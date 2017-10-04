Some Speculative Lithium Miners To Consider

Note: This article first appeared on Trend Investing on Sept. 5; therefore, all data is as of that date.

In this article I discuss some of my preferred "speculative" lithium miners. These are stocks that offer much higher risk and reward. For some background on the lithium miners, investors can read my previous articles:

Given my view that we are just at the beginning of a lithium bull run (as I discussed here: "The Lithium Boom May Have Only Just Begun A 20-Year Bull Run"), I believe it is well worthwhile having some money invested in the speculative junior space. Remember that small fish hopefully grow up to become big fish.

Speculative Lithium Miners (Under US$150m Market Cap) to Consider



1. AVZ Minerals (OTC:AZZVF); Price: AUD 0.12



AVZ Minerals has discovered a very large spodumene deposit at their 60% owned Manono tin, tantalum and lithium project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The two largest pegmatites (known as the Carriere de L’est Pegmatite and the Roche Dure Pegmatite) are each of similar size or larger than the famous Greenbushes pegmatite in Western Australia. The company is still at an early stage with drilling and defining the resource size. The company states the resource has "an exploration target tonnage of between 400 and 800Mt at grade between 1% to 1.5% Li2O within pegmatite ore." If this is able to be proven up, it may end up being the largest lithium spodumene resource in the world. The stock price has naturally run up on the enormous potential of their resource, currently with a market cap of AUD 199m. They will face sovereign risk and are still at a very early stage. Large upside potential if they can continue to progress.

2. Birimian Ltd. (OTC:EEYMF); Price: AUD 0.33

Birimian 100% own the Goulamina Lithium spodumene project and the Massigui and Dankassa Gold exploration projects in Mali Africa.

The Goulamina Lithium project JORC defined resource is 32.9 Mt at 1.37% Li2O 451,000 tonnes contained Li2O at 0.4% cut off. The company is currently working to expand the resource and has at least four additional pegmatite zones that have been discovered since April 2017, which have yet to be drilled. The scoping study suggested a 190,000 tonne pa spodumene production with a 13-year mine life, with a low capex (Satge 1 - US$42.7 + Stage 2 - US$40.7) and cash operating costs of US$ 326/t. The company plans to release a Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS) by Sept. 30, 2017.

Market cap is currently just AUD 64m. You can view the company's August 2017 presentation here. Speculative with large upside potential.

3. European Metals Holdings (OTC:ERPNF); Price: AUD 0.77

European Metals 100% own the Cinovec lithium spodumene project in Czech Republic. Cinovec is a massive low grade resource with very valuable by-products such as tin and tungsten. Their PFS reported "a JORC indicated and inferred ore resource of 656 MT grading 0.43% Li2O (spodumene), or 6.99 million tonnes (MT) of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE). The company expects further exploration to increase this to 10.4-12.3mt LCE, which would make Cinovec one of the largest global lithium resources. On June 27, 2017, they announced a "maiden Ore reserve of 34.5 Mt @ 0.65% Li2O." This is just a fraction of the total "resource" but higher grade, so expect this to be upgraded later on.

Their Europe location is also advantageous, and production is planned to begin by 2019. Current market cap is just AUD 101m. You can read more here in my article "European Metals Has A Massive Low Cost Lithium Spodumene Project In Europe." Plenty of upside potential.

EMH Global Lithium Spodumene Resource Size and Grade Comparison

Source

4. Force Commodities (ASX:4CE); Price: AUD 0.05



Force has an option to acquire a 70% interest in the Kitotolo & Kiambi projects in the DRC. The Kitotolo project is just 30kms from AVZ's project, which is considered highly prospective for lithium, tin and tantalum. They have a 30 year mining license which is currently in the renewal process, covering an area of 400 square kms. It is thought it may be an extension of AVZ's "world class" Manono-Kitotolo pegmatite. The Kiambi project is 80kms east of Kitotolo covering an area of 34 square kms, and has pegmatite outcroppings.

Both projects are well served from a transport perspective and a hydroelectric plant provides power to the area. While the region has historically been mined for tin, this ceased in 1953. Though subsequent studies had identified the existence of pegmatites in the project area, mining activities were not conducted. Its current market cap is just AUD 14m. It is highly speculative.

5. International Lithium Corp. (OTCPK:ILHMF); Price: CAD 0.09

International Lithium is a small lithium explorer/project generator with four joint venture lithium projects, and one fully-owned lithium project. Their flagship is the Mariana Argentina lithium brine project, and the others are spodumene projects located in Ireland and Canada.

In most of their projects they have teamed up with Chinese lithium super power Ganfeng Lithium (SHE:002460). They have done this so that they can minimize dilution and have their partner pay for most of the exploration and feasibility work. It does limit their upside, but also helps their chances of success, provided their partners proceed reasonably quickly towards production.

Its current market cap is just CAD 8m. For more information you can read my article "International Lithium Is Partnered To Succeed." This is a lower-risk, speculative miner with strong upside potential.

Mariana Lithium Resource Size and Grade Comparison With Competitors

Source

Note: The March 2017 results showed Mariana lithium grades to be 306 mg/L, which is a bit below expectations than what is shown in the graph above. It also perhaps explains the stock price weakness since then.

6. Lithium X (OTCQX:LIXXF); Price: CAD 2.04



Lithium X 80% own the Sal de Los Angeles lithium brine project in Argentina. The historic resource (not yet to be relied on) from their 2011 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) is an inferred resource of 2.837 million tonnes (at 556mg/L) of LCE. While the resource is not as big as Orocobre's (OTCPK:OROCF) or Lithium Americas (OTCQX:LACDF), it is of good quality (very low magnesium, and low sulphate). The size is more comparable to Galaxy Resources (OTCPK:GALXF) 100% owned Sal De Vida which announced in 2016 in their PFS a post tax NPV@8% of AUD 1.85b million, based on 25,000 tonnes per year of lithium carbonate planned production over a 40 year life.

Global Lithium Brine Resource Size and Quality Comparisons



Source: Lithium Americas presentation (the red dot is Lithium Americas Cauchari project)

The company is currently at the feasibility study stage, as well as doing pilot pond testing studies. Production is expected to begin by 2019 with an initial 15,000 tpa LCE production.

Its market cap is currently CAD 174m. You can read more in my article "Lithium X Has The X Factor." It is lower risk than many others in the sub-US$150m market cap space, due to its advance stage, solid resource, and strong management. It has plenty of upside potential.

7. Neo Lithium (OTC:NTTHF); Price: CAD 0.89



Neo Lithium 100% own the Tres Quebradas (3Q) lithium brine project with "lithium rich brines hosted in salars and reservoirs covering 160Km2." The 3Q project has the highest lithium grades (895 mg/l average) of any project in Argentina, and also has very low impurity levels. A PEA is expected within the next year once the resource size has been better established.

Lithium Grade Comparison With Competitors

Source

Market cap is currently CAD 80m. You can read more in my article "Neo Lithium Corp. Has Great Potential." This one is in the early stages with an excellent asset, and as such has strong potential upside with some patience required.

8. Piedmont Lithium (PLL on the ASX) (formerly WCP Resources); Price: AUD 0.10

Piedmont Lithium say they are the only U.S. lithium spodumene project, with their 100%-owned Piedmont Lithium project in North Carolina. The company has already identified a 4+ kilometers of strike length in Phase 1 drilling, with high-grade lithium in every drill hole. Drilling is ongoing to define and increase the resource.

The company expects to have a US stock TCQX listing by Q3 2017, a maiden JORC resource estimate by Q4 2017, and a full North American share listing by Q1 2018. Current market cap is AUD 47m. You can view the company's August presentation here. This is a very early stage speculative lithium play with upside potential -- especially due to their strategic U.S. location.

Risks

Speculative stocks can fail and lead to 100% capital loss for investors.

Sovereign risk -- DRC and Mali are both corrupt and highly risky countries. Mining leases can be changed or revoked, as can royalty and tax agreements. Partnerships can fail.

The usual mining risks -- companies typically will need to raise capital involving equity dilution and/or debt. It is not uncommon for companies to have a good resource but be unable to raise finance.

Liquidity risk -- best to buy on local exchanges.

Other promising lithium juniors

Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. (OTCPK:AMVMF), Advantage Lithium (OTCQB:AVLIF), AIS Resources (TSXV:AIS.H), American Lithium Corp. (OTCQB:LIACF), Argentina Lithium and Energy Corp.(OTCQB: OTCQB:PNXLF), Argosy Minerals (OTC:ARYMF), Dajin Resources (OTCPK:DJIFF), Enigri (private), Eramet (EN Paris:ERA), Far Resources (OTCPK:FRRSF), Latin Resources Ltd (OTCPK:LNRDY), Lithium Australia (OTC:LMMFF), LSC Lithium (TSXV:LSC), MetalsTech (ASX:MTC), MGX Minerals (CSE:XMG), Millennial Lithium Corp. (TSXV:ML), NRG Metals Inc. (OTCQB:NRGMF), Sayona Mining (OTC:DMNXF), Standard Lithium (TSXV:SLL), Tawana Resources (ASX:TAW), and Wealth Minerals (OTCQB:WMLLF).

Note that I did not include several promising juniors such as Pilbara Minerals (OTCPK:PILBF), Atura Mining (OTCPK:ALTAF), and Kidman Resources (ASX:KDR) as they are now above US$150m market cap and are no longer speculative in my view.

Conclusion

The speculative lithium miner space is indeed highly speculative. Usually the smaller the market cap then the greater the risk/reward ratio. I have briefly covered eight of my favorite speculative lithium miners. Investors should invest cautiously given the speculative nature.

I expect the lithium boom will have 10-20 years of strong lithium demand, which means the cheap speculative lithium plays of today with a solid resource have a chance to do very well. Strong management will be needed to advance each project through the stages to production, and with each advance investors should be well-rewarded.

As usual, all comments are welcome.

