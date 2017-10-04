Teva (TEVA) continues to remain in a bind, and I have mentioned on many occasions why the name should be shorted. Well, things are about to get worse for Teva. Late Tuesday, Mylan (MYL) announced that it had received FDA approval for its generic versions of Copaxone (both the 20 mg/mL version and the 40 mg/mL version). This means that sales of Copaxone from Teva will be highly affected. This new problem creates another short opportunity for the stock because I don't believe that this is something Teva can easily counter.

Copaxone Worries

In a prior article I wrote on Seeking Alpha titled "Teva Receives Big Blow On Generics Pricing," I highlighted how the company was already struggling with a competing 20 mg/mL generic version of Copaxone that was launched in 2015. The way that Teva countered that problem was by switching at least 80% of the patients over to its 40 mg/mL injection of Copaxone. This time, though, Teva is in big trouble. That's because Mylan just received approval for not only the 20 mg/mL version, but it also had received approval for the 40 mg/mL version. That means Teva can no longer switch patients over to another higher dose to retain profits. In other words, Teva is stuck in the mud now, so to speak. This is very troubling, and I see further downside in Teva's stock. Which is why Teva continues to remain a good short opportunity.

Declining Sales

Let's put it this way, sales of Copaxone were already falling behind schedule due to competition. This competition came from Novartis (NVS) and Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA), which together launched a 20 mg generic version of Copaxone known as Glatopa. In the Q2 2017 earnings report, Teva noted that Copaxone sales had dropped by 10% to $1.02 billion. That is only factoring in competition from Glatopa, not taking into account the newly approved generic versions of Copaxone from Mylan. The reason why declining sales of Copaxone is a major problem is because it accounts for one-fifth of Teva's total $20 billion in annual sales (Copaxone accounts for 20% of total yearly sales).

Earnings Could Tumble

It's not easy to predict what Teva will report in its upcoming Q3 2017 earnings report. The problem is that the generic version of Copaxone 20 mg, Glatopa, will continue to eat away at Teva's revenue. That means I expect Copaxone sales to see another decline in the upcoming Q3 earnings report. With these newly approved versions of Copaxone from Mylan, I expect an even bigger earnings drop for Teva in the fourth quarter of 2017. That's because Mylan's generic versions of Copaxone are exactly the same in every way to its counterparts. If Copaxone is substituted by doctors, the generic version of Copaxone will have the same efficacy and same safety profile.

In my opinion, this is really bad for Teva because it no longer has anything to differentiate its Copaxone drug to the generic version. In addition, the generic version will cost a lot less for patients. In another Seeking Alpha article I wrote titled "The Troubles Never End For Teva," I highlighted how since approval of the drug, the cost of Copaxone has increased by more than 1002% to $91,400 for treatment. With the new generic versions from Mylan being approved by the FDA, there is no need for insurers or patients to pay the higher cost of Copaxone. Instead, they could be prescribed the generic versions of Copaxone for a lower price.

FDA Pushes Back

If someone believes that the drop in Teva creates a good buying opportunity because of how undervalued it is, think again. Things will only get worse for Teva, especially with the FDA going after it and many other drug makers. The FDA has implemented a series of measures to prevent drug makers from charging higher costs for much-needed drugs by patients. The new program lists currently approved drugs with no generic counterparts. In my opinion, the FDA might as well be saying, "Look here, this FDA approved drug has no effective counterpart, produce a generic version of this drug and we will speed up its path to approval." The problem again is that Copaxone accounts for 20% of Teva's total yearly revenue. Generic versions of Copaxone will potentially produce a drop in sales for Copaxone, which in turn means a drop in total yearly revenue for Teva. That's not good considering that earnings in 2017 have already dropped and have been guided lower.

Risks

The biggest risk in shorting Teva could possibly be the next earnings report, if it somehow manages to squeak by with higher Copaxone sales that could be a huge surprise. That is a risk, but I don't see that as a strong possibility considering that Teva sales saw a 10% drop in the second quarter of this year. Another risk would be if the new CEO, Kare Schultz, ends up selling a business unit within the company. If that happens, then it is possible that there could be a short-term spike in the stock. These are some risks that should be watched closely.

Conclusion

The recently approved generic versions of Copaxone from Mylan will definitely hurt Teva's sales of the drug and its total yearly revenue. Copaxone, in my opinion, was the only item that was holding Teva close to the edge in earnings. With new competition from Mylan's versions of the drug, I see Teva's stock continuing to trade lower. Pushback from the FDA on higher priced drugs will only continue to hurt Teva. That's because it is highly possible other drug makers could develop generic versions of Copaxone as well. This means that, in time, things can only get worse for Teva -- not better.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.