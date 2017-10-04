Recent Buy: AT&T Inc

A few weeks ago, AT&T saw its price drop to a low of $35.17 a share. I took advantage of this opportunity and decided to buy shares of this high-quality Dividend Aristocrats. I will be discussing my recent purchase of AT&T (T). I will cover the company fundamentals as well as its valuation.

I open a new position to my portfolio with the purchase of AT&T Inc.

33 shares @ $36.04 on 9/7/2017.

Fundamentals

AT&T Inc. is a holding company and provide cable and satellite TV, wireless, and broadband service in the U.S. and around the world. They operate through four segments which are Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International.

Let's start by looking at the company top line growth. Revenue has been growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of just 3.62% since 2007. Revenue grew from $118.928 billion in 2007 to $163.789 billion in 2016. With the recent moves and cost cutting, this year will be AT&T highest revenue producing year when comparing to the past 10 years. I also see that the company will continue to increase its revenue to new highs in the foreseeable future. With the purchase of Time Warner (TWX), AT&T expects significant growth opportunities, and I expect the same.

Net income in 2007 was $11.951 billion and $12.976 billion in 2016. This gives us a CAGR of 0.92% in that 10-year time frame. This is something that concerns me when net income is basically flat, but I have some good news. Last year, net margin was 7.92%, and I expect, based on last quarterly report, that net margin will be a little bit higher. In fact, they lower operating expense by 5.5% in 2Q. They also added 2.8 million wireless users as well as 8,000 total broadband users.

We see here that revenue and net income is expected to increase in the coming years. Analysts anticipate next year revenue coming in around $165.55 billion. This will jump even higher once the deal closes with TWX.

Earnings per share (EPS) CAGR has been 0.88% for the past 10 years. In 2007, AT&T EPS was $1.94, and in 2016, it was $2.10. Analysts expect 2017 EPS to be around $2.94, and in 2018, to be $2.99. If analysts expect earnings to grow, then we can also expect the dividend to continue to grow.

Here we see that reported EPS has grown compared to last year 2Q16. Analysts expect the same kind of growth and possibly more for Q3 and Q4.

Let's talk about the dividends.

The company has increased dividends for thirty-three straight years. Thirty-three years is how long I have been on earth. I find that amazing how the company has been able to continue to grow its dividend. It has a five-year dividend growth rate of 2.2%, and AT&T's most recent dividend increase was 2.08% which was announced late last year. I expect that the company will again announce another dividend increase sometime by the end of this year, and they will pay it out in January.

AT&T has a dividend yield of 5.42% (At the time of purchase) with the five-year dividend growth rate being at 2.2%. This means that AT&T has a Chowder Rule of 7.62 (Chowder Rule is when you add the current dividend with the five-year dividend growth rate). Normally, you want to look for a Chowder Rule of 12 or higher. Even though the company misses the 12 mark that you look for when using Chowder Rule, I am ok with that because of the very safe, high dividend yield I get.

Can the company continue to pay its high dividend?

Yes, AT&T can.

The dividend payout ratio is currently at 91%. Yes, it is very high and concerning to me. However, in 2017, EPS is expected to be $2.94, and this will give a payout ratio of 66% to 69%. Also, CFRA expects an EPS CAGR of 3%. This leads me to believe that the company will continue to grow its dividend between 2-2.5% for the foreseeable future.

Going forward, with the above obtain information, we can presume 2-3% EPS growth plus 2-2.5% dividend growth and with a dividend yield of 5.4% (At the time of purchase). This would give a long-term investor a rate of return between 9.4% to 10.9% annually.

Valuation

How much you think you should pay for shares of AT&T? Let's find out.

I like to first look at the normal P/E for 10 years. The company's 10 years P/E is currently 18.8. AT&T, at this moment, has a P/E of 16.8. The company's five-year P/E average of 27. Based on this information, one would think that the company is undervalued. Let's find out by how much undervalued.

Below is a picture from fastgraphs.com. Whenever the black line is under the orange line and/or blue line (depending on the situation for a particular stock), it is considered to be undervalued. You see that the black line is between both the EPS (orange line) and Normal P/E line (blue line). This translates that the company is fair to undervalue, in my opinion.

Since the black line is between the P/E and earning line, I will get a price average of the two to determine AT&T fair price. The normal P/E of 18.8 gives us a price of $44.21. The earning gives us a price of $35.25. We average the two and we get a fair price of $39.73.

I like to use this graph below because it gives me hope and the possibility. If AT&T trades to its five-year PE average of 22.2, we can expect a total annual rate of return of 40.28%. I do not see this company hitting $56.39 a share anytime soon. However, I do see continued dividend payments, low single-digit dividend growth, and some capital appreciation in the next two to three years.

AT&T's five-year dividend yield average is 5.2%. I bought shares with a yield of 5.4%. I like to use this metric as a way to determine if a stock is worth looking into. This is because when the stock price decreases, the dividend yield increases. We see that the yield line almost looks like a wave, and I happen to get it on the top of the wave. I sure hope that this wave-like trend continues. It will provide us with the opportunity to add more shares at a great valuation.

Now let's find out the fair value of AT&T. My assumption of the DDM model is an 2% growth rate for the next three years. The years after that I give it a 2% growth rate as well. Since the dividend yield is high, I will be using a 9% discount rate.

My DDM Analysis: $28.56

CFRA Fair Value: $38.30

Fair Value from SIMPLY WALL ST: $50.35

Yahoo Analyst Price Target: $41.03

FASTGraps.com: $39.73 (using the average of both EPS multiple and Normal P/E)

Averaging out the five fair price estimates gives us a fair value of $39.56. AT&T is currently at $38.43 (9/22/17). This means that AT&T is 2.86% undervalued. Like I mentioned on the top of this article, I bought shares of AT&T at $36.04 so I was able to pick up shares at a better price.

Conclusion

At the time of my purchase, AT&T was, in my opinion, nicely undervalued. I now find it to be fair to slightly undervalued. An investor with a long-term outlook should really consider adding AT&T to their portfolio now or if prices dip a little. I recommend a BUY.

I currently have 33 shares of AT&T. I do plan to buy more shares if it stays at this level. However, I sure do hope there is a price drop because I want to make AT&T a core position in my portfolio.

With the purchase of 33 shares and the company paying a dividend of $0.49 a share, this will increase my annual dividend income by $64.68. My forward annual dividend income now stands at $4,189.78. You can see my monthly dividend income as well as other passive income at my site.

These are just recommendations and I recommend you to do your own due diligence before investing in any of the stocks mentioned.

