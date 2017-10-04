Watching History In The Making

Price action over the course of this bull market has trumped everything.

This included the 1990’s boom and subsequent bust in 2000, and the 2003-07 low-volatility rally into the high-volatility 2008-09 financial crisis.

"A 60:40 allocation to passive long-only equities and bonds has been a great proposition for the last 35 years" … "We are profoundly worried that this could be a risky allocation over the next 10." -- Sanford C. Bernstein & Company Analysts (January 2017)

"Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria." -- Sir John Templeton

"Life and investing are long ballgames." -- Julian Robertson

Introduction

Driving my blue GMC Sonoma pickup truck in 1995, I was in a hurry. I had just graduated high school early in order to work full-time at St. Anthony's Hospital as a stock boy, and line cook, topping off my savings after nine years as a paperboy, and three years as a dishwasher, then cook, at Schoop's Hamburgers, as I prepared to go to college. I was in a hurry, though, because I had literally become a "stock boy," fascinated by the investment markets, and I wanted to get to the broker's office before I reported to work.

Depositing $500, which took days five business days to clear, I pondered the investment possibilities that would go on to make me a small fortune from 1995-2000. Fast forwarding four year later to November of 1999, when I could not fundamentally reconcile valuations, I went 100% short, including short bets on stocks like Digital Island, Intraware, and even Amazon (AMZN), wiping out years of accumulated gains, as I was too early, even though I was eventually correct.

While shorting the obscenely overvalued technology stocks proved to be the right call, in time, I was five months too early, and those five months were some of the most painful months of my investment career as favored technology equities would, sometimes, double their share values, and corresponding market capitalization's, in a single day's trading session.

The experiencing was fascinating, and it nearly broke me as an investor, as I could not rationalize price movements, or valuations that exceeded, by a wide margin, what should have been possible.

Looking back, I thought the price action was remarkable in the stock market during the 1990s, and it certainly was, but the price action today is even more remarkable, and it has set up opportunities for contrarian investors that are at least as big as those available in 1999 or 2007, in my opinion.

Thesis

The 2007-2009 financial crisis, and the resulting nine-year bull market, have together severely impaired active investors, thus impairing price discovery, and causing some of the most distorted price action, and valuations, in modern market history.

Remarkable Price Action in the S&P 500

Charlie Bilello, who has an excellent blog and twitter feed, republished an article on Seeking Alpha titled "Is The S&P The New Money Market?" that had a series of terrific charts.

I encourage everyone to read the article, but for now, I want to highlight one chart.

(Source: Charlie Bilello, www.stockharts.com)

Remarkably, the S&P 500 Index has been up 11 months in a row, and 18 of the last 19 months.

Even in the halcyon days of the 1990s bull market, we never saw this type of consistency with respect to positive price action.

Remarkable Price Action in Smaller Indexes

Ian Bezek has been one of my favorite reads on Seeking Alpha over the years, and he wrote about the unusual nature of the price action in the equity markets with his Oct. 3, 2017, article titled "An ETF Levitates: This Is Not Normal."

In the article, Ian singled out the iShares Microcap ETF (IWC), which has risen in a straight-line nature over the past month. I reproduced a chart he originally showed in the article to show updated price action.

(Source: William Travis Koldus, www.stockcharts.com)

By my count, IWC has now risen 29 of the past 31 days. Investor's should read Ian's article for his interpretation, and conclusion. For my purposes, I included the chart to show the runaway price action is evident in large-cap stocks as well as small-cap equities.

Three Fed Chairs, Three Personalities

Brainstorming yesterday evening, I was thinking about the tenures of Alan Greenspan, Ben Bernanke, and current Fed Chair Janet Yellen, and my investing experience during each of their respective reigns. As I thought about this, I realized that the financial markets have taken on the different personalities of the respective Fed chairs.

Building on this narrative, Alan Greenspan, Fed Chairman from 1987-2006, who was maddeningly frustrating (in addition to being the modern architect of easy money) from my perspective, as he said everything and nothing at the same time, was an Ayn Rand student, who even published a paper titled "Gold & Economic Freedom" in Rand's 1966 newsletter.

Think about that for a minute.

Said another way, Greenspan was an independent thinker, who was not always transparent with the financial markets, and hardly anyone could glean anything from his prognostications. Thus, volatility was normal.

Adding to this, even when Greenspan was transparent, as he was (for him) in his famous irrational exuberance line Dec. 5, 1996, televised speech the market did not believe him:

Clearly, sustained low inflation implies less uncertainty about the future, and lower risk premiums imply higher prices of stocks and other earning assets. We can see that in the inverse relationship exhibited by price/earnings ratios and the rate of inflation in the past. But how do we know when irrational exuberance has unduly escalated asset values, which then become subject to unexpected and prolonged contractions as they have in Japan over the past decade?

Following Alan Greenspan, Ben Bernanke, took over the role of the Chairperson of the Federal Reserve, serving two terms from 2006-14. Bernanke courted some controversy with his famous helicopter money speech in 2002 titled "Deflation: Making Sure "It" Doesn't Happen Here," in which he continued Greenspan's focus of preventing a Japanese deflationary scenario in the United States.

Additionally, Ben Bernanke presided over the arguably the most tumultuous period in modern financial history, specifically the 2007-2009 global financial crisis. He expanded the scope of the central bank farther than any Fed Chairman previously, including emergency loans to American International Group (AIG), General Electric (GE), Goldman Sachs (GS), Morgan Stanley (MS), JP Morgan Chase (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), and Citigroup (C), oversaw unprecedented expansion of the Federal Reserve's balance sheet, and oversaw unprecedented involvement by the Fed in the financial markets.

Despite the tumult of his tenure, or perhaps because of it, Bernanke was more transparent than Greenspan had previously been, he was remarkably calm and focused, at least in my opinion, and Bernanke moved the Fed closer to consensus decision making, which ultimately resulted in reduced volatility in the stock and bond markets.

Janet Yellen was the Fed's Vice Chair from 2010-14, and she took over when Bernanke's second term ended in 2014. Yellen is the least controversial of the recent Fed Chairs, in my opinion, and she has become famous for her transparency, including the Fed's dot plot.

(Source: Bloomberg)

From my vantage point, I would argue that Yellen is too transparent, and the financial markets are more vulnerable today, because of this transparency, as volatility has receded to multi-decade lows. Take what I say with a grain of salt, though, because the markets have loved the transparency, and so have investors, at least thus far.

Bear Markets Can Take Their Toll, Even on Leaders

I wrote an article titled "Investment Philosophy - A Golden Age For Active Investors Awaits" in which I talked about the lack of price discovery today. In that article, I showed Amazon's 20-year stock price chart.

(Source: WTK, Stockcharts)

Look closely at the 2000-02 time frame. Amazon, an unquestioned market leader even back in 2000, and a survivor that would go on to thrive and dominate e-commerce, lost 94% of its market capitalization in the 2000-2002 bear market. At the time, that seemed unimaginable.

What is unimaginable today?

Bond Market Is the Most Mispriced

Alan Greenspan said on Aug. 1, 2017, that "the bubble is in bonds, not stocks." On a relative basis, I firmly agree, and wrote a series of Seeking Alpha articles on this topic, as follows:

Remarkably, with a stock market that is up 14.7% year to date, in 2017, and 102.7% over the last decade, as measured by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). With economic growth clearly accelerating, the iShares 20+Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) has advanced 6.4% year to date, and longer duration Treasury bonds still appear to be in a long-term bull market.

(Source: WTK, Stockcharts)

With the stock market acting like the bond market, in-terms of volatility, the biggest risk today to the broader financial markets, remains the bond market, in my opinion.

What could end this epic bond bull market?

Perhaps higher global economic growth than the market anticipates.

Takeaway - Opportunity Today Is Greater for Contrarian Investors

Price action, specifically the consistency of price action, has exceeded the previous extremes that we saw in 1999, and in 2007, both from a data perspective, and from my experience living and investing through all three time periods. Thus, the corresponding opportunities for those investors willing to be different are similarly large in magnitude.

Since 2011, it has been very difficult to be a contrarian, value investor, and 2017 has proven especially difficult after a renaissance in out-of-favor investments in 2016. Looking back, the contrarian trade in 2011 would have been to go long U.S. equities, and U.S. bonds, as these assets ended up dominating a period of declining global growth that existed from early 2011 to early 2016. That narrative has changed today, with global growth rising, and actually accelerating out of 2016's lows.

In March of 2000, nobody rang a bell at the top. With the benefit of hindsight, the underperformance of the Nasdaq was a warning sign that presaged a significant decline in the largest technology equities, as measured by the PowerShares QQQ (QQQ). This decline spread, like a cancer, to the broader equity market.

(Source: WTK, Stockcharts)

The remarkable rise of the Nasdaq following the 2008-09 bear market, like a phoenix from its ashes, obscures how long it took technology shares simply to regain their previous peak. In summary, nobody rang a bell marking the top for the leading market in 2000. What if something similar has happened today and nobody has rung the bell marking the top of the sovereign bond market in 2016?

For further perspective on how the investment landscape is changing, and if you are interested in joining a unique community of contrarian, value investors, and would like to see all of the historical trades and current positioning of the Bet The Farm and the Best Ideas Portfolios, please consider signing up for my premium research service, The Contrarian. This service has been well-reviewed by its members, and I believe we are once again at a unique inflection point in the financial markets, for the third time in the past two decades.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT PUT OPTIONS AND SHORT AMZN & SPY AS MARKET HEDGES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Every investor's situation is different. Positions can change at any time without warning. Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.