (24.9% of zinc equivalent). Drill hole A17-063 intersected 47.7 meters grading 11.3% zinc, 18 g/t silver and 313 g/t indium (14.7% of zinc equivalent). And only two weeks ago, Tinka announced that drill hole A17-089 intersected 10.8 meters grading 16.7% zinc, 33 g/t silver and 681 g/t indium (24% of zinc equivalent).

Source: Tinke Resources

Except of the discovery of the South zone, the 2017 drill campaign was able also to expand the West zone and to drill-test another target, named Zone 3. The company started drilling also the Chaucha target, located to the north of Ayawilca. It is sure that the updated resource estimate that is expected in early November will bring a significant growth of resources. Moreover, as shown in the map above, the zinc deposit is still open in all directions.

Source: Tinka Resources

It is also important to note that the vast majority of the exploration activities has been focused on a small area of approximately 15 km2, which represents only 10% of the whole Ayawilca property. Besides the area of the current exploration, another three high-priority targets were identified: Tambillo, Pucarumi, Yanapizgo.

Source: Tinka Resources

What will the future bring?

The good news is that Tinka keeps on hitting high-grade mineralization. The bad news is that it costs money. The company had only C$8.6 million ($6.9 million) as of the end of June. It means that another equity financing should be expected later this year or early next year. The management will probably rely on the updated resource estimate that should help to push the share price higher. Subsequently, an equity financing, worth probably around $10 million, to finance the 2018 exploration, will take place. At the current share price of $0.44, the company would have to issue around 23 million new shares which would push the share count almost to 235 million. However, if the updated resource estimate is as good as expected, the share dilution will be much smaller.

The upcoming resource estimate should boost the zinc deposit resources notably. Due to the high-grade nature of the South zone, it is also possible to expect that the zinc equivalent grades will improve as well. Given the 2017 drill results, it is possible to expect that the South zone alone should add at least 1-2 billion lb of zinc equivalent. The new resource estimate should be followed by a PEA, probably before the end of 2018.

Right now, it is possible only to speculate about the metrics of the potential future mining operation. A 2,000 tpd operation processing ore grading 10% of zinc equivalent (the average grade of the West zone) would be able to produce approximately 145 million lb of zinc equivalent per year, at 90% recoveries. Using the same assumptions, a 3,000 tpd operation would produce slightly less than 220 million lb of zinc equivalent. A nearby Santander mine operated by Trevali Mining (OTCQX:TREVF) has total site cash costs of $35-40/tonne milled. It is possible to expect that also the Ayawilca mine will be able to keep its OPEX below $50/tonne milled, which should lead to quite nice profit margins.

Source: Tinka Resources

However, it is quite possible that Tinka won't make it to production. Tinka's assets are in the middle of an important mining region. Only several kilometers from Ayawilca are operations of companies such as Trevali Mining, Volcan (OTC:VCANF), Buenaventura (BVN), Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) (OTCPK:GLNCY) or Votorantim. All of the companies could be interested in acquiring Tinka with its significant zinc, silver, tin and indium resources and with a tremendous exploration potential.

Source: Created by author using data from Tinka Resources

At the current market capitalization of $92 million, Tinka is an attractive acquisition target not only for its exploration potential but also for its already discovered resources. At the current market prices, the value of the metals contained in Tinka's resources is more than $5.691 billion. It means that the current market capitalization of Tinka Resources reflects only 1.6% of this value.

The favorable metal market fundamentals

The upside potential of Tinka Resources is further supported by very favorable zinc market fundamentals. The zinc consumption keeps on growing, while the production keeps on declining. Some of the most important zinc mines such as Lisheen (over 700 million lb zinc per year) or Century Mine (over 1 billion lb zinc per year) were closed in recent years. And there are not enough advanced projects to replace them. As a result, the zinc market got into a meaningful deficit. As shown by the chart below, the LME Warehouse zinc inventories peaked in late 2012 and they have been declining ever since. Right now, the warehouse levels seem to be primed to attack the 2007 lows below 100,000 tonnes. Back then, the zinc price grew above the $2 level.

Tinka has also some tin resources. The value of the tin contained in the resources is more than $850 million, at the current tin price of $9.5. This value may grow further, along with the tin price. It is also possible that the tin resources will be expanded as well. The tin market has been a little overshadowed by the zinc market, although its fundamentals are very interesting as well. The LME tin inventories are at record low levels and the tin price has grown by more than 50% over the last 2 years. The tin market is expected to remain in a deficit also in the coming years, due to the unfavorable weather conditions, export bans and the lack of new near-term projects.

Conclusion

Tinka Resources is one of the most interesting zinc explorers. There is not only a lot of zinc, but also silver, tin, lead, copper, and indium on the Ayawilca property. The zinc deposit is still open in all directions, moreover, only a small part of the 150 km2 property has been explored yet. The exploration potential is really huge, moreover, the zinc bull market shouldn't come to an end anytime soon. Although some share dilution is inevitable, its extent may be quite reasonable, given the expected growth of resources.

The most important near-term catalysts are the update of the resource estimate that is expected in November, and especially a PEA that could be completed next year. The PEA will be highly important, as it will indicate the true potential of the project, especially the projected production volumes and costs and the initial CAPEX. Moreover, Tinka is an imminent acquisition target at the current share price. The market value of the company is less than $100 million and only small value is attributed to the already discovered resources. If the resources keep on growing and the PEA brings some positive results, I can see Tinka's shares trading at the $1 level by the end of 2018.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TREVF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.