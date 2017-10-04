Buy Brembo For Growth

It has a very good growth history that seems to be sustainable due to its significant investment program performed in the past few years

Brembo (OTC:BRBOF) is a market leader within its specialty, a position that enables it to have a very interesting growth profile. The company has invested considerably to expand its production capacity, something that should support its growth over the next few years and justified its premium valuation.

Company Overview

Brembo is a world leader in the design, development and production of braking systems and components for cars, motorbikes, industrial vehicles and machinery. It has recently branched out into the design and production of safety systems. The company is based in Italy, but operates in 16 countries and has about 9,000 employees.

Brembo has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 1995 and trades in the U.S. on the over-the-counter market. It has a market capitalization of about $5.5 billion and its main shareholder is Nuova Fourb with an equity stake of 53.5%, a holding company of the Bombassei family. Given that this family is a long-term shareholder, there is a low likelihood that Brembo may be bought in the future.

Brembo’s main business is the production of disc brakes for automotive vehicles, being the world leader. It has a very strong brand within the brake disc technology, leading to a competitive advantage in the long-term. Most high-performance vehicles are usually equipped with Brembo’s products, showing its superior quality within its market niche. Like most of its peers, Brembo invests significantly on research & development [R&D] to maintain its leadership position in the high-performance braking systems market, having several R&D facilities across the world.

Brembo operates in both the original equipment market and the aftermarket, while its product range include brake discs, brake calipers, the side-wheel module and the complete braking system. Its main customers are the most important manufacturers of cars, motorbikes, commercial vehicles and racing cars, while its closest peers are other European auto suppliers, such as Continental (OTCPK:CTTAY) or Valeo (OTCPK:VLEEY).

About 76% of Brembo’s revenues are generated by passenger cars, while motorbike and commercial vehicles account for each one for 9% of revenue and racing has a smaller weight. Geographically, the company has a diversified exposure due to its global reach, with about 89% of its revenues being generated outside of its domestic market. Its major market is North America representing about 28% of its revenues, followed by Germany (23% of revenues). Italy is the third-largest market (11% of revenues), followed by China (9%). Its exposure to South America is relatively small and is the only region that is reporting lower revenues, due to the economic slowdown in Brazil.

Growth

Brembo has a very good growth history, with revenues and earnings increasing at double-digit figures over the past five years. This was the result of its global expansion strategy, increasing its production capabilities across the globe. Brembo opened new facilities in low-cost countries like Poland and China, which has resulted on significant profit margin expansion during this period.

Reflecting this successfull strategy, Brembo’s revenues increased at about 13% per year during this period, while its operating income rose annually by about 27%, due to higher profitability levels. Indeed, i ts operating margin has improved to 19.5% in 2016, compared to 12.3% in 2012. This is an impressive achievement and the results of operating more in low-cost countries.

Despite this impressive growth history, Brembo should continue to report strong growth figures in the next few years given that it has continued to invest considerably in its production capacity. It has opened five new production facilities in several countries in the past few months, to be closer to customer companies and have a more direct and dynamic working partnership. The company also has hired more than 1,000 employees in the past year, to cope with the higher level of production.

Reflecting this investment effort, Brembo’s capital expenditures [capex] increased by 70% in 2016, to about €264 million ($309 million) or 11.6% of its annual revenues. This is a very high level of investment to increase the company’s production capacity and should lead to strong revenue growth figures in the next few years. As the company increases its production capacity, it should also be able to achieve higher cost efficiencies and improve even further its profitability. Therefore, Brembo is expected to maintain a strong growth path in the coming years and to report new record margin, while its capex is expected to decline to more normal levels.

Financial Overview

Regarding Brembo’s most recent financial results, the company has maintained a very good operating momentum supported by its investment program and strong automotive markets globally. In 2016, Brembo continued on its growth path supported by strong light vehicle markets, especially in China and Europe. New car registrations increased by 15% in Eastern Europe and by 12% in China, being another important growth driver for the company.

Its revenues in the year amounted to €2.3 billion ($2.7 billion), up by 10% compared to the previous year. Its operating income increased by 23.3% to €444 million ($520 million), representing an operating margin of 19.5%. This margin is much higher than compared to global car makers, showing that auto suppliers which have a strong position in some niche markets can enjoy higher profitability levels that are sustainable over the long-term. Its net profit increased by 30% in the past year to €241 million ($282 million), leading to a return on equity [ROE] ratio of 27%, which is the highest level in the past five years.

During the first six months of 2017, Brembo’s performance has improved even further with revenues up by 10.1% from the same period of 2016, to €1.26 billion ($1.47 billion). Its EBITDA increased by 12.8%, reaching an EBITDA margin of 20.2%, a new record high for the company. This good operating performance was broad-based across its product segments and geographies, including signs of recovery in South America.

Going forward, Brembo should remain on a positive operating momentum unless the global automotive market cools down, something that should affect the whole automotive industry and Brembo as well. However, as the company has very good growth prospects organically, even if the automotive market decelerates Brembo should be able to report higher growth than most of its peers.

Dividends

Brembo has a very strong balance sheet, given that its net debt is close to €260 million ($234 million). Its annual EBITDA is about the double of its net debt, making its balance sheet very conservative. This is even more impressive given the substantial investments in production capacity done in the past few years. Thus, the company has the capacity to leverage up its balance sheet if needed, particularly to finance further capex plans. Nevertheless, the company wants to maintain a conservative financial profile and is not expected to increase much its indebtedness in the near future.

Regarding its dividend, Brembo has a very good growth history over the past few years. Its last declared annual dividend was €1 ($1.17) per share, an increase of 25% from the previous year. However, investors should be aware that Brembo has performed a share-split of 5 to 1 in past May, thus its equivalent annual dividend is €0.20 ($0.234) per share. At its current share price, Brembo offers a modest dividend yield of 1.4% and isn’t clearly an income stock.

Despite its relatively low yield, Brembo has good dividend growth prospects given that, according to analysts’ estimates, its dividend is expected to grow at about 10% annually over the next three years. Moreover, Brembo’s dividend is clearly sustainable, taking into account that its dividend payout ratio was 27% in 2016 and is estimated to remain at about 30% in the next few years, which is a very conservative level.

Conclusion

The automotive industry is a low-growth sector and usually one of its main attractive factors for investors is its low valuation. However, due to specialization auto suppliers have better growth prospects and Brembo is one of the best examples within the European automotive sector. It has very good growth prospects supported by its recent sizeable investment program, justifying its premium valuation compared to its closest peers. It is trading at 18x forward earnings (vs. 13x for the sector), which seems to be warranted by its strong growth potential.

