Why We Are Ready To Make This REIT Our Largest Position

Investment Thesis: Fat-pitches come infrequently. When they do, you should swing at them.

The electronic ink on our write up about Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc. (SBRA) had yet to proverbially dry when SBRA announced another bunch of capital transactions. We review them here and explain why we took the bullish stance that we did.

Enlivant And TPG Real Estate Acquisition

SBRA acquired a 49% equity interest in 183 senior homes managed by Enlivant for $371 million. The payment for this will be financed through SBRA's credit facility. The senior homes are almost 100% private pay and comprise of 8,380 beds across 20 states. SBRA has retained the option to acquire the remaining 51% stake at a later date.

The unlevered returns on these properties was on the low side with cap rates in the mid-sixes, but that is likely because occupancy is 80%. Senior homes occupancy across the industry is close to 87%, so SBRA is likely assuming that they can get that improvement out of these properties. The marginal impact of the additional 7% will likely significantly increase this income and could double it in our opinion down the line.

SBRA's press release contained a nice summary of how their revenues from Genesis would decline after this transaction.

It obviously then came as a large surprise when a few days later they announced the...

Genesis Exodus Plan

SBRA spent a lot of time emphasizing throughout the Care Capital (CCP) merger process, how much it would help to whittle down Genesis's (GEN) exposure. All along, they were planning to dump the whole thing. SBRA announced that they intend to dispose its entire Genesis stake for $425-$475 million, something that have eloquently labelled the "Genesis Exodus Plan."

Depending upon the timing, this will lower adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) between 15-30 cents a share. Genesis was a weak link in the portfolio with EBITDAR coverage of 1.18 and obviously, SBRA felt there was no future there. We found it interesting that SBRA bit the bullet (likely with decent loss of income), rather than choose the death by a thousand cuts and multiple years of rent concessions.

Fun Fact: We were debating whether or not to write this article and the third episode on this old science fiction series that we started watching, clinched the deal. We took it as a sign from above.

The Second Acquisition

Sabra entered into three cross-defaulted triple-net master lease agreements with long-term leases for $430 million to purchase 24 skilled nursing/transitional care facilities which are expected to generate initial yield on cash rent of 8.0% on an underwritten EBITDAR coverage of 1.4x. This is a giant jump from the Genesis EBITDAR of 1.18x. At the end of these, SNFs will be 64% of the new company and senior homes at about 24%.

The Capital Raise

The 3 transactions when executed would cost SBRA a net $400 million approximately. Had SBRA done this solely through debt, the credit agencies would certainly be raining in downgrades regardless of the improved tenant quality. To offset that, SBRA issued 18.4 million shares at $21.0/share to a raise a net $370.1 million after fees.

The Net Impact

While a legion of investors have been fascinated with the dividends in the senior homes and SNF sector, we have maintained a modestly cautious stance due to what we consider large structural issues with operators and government policy. Senior homes have been characterised by unrelenting new supply and operator distress. SNFs have been characterised by unrelenting operator distress and government policy changes designed to decrease occupancies.

Wage pressures are rampant in both sectors. Across the board, even the best REITs like Ventas (VTR) and Welltower (HCN) are struggling to get rent coverage higher, while the smaller ones like New Senior (SNR) are one or two quarters away from a dividend cut. For those that consider this blasphemy, please read our earlier work on the senior homes and skilled nursing facilities.

However, SBRA has very positively addressed one major headwind for the REIT by improving the portfolio rent coverage dramatically. All other things being equal, this should result in a higher multiple on that income stream. However, the market's fickleness and the capital raise itself, pushed SBRA's shares lower. This to us was a "fat-pitch."

The short-term moves were completely opposite of what should happen in the long term. We had previously visualized trough AFFO of around $1.80/share, but now we see trough AFFO will likely hold over $2.00/share. While a trough $2.00/share may sound very pessimistic compared to SBRA's guidance midpoint of $2.36 for 2018, remember that there is one other bad apple to be taken care of.

Source: CCP supplemental information-no longer available on website

Signature is rumored to be in great distress and frankly any company at 1.0X EBITDAR is pretty much having as much fun as Sean Spicer had doing White House press conferences. Omega Healthcare Inc. (OHI) said this on the second quarter call.

Well, I think what -- we're trying to be very transparent about where we stand both of these tenants. The 1 tenant that's $10 million behind, literally the LCs and personal guarantees beyond cover that, well beyond. So that's collectible. It's just a question of as you work through a process either steps of that, there's no reason for us to pull that lever because we know where we stand in working through with them, where we're going to be and we see -- we think there's a process that takes us through and they pay us to the expense they can. So we look at that and go, okay, that's that tenant. And then the second tenant, the first one that Dan talked about, is $11 million in arrears, doesn't have kind of security behind it that signatured us

We heard that as "Signature Has" and so did the analysts who later on pressed OHI on Signature's coverage. SBRA (and OHI for that matter) still has that work cut out ahead for it.

Still, we think SBRA is 80%-90% through this process and believe that it now makes for a much safer stock. SBRA's guidance also includes what will likely be a material rent discount to Signature, but to be conservative, we are accounting for an even lower AFFO. With a lower debt to equity structure and much improved tenant profile, we think additional credit upgrades might lie in store for SBRA. This made the prospect of acquiring SBRA shares sub-$20 incredibly appealing as we felt the rejuvenated income stream should be valued at least at a 14-15 multiple.

We sold puts across the November 2017 and April 2018 time frames for a $20 strike price netting 60 cents and $1.40 respectively on average. Should SBRA close below $20 in November and then again in April 2018, it will become our largest position.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

