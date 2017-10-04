Bank Of America: Bulls, Here It Comes

In the early portions of 2017, the banking sector was a primary beneficiary of the surprise victory of Donald Trump as US President. The optimism was initially propelled by Trump’s plans to ease Dodd-Frank regulations within the sector, put in place during the credit crisis and global financial collapse seen from 2007-2009. The Trump administration’s pro-growth agenda was designed in ways to ease corporate tax burdens and make it easier for businesses to repatriate funds back into the US economy. But political stalemates in peripheral areas (i.e. health care) have weakened the enthusiasm and removed substantial portions of the confidence that was seen during these periods. For the banking sector, earnings performances tend to depend heavily on these types of macro developments and so it has become clear that the market will need to see a more supportive macro environment in order to initiate the next push higher in Bank of America Corp. (BAC). We believe that the tide has turned with both Congress and the Federal Reserve becoming more receptive to policy moves that will create a more favorable earnings environment for BAC -- and send the stock substantially higher over the next five years.

Several times this year, we have written about Bank of America and highlighted the tight range that has defined trading activity for the period. As we expected, markets are now showing evidence of a more decisive outlook and the latest rallies have put BAC bulls firmly in control of the price direction likely to be seen over the next several quarters. The reasons behind these moves are dual in nature: President Trump has made progress toward reducing the corporate tax from 35% to 20%, and the Federal Reserve has upwardly revised its interest rate expectations to include one rate hike in December (followed by three more next year).



Revenue Data: Yahoo Finance

To some, the 20% corporate tax rate was a disappointment given the fact that the Trump administration was originally calling for a 15% tax rate. But the compromise figure will likely make the proposal more favorable to the Democratic party in Congress and increase its chances for passage. This is a net-positive for Bank of America’s earnings outlook, which is already showing strong trends over the last three years.



Analyst Survey: Yahoo Finance



Now that we have seen substantial progress made on these fronts, investors should be watching for changes in the analyst surveys that are in place for BAC. We are still seeing a large portion of the analyst community rate the stock as a ‘hold’ but we anticipate some of these positions to turn now that we have a clearer picture on the willingness of the US Congress to enact tax reforms and create a more favorable environment for the repatriation of corporate funds overseas.



Longer-term, the Fed remains a wildcard as there is still widespread speculation with respect to the next leader likely to be installed after Janet Yellen. We have already started to see names mentioned in the financial news media but this will be a critical area to watch as we head into next year. There were major divergences between the goals of President Trump and the commentary positions articulated in speeches by Janet Yellen. The Fed’s interest rate dot-plot has already shown some significant changes over the last few months and we expect this will continue to be the wildcard in determining whether or not BAC’s earnings performances can maintain their longer-term trends.



BAC Chart Analysis: Dividend Investments.com

The latest moves in BAC have broken this year’s trading range and opened the path to significant gains in the stock. The period of consolidation that has been in place for most of this year is representative of broad indecision in the market, likely inspired by the conflicting monetary policy views that have been espoused by the Federal Reserve. Now that markets have gotten a clearer indication of where the Fed is actually headed, all of the tension that has built into the price of BAC is now being released. More broadly, the chart activity on the weekly time frames bull flag pattern that now projects a move into the upper 30s at a minimum, and so there are clear advantages here for long-term investors that are looking for stable dividend yields (1.86%) and bullish capital gains over the next five years.

What is your position on Bank of America? We look forward to reading your comments. Stay tuned to Dividend Investors and receive our next alerts by clicking the "Follow" button at the top of the page.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.