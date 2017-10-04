Tesla: Consider Firing Musk

Earlier this week, I detailed how Tesla (TSLA) confirmed recent rumors that Model 3 production was falling well short of plan. Only a few hundred models of the company's most anticipated vehicle were made in the quarter, falling more than 80% short of management's revised guidance. After another spectacular failure in the long line of blunders and disappointments, I really do think Musk's job should be on the clock. Let's first review a company statement, partially condensed for unrelated information.

The third quarter was a fundamental turning point for Tesla as we successfully transitioned to a mass production car company, growing from manufacturing 5 cars per week at the beginning of the quarter to 100 cars per week by the end. That rate has doubled since last month and is now at over 200 cars per week or 10,000 cars per year. One month from now, we expect Tesla to double production again and achieve the target rate of 400 cars per week or 20,000 per year.

That statement sounds pretty straightforward, right? Now if you don't happen to recognize this from my previous article relating to Tesla's Q3 delivery and production announcement, you get a gold star. The section I quoted above is not about Tesla's Model 3 production ramp, it is from 5 years earlier regarding the Model S, seen in the Q3 2012 investor letter.

There will be many who in fact laugh at the opening statement that a few hundred cars a week classifies as "mass production". As a whole, Tesla has gotten to quarterly production of around 25,000 Model S and X units per quarter recently, although it definitely appears that the company is demand constrained because management said it should be producing 2,400 vehicles a week in Q4 2016. Even on a 12-week basis, that's nearly 29,000 vehicles, a figure Tesla has yet to come close to, let alone further production improvements and a 13-week quarter.

That gets us back to the paltry production of just 260 Model 3 units in Q3 2017, along with deliveries of 220. Those numbers actually fall short of where the Model S was in Q3 2012, with almost 350 produced and over 250 deliveries. Now I know that a company isn't going to go from zero to thousands of units just by flipping a switch, but consider the following points about Tesla for the Model 3 launch compared to the Model S launch:

Company has 5 additional years of manufacturing experience, along with a substantial increase in employee number.

Model 3 is a smaller car and designed for easier building.

Model 3 has less available option/design permutations.

Tesla bought Grohmann Engineering specifically to help increase production rates, especially in regards to Model 3.

Tesla brought in Audi's Senior Head of Vehicle Production specifically for the Model 3 program.

Multiple financial raises and increased overall production rates now have Tesla working with a higher tier of suppliers and with better payment terms.

Nevada Gigafactory was supposed to start battery production for Model 3 in Q2 to help with associated ramp.

With all of those facts in mind, there should be no excuses for Tesla not being able to at least hit the Model S production rates seen 5 years ago. Management was not even setting the bar high calling for production of a little over 1,500 units at the August report, after CEO Elon Musk had previously stated over 1,630, down from his previous 100k-200k proposition for the second half of 2017.

At the quarterly figure announced on Monday, we can't even say that Tesla has reached 100 units per week for the Model 3. So even though management says it knows what the problems are, how can we be confident that it can get to 5,000 a week in the next 3 months when it took that long to get the Model S to 400 units a week in the same time? Even if Tesla can use the next quarter to get the Model 3 production to a rate 5 times that of the Model S at the similar time frame, that being a 2,000 unit a week rate, that has major implications as competition is increasing and the $7,500 Federal tax credit clock is winding down.

As of last update, Tesla had around 450,000 customers with refundable deposits waiting for the Model 3. However, the company said that number was increasing and it could easily increase demand if it wanted to since it does not do any traditional marketing. This would make you believe that the company should be able to sell somewhere around 2 million Model 3s over the next 5 years, right? Well, a recent article regarding a California application for sales tax exemption reveals Tesla may not even be that positive:

Tesla represents the Project will launch the Model 3 and provide the capacity to produce and deliver an average of 226,563 units per year over a five year period, in addition to its Model S and Model X production.

Has Tesla significantly upped its projections since that early 2017 filing, or is Elon Musk just doing his usual over the top act? He was the one who recently stated that Model 3 demand could surpass 700,000 units annually, so why does the company only expect to produce and deliver about 1.1 million over a five year period? Either way, the Model 3 shortfall in Q3 can now be added to the impressive list of major failures under Elon's watch, and here are just a few of the gems I've found:

On the Q4 2011 call, Musk said that Tesla would not ever need another funding round. Company has raised several billion since through credit facilities, convertible debt, junk rated debt, and multiple equity raises.

Target for 30% gross margin on the Model S by Q4 2014. There is no evidence that this level has been reached in any quarter yet.

Delivery figures missed guidance for 2013, 2014, and 2015.

Model X flop - initial production was supposed to be in Q4 2014 with volume production starting in Q2 2015. Even a year after these dates, Tesla was still not where it said it would be.

Tesla Energy - Supposed to deliver $400 million to $500 million of revenue in 2016 and 5-10 times that this year. Through the first half of this year, Tesla Energy revenues are approximately $25 million.

I haven't even started with some of Musk's other tremendous ideas, like the SolarCity merger that continues to drain resources or the potential AutoPilot and Self-Driving fiasco that could eventually erupt. For now, I'll even give him a pass on the Model 3 coming to market in 2016 or his hundreds of thousands of units figure for the back half of this year. However, we're now five years since the Model S launch and Tesla couldn't even match that in quarterly production despite everything done to make sure this would go smoothly.

Musk is also the one who exclaimed roughly a year ago that Tesla does not ever discount its new vehicles. That in it of itself is a little erroneous considering the referral programs that the company has had over the years. Plus, in recent months, the company was offering 0.99% financing for customers, but now that we are in Q4 the rate jumped to 1.49%. Additionally, if Tesla is not offering large discounts to consumers, how do you explain such a tremendous jump in sales like this, where September sales were just a few hundred units shy of what was sold in the 8 months of the year combined?

(Source: Tesla Motors Club tracker)

In the end, I think Musk's job status should be on the clock, and if things don't get to where they should be by the end of the year, it's time to bring in someone who can actually run a proper business, someone who will be fully devoted to running the company and not spending a huge chunk of his time with other ventures. This here is the opposite of Field Of Dreams, because if you don't build it, they will come...

(photo courtesy of The Simpsons)

