Office Depot - Buying CompuCom And Warning On Profits

While the company will improve its positioning, pro-forma sales will jump just 10% as the company will take on quite a bit of leverage.

I am surprised to see just a modest 10% decline in the shares in reaction to the news flow.

A year ago I check upon the prospects for Office Depot (ODP) following the divestment of the lossmaking European business. The sale of the $2 billion business yielded virtually no proceeds for the company, but alleviated losses reported by the segment.

The situation has weighed on the stock for years. Despite the clear signs of disruption (Amazon.com), the FTC has decided to block a merger proposal with Staples. The regulatory situation, continued pressure on the business, and reversal of economies of scale made me very cautious last year when shares traded around $4.

The company is now announcing a major deal in order to move forward and expand its services to businesses with the purchase of CompuCom, while operational disappointments continue to emerge.

The Deal With CompuCom

Office Depot has agreed to acquire CompuCom, a provider of IT services, in a $1 billion deal. Office Depot aims to add IT services to its lineup as these are still very much in demand with its core SMB customer group. Besides adding growth to its business and diversification away from "traditional" office products, the company aims to leverage its still large "last-mile" capabilities in a fragmented but large enterprise technology market.

Cost synergies are expected to be substantial, pegged at $40 million a year some two years from now, according to the management plans. With acquired revenues running at $1.09 billion, the amount of costsavings does not seem exaggerated. The shift to services and recurring revenue streams is part of the new strategy of the business, which is furthermore defined by offering broader business services and technology products.

The $1 billion deal means the company is paying nearly one times sales of $1.09 billion. It has not been disclosed if topline sales are growing, and if so, by which percentage. Adjusted EBITDA of the acquired business comes in at $98 million, for a 10.2 times multiple. If synergies are taken into account and fully realized, the $138 million in additional EBITDA would reduce the deal multiple to 7.2 times.

As part of the $1 billion deal, Thomas H. Lee Partners (which is selling CompuCom) will become a large shareholder in Office Depot. The investor will own 45 million shares of Office Depot, which at the closing price are valued at $206 million, equivalent to 20% of the deal value. The investor will become a large investor in Office Depot as well, holding 8% of the shares.

Office Depot has been a $10.6 billion giant which has seen its revenues been split evenly between its business service and retail segment. The addition of CompuCom makes that this segment makes up 10% of pro-forma sales, as (declining) office products remain the key focus of the business. It seems safe to say that this is just a modest step in the transformation of the business.

Update On The Results

Alongside the deal, Office Depot updated guidance. Total sales are seen down between 7 and 8% in the third quarter, driven by store closures and a 5-6% decline in both the retail stores and business service segment. Adjusted operating earnings are seen at $130 million, plus or minus five million.

Adjusted operating earnings are now seen at $400-$425 million for the year, down from a previous guidance of half a billion. D&A charges are seen at $150 million, some $25 million more than the expected capital spending, as cash flow conversion continues to exceed earnings, but not by very much.

The shortfall in the results versus previous expectations is attributed to the recent hurricanes, poor performance during the "back to school" period, transition issues in the supply chain, and higher professional fees incurred to create an omni-channel business service platform. Unfortunately management has not quantified or split out the impact of each of these factors on the results.

The Market Reaction Is Not Even That Bad

Office Depot announced a major acquisition and updated the results at the same time, so the price reaction can not be attributed to one of the factors in isolation. What is clear is that shares dropped 10% in after-hours trading. If we multiply this move by the number of outstanding shares, and the shares issued to Thomas Lee, we have see that the valuation of the firm go down by $280 million. This comes in response to a billion deal and a quite a substantial profit warning.

In that light the move in the stock is not even that bad as the company cut the full year adjusted operating earnings guidance by $75-$100 million, equivalent to 15-20% of full year adjusted operating earnings. While it is true that part of the shortfall can be attributed to ¨one-time¨ items, all of the surprises are always to the downside, as I am surprised with the relative modest reaction in the share price given the severity of the warning.

Final Remarks, Caution Continues

Last year I concluded that while the sale of the lossmaking European business yielded virtually no proceeds, they boosted the bottom line as well. While the North American operations are still highly challenged, they remain profitable and the balance sheet looked reasonably strong. Despite the great cash flow yield and strong balance sheet, I remained cautious.

Ever since, declines in sales have continued as this latest deal will have a big impact on the balance sheet. Sales were down by 9% in Q2 of 2017 and down 8% in the first half of the year, as the business lost another $400 million in sales in the first six months of the year. Nonetheless, the closure of unprofitable stores and cost cutting efforts make that adjusted margins were up 70 basis points to 4.4% in the first half of the year, although margins were flattish in Q2 compared to the same quarter last year.

The company ended Q2 with $763 million in cash as debt stood at $375 million, excluding $138 million in post-retirement obligations. This makes that the company has a net cash position of $250 million ahead of the announcement of the latest deal if we count post-retirement obligations as debt.

The deal with CompuCom will add roughly $800 million to the debt load of Office Depot, for a net debt load of $550 million. In the deal presentation, the company reports adjusted EBITDA of $790 million going forwards, for a 1.5 times funded debt ratio. This is calculated on the back of a $1.18 billion gross debt load, as net leverage stands at 0.7 times EBITDA. This looks modest but we have to stress that the company remains a shrinking business at large. The EBITDA number furthermore assumes full realisation of expected synergies and is based on trailing numbers, while forward numbers face a downward trend.

The $400-$425 million adjusted operating earnings potential of Office Depot could see a modest boost from CompuCom. Adjusted operating earnings of $62 million boost the pro-forma number to $475 million. Assuming a 5-6% cost of debt on gross debt of nearly $1.2 billion, interest costs amount to $60-$70 million. A 30% tax rate translates into earnings potential of $290 million. With 563 million shares that translates into potential of roughly $0.50 per share, for a great earnings yield.

The issue is that this earnings potential is based on adjusted earnings, as GAAP operating margins trend roughly $100 million a year lower than adjusted margins, reducing GAAP earnings power to roughly $0.40 per share. Despite these charges, a 10% earnings yield looks appealing, for a 10 times earnings multiple. The issue is that the company is now taking on debt and while cash flows are still healthy, one-time charges continue to emerge and eat into the cash flows which are pressured by continued operational declines. Worse, there are no signs of stabilisation of the business, in fact the opposite appears to be the case.

The move to acquire CompuCom clearly marks a step forward to combat the challenges and transform the business, but CompuCom only makes up 9% of pro-forma sales. It is to be applauded that management aims to transform the business after Staples pursued the "easy" route and sold out.

I reiterate my caution but applaud management for making a try in a very harsh environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.