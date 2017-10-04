Phillips 66 Hits All-Time High As Berkshire Buys Majority Stake In Flying-J

CNBC announced this morning that Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathatway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) has taken a 38.6% majority stake in Pilot Flying-J -- the largest operator of travel centers in North America with more than 750 locations in 43 states and six Canadian provinces. Pilot sells 7 billion gallons of gasoline and diesel annually and serves more than 1.3 million guests a day. Berkshire also owns 80.7 million shares (15.7%) of Phillips 66 (PSX) stock, which is hitting all-time highs today. At PSX's current price of $94.42, Berkshire's stake is worth $7.6 billion.

This is obviously a double-down by Berkshire on the future of gasoline and diesel retailing in North America. While he has said in previous interviews on CNBC that he finds Phillips particularly attractive for its chemicals and midstream business, roughly 50% of PSX's EBITDA this year is estimated to come from its Refining Segment.

The Phillips 66 brand name and even the old Conoco signs are still seen at some of the Flying-J Travel Centers across the country because they have a relationship going back many years. Back in 2010, ConocoPhillips (COP) sold its 50% partnership interest in the CFJ Properties - Flying J truck stops to Pilot Travel Centers for $626 million. At that time, the sales agreement included long-term supply contract agreements with Flying-J. I suspect PSX -- after being spun off from ConocoPhillips -- still has long-term supply agreements with Flying-J. Now with Berkshire owning significant stakes in both companies, it only makes sense for those supply agreements to continue and expand.

So it is no coincidence that PSX is hitting all-time highs today. As I wrote recently in the article Phillips 66 Emerges From Hurricane Harvey Stronger Than Before, PSX will likely post very strong Q3 earnings due to recently strong refining margins. In addition, CPChem -- a 50/50 chemicals JV between Phillips 66 and Chevron (CVX) -- is on the cusp of starting up two large scale chemical projects on the Gulf Coast which together will generate over $1 billion of annual EBITDA.

I reiterate my long-term "buy and hold" recommendation on Phillips 66 as well as my $110 price target.

Disclaimer: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COP PSX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.