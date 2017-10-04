Where Has Wage Growth Gone?

Are Millennials to blame for slow production and wage growth?

Unemployment numbers continue to drop, but still, something continues to hold down the growth of the economy. Why haven't productivity and wage growth followed unemployment? Are Millennials to blame for this too? Maybe, but not for the ever-popular reasons. Workforce demographics are the key to understanding these metrics.

The two largest generations in America today are the Baby Boomers (born 1945-1961) and Millennials (born 1980-1996), with the Millennials recently surpassing baby boomers as the largest living generation. The productivity of different workers is difficult to gauge, so higher paid workers are generally judged as more productive than low-wage workers. Chart 1.1 shows worker productivity throughout time.

CHART 1.1

The most common way for a low-wage-worker to become high-wage is through experience. As the working population becomes older, wages grow. As the experienced workers age, they begin to work fewer hours and eventually retire. When one experienced worker retires, the market gains a young low wage-worker, taking a hit on wage growth. When the labor force absorbs young, low production workers, wages lag. There we have the life cycle of wages and productivity.

The slacking productivity can come from older workers staying in the labor force longer than expected, which then slows the promotion and raise schedule for their younger colleagues.

As seen in Chart 1.1, the last data point shows productivity growth rate for the ten-year ending 2016 was barely above 1%, lowest since the early 80's. The longest periods of expansion coincide with long periods of production growth, as happened in the 60's and 90's. The current low of productivity has some similarities to the bottom in the early 80's. The working demographic began to absorb the new, young generation. In 1982, the median age of baby boomers was 29, with half being older and half younger. Eerily similar to now where the median age of Millennials being 29, half older and younger. 1982 was the turning point for wages and productivity as the majority of the new working class became more experienced. These metrics seem to follow the labor force distribution very closely.

In 2017, the average retirement age for American was 63. Also in 2017, the median age for baby boomers is 64, with an upper limit of 72 and lower of 56. The full retirement age for social security for those born from 1943-1954 is 66 and gets closer to 67 as the birth year nears 1960. Chart 1.2 shows the retirement benefit by age based on birth year.

CHART 1.2

In 2017, about one-third of baby boomer birth years are in full retirement age with those 70+ receiving a premium to the full PIA (primary insurance amount).

While most of these facts hint toward a productivity and wage rebound, there are some reasons to believe they may lag just a bit longer. In 2014, it was reported that 61% of Millennials have attended college, compared to only 46% of baby boomers. There are two sides to this argument. One being that if more Millennials are in college, that is four extra years that they won't be earning a full-time wage. Or you could say since they are earning a college degree, their earnings potential is higher and will be making more after graduation (around age 22) than someone without a Bachelor's degree. I am more of a believer in the first argument as the number of graduate and post-graduate degrees is also higher than any generation. Because of this, the full-time wages won't begin until much later than with the previous generations.

As more older workers retire, the labor force begins to absorb the new generation. The Millennials start to make more money as they get promotions and productivity begins to rise. The younger generation starting to reach the "prime of their career" and older workers retiring should bring the effects on productivity many who watch the economy has been waiting for. There are reasons to believe the productivity drought will end soon but also some saying the exact opposite. In short, I think the retiring baby boomers will outweigh the effects of the longer time in school to bring wage growth back to where investors want it. A turn in the wage growth trend can be what the economy needs to send the markets even higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.