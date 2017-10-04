Choose VT Over ACWI For Passive World Stock Exposure

However, ACWI is three times as expensive to own as VT.

We've previously written about how one can save 80% off expense ratio fees by eschewing the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) in favor of the less well-known but highly similar the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) (see "As I Predicted, The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Continues To Bleed Assets"). Similarly, I highlighted that the famous SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was actually charging about twice the fees of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) or the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO). In either case, it doesn't really make sense to buy the more expensive option unless you really need the liquidity of the larger fund.

Here we have another example of a well-known ETF that can be replaced with a cheaper alternative for passive investors. I'm talking about the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) and the iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI).

VT ACWI Yield [ttm] 2.15% 1.91% Expense ratio 0.11% 0.33% Inception Jun. 2008 Mar. 2008 AUM $8.9b $7.5b Avg. Volume 816k 1.9m Morningstar rating *** *** No. holdings 7627 1333 Annual turnover 15% 5%

Source: Morningstar

Both ETFs are market capitalization-weighted, world stock ETFs. Both were incepted in 2008, with ACWI being a few months older than VT. While VT is the slightly larger fund ($8.9b vs. $7.5b for ACWI), ACWI is over twice as liquid ($1.9m vs. 816k for VT). Importantly, the 0.11% expense ratio of VT means that it is 3 times as cheap as ACWI, which charges 0.33%.

Portfolios

VT tracks the FTSE Global All Cap Index, while ACWI tracks the MSCI All Country World Index. The reason that VT holds nearly six times as many individual stock as ACWI is because VT employs near full replication to track its index, whereas ACWI utilizes a sampling technique to mimic the index. However, as we'll see in a moment, the overall portfolio characteristics of the two ETFs are still highly similar to each other.

Geographical allocations are nearly identical:

Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar

For size, VT has a decidedly smaller-cap tilt than ACWI. For instance, VT has 18.2% in medium cap stocks compared to 10.6% for ACWI, and it also has 5.0% in small cap stocks compared to only 0.1% for ACWI. However, as we'll see later this does not make a material difference to the valuation metrics or returns.

Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar

Valuation metrics are nearly identical:

Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar

Performance

As the chart below shows, over the past five years the two ETFs have moved very closely, with the total return for VT (+66.13%) being about 2 percentage points higher than AWCI (+64.13%).

VT Total Return Price data by YCharts

Performance metrics are similar across all time frames. Over 3 or 5 years, VT beats ACWI by 0.2 or 0.3 percentage points, respectively. VT's expense ratio is 0.22 percentage points lower than ACWI's. Coincidence? I think not.

Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar

Volatility statistics are also very similar for the two ETFs over the last 5 years. ACWI has 0.1% lower volatility and 0.4% lower maximum drawdown, but beta and daily variation are the same.

Source: InvestSpy

Risk-adjusted return metrics are also very similar, with VT apparently being slightly superior compared to ACWI.

VT ACWI Sharpe (5Y) 1.13 1.08 Sortini (5Y) 2.02 1.92

Source: Morningstar

Investment Takeaways

As with my previous articles in this series, for a passive investor the best option is always to switch to the fund with the lower expense ratio (tax issues not considered). On a $100,000 investment, switching from ACWI to VT would save $220 in fees a year.

However, traders may benefit from the additional liquidity provided by the larger fund. In this case, we have an uncommon situation where VT is actually the slightly larger fund but ACWI is more than twice as active. Thus, active and large traders may prefer ACWI due to its larger volume.

As I write this during market hours, both ETFs are currently showing a 1 cent spread (on $67-$69 share prices for both funds), so bid-ask slippage appears minimal during normal trading. However, note that ACWI has much narrower option spreads compared to VT, so option traders should definitely prefer ACWI.

