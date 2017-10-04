Intel Is Funding Its Dividend Growth The Old-Fashioned Way

That has wide-ranging implications for the stock, not the least of which is the dividend.

Intel (INTC) has been a terrific success story over its time as a public company. A few years ago, however, Intel struggled to impress investors and the stock has languished. However, some key changes in recent years have Intel at the forefront of tech investors’ minds and the stock is near its highs once again.

Coupled with the high level of capital that is returned from Intel each year to shareholders, it has become quite the attractive stock. In this article, I’ll look at the principal reason it has been able to do all of those things: operating margins. It is important to understand where Intel has come from in order to know where it may be going with margins, as they are tremendously important to the bull case.

I’ll be using data from Seeking Alpha.

We’ll begin with a look at pretax income margin for the past five years as well as the first half of this year to get a baseline to work from.

Intel’s pretax margin has bounced around quite a bit in the past several years, hitting 28% and 22% within the time frame above. There are lots of different things that impact this number but it is the purest form of income we can examine given that tax rates – particularly for global behemoths like Intel – can be wonky and shift from year to year. Before we take a deeper dive into some of the changes that cause this number to move about, suffice it to say that Intel’s margins remain extremely high, as most companies in the world cannot even dream about 28% pretax margin.

So how has it accomplished such a feat? This chart shows some of the major components of the pretax margin calculation from last year as a baseline; we’ll take a look and then compare it to the first half of this year.

We can see that gross margin was 74% last year, followed by SG&A at 36%. Gross margin is the start of the pretax margin calculation and is obviously very important, and just like pretax margin itself, Intel’s gross margin has moved around a bunch over the years. In fact, 75% is actually on the lower end of its recent historical range as 79% is the high from our dataset, produced in 2014. Gross margin that moves around a lot obviously isn’t unusual as a number of factors can play in. But again, the numbers we’re talking about are enormous.

Moving on, SG&A came in at 36% last year, a respectable number that is actually a show of prudent spending. Intel’s SG&A spending is up slightly in the past couple of years but on the whole, it continues to invest in new initiatives carefully and is keeping future growth in mind in the context of current spending. Keeping a lid on SG&A is critical to maintain and growing margins over time and Intel is well-versed in this task, which is key. Intel continues to invest heavily and spends many billions of dollars on development of new products, but it is managing to do so in the context of keeping shareholders happy as well.

The other numbers here – D&A and interest expense – are ones that Intel doesn’t have quite as much control over but, importantly, D&A has come down meaningfully in the past couple of years. D&A hit 16% of revenue in 2015 but was just 13% last year; that means an additional three points go directly towards pretax margin and that’s big.

What Intel does with D&A going forward will play a big part in determining if it can continue to grow pretax margins. The nature of its business means it will always have a bunch of D&A and a low-teens number is indeed very high, but that’s just a cost of doing business for Intel so expecting much lower than that is unrealistic.

Now, what does this year look like?

We know that this year’s pretax margin is 28% against 22% for last year and that’s a huge difference, but why? Gross margin is a bit higher this year but SG&A is about the same, meaning that the two biggest components have combined for little change. However, D&A came down again and is just 12% of revenue against 13%, and interest expense is about flat against last year. All of these incremental improvements add up to a big change in pretax margin, but they don’t explain all of the 6% of difference.

The rest of the change is explained through income statement adjustments that are non-operating expenses or income. These items are, by definition, unforeseen and that means their amounts and even their very existence really cannot be predicted. They do, however, explain a lot of change in pretax margin from one year to the other.

As an example, these adjustments came to -$1.7B last year but were actually positive in 2014. This year has seen another -$1.2B adjustment but despite that, pretax margin is still 28%. That speaks to all of the other improvements that Intel has made that are helping to mitigate the impact of not only the non-operating adjustments, but to keep pretax margin rising.

And that’s really the point here; regardless of whatever non-operating adjustments come Intel’s way, its excellent work on the major components of pretax margin has allowed it to continue to see elevated and rising pretax margin. This year looks very strong given the moves in gross margins, SG&A and D&A and while that could change, 2017 is shaping up to be better than 2016 by far. That is critical because pretax margin has far-reaching consequences for Intel.

Not only do pretax margins help determine profitability, which then impacts the valuation and the price of the stock, it also helps determine how much FCF it produces. That, in turn determines how much it can return to shareholders via dividends and buybacks. We all know that Intel loves its dividend and buyback programs but it cannot do those things – which are a big part of total returns for shareholders – without its elevated pretax margin.

And I’d argue in Intel’s case that capital returns are more important than the valuation simply given that the dividend has been such a big part of total returns for years now, and Intel is seen widely as an income stock. Its ability to remain in the top echelon of that category ties back directly to its ability to produce high-margin revenue. By extension, the higher the margins, the more it has to spend on things like the dividend.

On the whole, I think Intel is doing just about everything it can to ensure that it is able to continue to produce high levels of FCF and thereby return billions of dollars to shareholders every year. The moves Intel has made to improve margins are here to stay and I’ll be keen to see if it can continue to refine margins and perhaps, just perhaps, see them tiptoe their way up to 30%. I certainly wouldn’t put it past Intel in the next couple of years but even without that, its focus on margin allows it to remain a premier income stock the old-fashioned way and that’s probably good enough.

