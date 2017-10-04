ROTY Volume 1 Edition 36: Motif Bio Achieves Phase 3 Success - The Importance Of Taking Profits

As always, readers are encouraged to do their own due diligence, manage risk appropriately, and avoid blindly following.

I have added a couple stocks to the Contenders List, but remember as always this is not an endorsement.

While optimistic on their bright future long term (not to mention the possibility of a buyout), the ROTY model account will be protecting gains and taking risk off the table.

Iclaprim achieved the primary endpoint of non-inferiority and safety data was strong as well. Their NDA will be submitted to the FDA in the first quarter of 2018.

The list changes constantly, with new ideas added and old ones dropping off due to negative price action, red flags, or other reasons. In ROTY, we are constantly looking for only the best opportunities to profit - if a Contender is showing bullish price action and relative strength, it is possible that it will be substituted for whichever ROTY idea is underperforming or not playing out as expected.

Updates on Model Account Positions

Motif Bio (NASDAQ:MTFB) reported positive top-line results for iclaprim in the pivotal REVIVE-2 study. Readers will recall that this was our second ROTY position established after Zogenix (ZGNX)- I felt that the study had a high probability of success based on data from the REVIVE-1 study, and the name was under the radar due to low volume and the small UK based biotech listing on the Nasdaq late last year. The CEO has stated that their NDA will be submitted to the FDA in the first quarter of 2018.

Iclaprim achieved the primary endpoint of non-inferiority as compared to vancomycin (standard of care) 48 to 72 hours after administration in the intent-to-treat population, as well as achieving non-inferiority at the test-of-cure endpoint 7 to 14 days after study drug discontinuation in the ITT population.

Safety results were strong as well, with no renal toxicity and comparable incidences of treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs).

The stock received a big upgrade from H.C. Wainwright after results with a $32 price target, as analyst Raghuram Selvaraju stated the REVIVE-2 trial hit endpoints "with flying colors¨.

Today's ROTY Model Account Trades:

1. Selling our entire position in Motif Bio (MTFB). With cash and equivalents of $21.8 million as of December 31st and net loss of $40.3 million for the full year 2016 (not to mention upcoming commercialization efforts), the ROTY model account is selling its entire position (not in quarters as is usual). I don´t want readers to get caught in a secondary raise or low volume situation where it is hard to part with shares.

The stock is still an excellent candidate for the medium and long term timeframes. I believe iclaprim will see commercial success, and there is always the possibility of a buyout as acquisitions in the antibiotic space are not uncommon. The drug should be able to carve its niche out in treating BSSSI patients with kidney disease (26% of the 3.6 million annual U.S. cases) and those with diabetes.

