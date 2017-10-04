Tesla's Model 3 Production Ramp Is Behind Schedule - So What?

Expect Model 3 production targets to be cut substantially rather sooner than later. Investors should consider using this type of setback to enter a swing trade in the stock.

Investors should focus on the big picture instead of getting lost in micro-analyzing issues that will, most likely, be resolved over time.

I have long hesitated to add my two cents on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) given the already exhaustive coverage on Seeking Alpha but yesterday's release of the company's Q3 vehicle delivieries and production figures ultimately changed my mind.

As you might know already, Tesla missed Q3 production goals for the company's all important Model 3 by a large amount:

Q3 production totaled 25,336 vehicles, with 260 of them being Model 3. Model 3 production was less than anticipated due to production bottlenecks. Although the vast majority of manufacturing subsystems at both our California car plant and our Nevada Gigafactory are able to operate at high rate, a handful have taken longer to activate than expected. It is important to emphasize that there are no fundamental issues with the Model 3 production or supply chain. We understand what needs to be fixed and we are confident of addressing the manufacturing bottleneck issues in the near-term.

Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, had previously guided for Q3 production to be above 1,500 vehicles, so, as of this point, the company seems to be meaningfully behind schedule.

Picture: Previously anticipated 2017 Model 3 weekly production ramp-up - Source: Company website

The large miss also puts the company's previously communicated year-end weekly production target of more than 5,000 vehicles in jeopardy. In fact, I would expect this target to be withdrawn sooner rather than later and replaced with a much lower number which will, most likely, again be missed going forward.

At least this is my expectation when recalling the launches of both the Model S and Model X which were well behind schedule, too. And unlike the Model 3, the company never targeted to produce hundreds of thousands of these vehicles in the first year following the initial launch.

Personally, I would prefer management of a publicly traded company to remain on the conservative side when it comes to guiding business expectations, but admittedly "conservatism" isn't exactly a word that comes to my mind in conjuction with Elon Musk.

With the knowledge of the CEO's larger-than-life personality and the company's history of delayed production ramp-ups, the weak Model 3 production numbers shouldn't come as a surprise to the investment community.

While, undoubtedly, the problems in ramping up Model 3 production will have a material impact on the company's short-term financial performance as margins and cash-flows will be pressured even further but with still basically unlimited access to the capital markets, Tesla will not face liquidity issues anytime soon.

That said, investors should scrutinize the company's approach to raising capital given Tesla's still elevated share price which basically forestalls the company to become one of the world's dominant auto manufacturers over time.

Instead of outright raising more equity or at least focusing on issuing more convertible debt, the company has recently turned to the high-yield bond markets, successfully raising $1.8 billion at a coupon of 5.3%. While the offering was well received and should be considered a success, the new bond alone will increase the company's annual interest payment obligations by almost $100 million.

Tesla has already amassed more than $8 billion in long-term debt, so I would like to see leverage to come down instead of moving up even more. Granted, roughly $2.5 billion is non-recourse to the company but still I see no need to pressure cash flows even further by outsized interest obligations when the stock is still valued in the ballpark of established US automakers like Ford (NYSE:F) and General Motors (NYSE:GM).

As the company has been preparing for the Model 3 launch and continues to invest heavily in the ongoing construction of the Gigafactory 1, the cash flow picture has become truly ugly over the first half of 2017 while even more pain should be expected for the second half. Cash flows from investing activities were negative by more than $2.1 billion in the first two quarters with Tesla guiding for second half capital expenditures of about $2 billion at the time of the Q2 earnings relase. Add the delays in Model 3 production and several hundred million dollars of losses from operations to the picture and H2/2017 negative cash flow could easily eclipse $3 billion.

Consequently, I would expect the company's Q3 end cash balance to be in the range of $3.3 - 3.7 billion, after giving effect to the $1.8 billion proceeds from the August bond issuance.

Depending on the additional time needed to overcome the current Model 3 production "bottlenecks", another capital raise in the $1-2 billion range might very well be in the cards within the next two quarters. Personally, I would have preferred the company taking advantage of its all-time high stock price at the end of Q2 and diluting shareholders by a mere 5% for net proceeds of roughly $3 billion instead of tapping the junk bond market later on.

That said, investors would be well served to look at the big picture here. As discussed above, Mr. Market already expects Tesla to succeed in its efforts to become a dominant player in the brave new EV world, and I would tend to subscribe to this view more likely than not:

It's basically out of question that the future of the automobile will be dominated by EVs given the outsized investments recently announced by basically all major automakers. For example, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) alone has revealed plans to invest a whopping $84 billion into the development of several hundred of new EV models and the associated battery production. Tesla is widely expected to keep its core battery technology advantage for the foreseeable future. Tesla's iconic brand image and perceived stylishness of the company's products will, most likely, continue to attract a growing crowd of loyal customers, very much like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has experienced over the past decade.

In the end, there's still a meaningful difference between a Tesla Model 3 and the competition, so I really don't expect many customers to ask for refund of their $1,000 deposit and turn to a Chevy Bolt or Nissan Leaf just because they will have to wait another couple of months.

Given the issues discussed above, I have been very surprised to see the vast majority of contributors and commenters taking a decidedly negative stance towards the company by focusing only on certain aspects of the company's business and, in some cases, outright refusing to take a look at the bigger picture.

Certainly, I haven't been surprised by Tesla's increasing cash burn and the weak initial Model 3 production numbers. The company is actually in the process of ramping up their first volume vehicle ever, so delays and cost overruns should be very much expected.

As long as the company can rely on (i) new capital being readily available (ii) keeping (or even widening) its core battery technology advantage for the foreseeable future and (iii) loyal customers atttracted by perceived superior design and capabilities, I don't see any real obstacles for the Model 3 to become the widely expected major success for Tesla over time.

That said, not only Tesla customers but also Tesla investors need to be faithful given the elevated valuation which basically assumes the company to not only succeed with the Model 3 but also with each of its successors going forward.

But perhaps it just needs a little bit of optimism to arrive at a different conclusion as evidenced by today's research note from analyst Romit Shah from Nomura/Instinet who today iniated coverage of the company with a "Buy" rating and a new street-high price target of $500:

Analyst Romit Shah forecasts "unprecedented" revenue gains for the company ($8 billion in 2016 to $58 billion in 2021). The analyst believes the company has "an insurmountable lead in vehicle range per dollar", benefits from largely inferior competitive field which should drive growth at current levels, will work through Model 3 production problems, and generate upwards of mid-to-high 20% GMs by 2020. The PT is based on 2.1x 2021 estimated sales. FY 2017 EPS estimate is for ($6.53) and FY 2018 EPS estimate is for $(0.03).

Bottom line:

As Tesla is striving to ramp up initial production of its very first volume vehicle ever, investors should prepare for further delays and weekly Model 3 production to remain considerably below the company's stated 2018 target of 10,000 vehicles for the time being. The ongoing delays will put further pressure on the company's margins and cash flows, most likely requiring Tesla to raise more capital much sooner than previously anticipated.

Other than many retail investors, large parts of the analyst community already anticipated the now confirmed struggles with ramping up Model 3 production. For example, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) analyst Adam Jonas predicts only 120,000 Model 3 deliveries in 2018, which calculates to an average to just 2,300 per week. Still, his research note suggests the Model 3 misstep potentially creating a buying opportunity as "significantly stronger Model S and X volume contradicts his expectation of product cannibalism".

He also stated that "there is some risk of micro-analyzing the monthly ramp of the Model 3. In our opinion, quality and attractiveness of early production is far more important than the quantity delivered – at least for now."

Applying his statement to the general discussion around the company, I would actually urge investors to not overly focus on "micro-analyzing" certain data points like the current delay in the Model 3 ramp-up and the resulting financial implications but rather focus on the big picture.

So instead of constantly ranting and raving over Elon Musk's personality, repeatedly missed timelines, seemingly ever increasing cash burn etc. it would be much more constructive to keep an ongoing eye on what really counts in case of Tesla:

Ongoing access to the capital markets Core battery technology leadership Iconic brand image

While my current expectation is for the company to, most likely, succeed in its efforts to become one of the dominant players in the EVolution of the automobile, I cannot, in all conscience, advise investors to go long the shares at current price levels. Instead, I would focus on further setbacks to build a swing position every now and then. If I will be proven right, there will be plenty of opportunity over the next couple of months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.