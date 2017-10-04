Air Transport Stocks: Finally Taking Off?

From the hedging actions of market professionals in over a dozen Airline stocks a couple of issues stand out to be favored.

But in September, while they tried to lift off, few buyers were brave enough to get aboard. Those that were willing now appear to have bought all the negative supply.

July and August months for many of these stocks were emergency landings.

Stocks in this group have been under the "sell" hammer by major funds and institutions since mid-year 2017.

DAL is an interesting example of what we can see

Please do not jump to conclusions about what these pictures show

Figure 1 is NOT a conventional backward-in-time-looking “technical price chart.” Instead, it is a recent history of daily forward-looking price range forecasts made by well-informed, experienced market professionals.

Figure 1

(used with permission)

The vertical lines of Figure 1 span the range of price implied to be likely by the actions of Market-Makers [MMs] as they hedge the firm’s capital required to be put at risk. Their commitments are needed to balance buyers and sellers when “filling” client block trade orders from big-money-fund portfolio managers.

The implications of these actions have been known to sometimes vary significantly from forecast statements made by the “research” departments of the same firms.

The vertical forecast lines are split into upside and downside prospects by the heavy-dot end-of-day market quote for the issue on the day of the forecast. A measure of the imbalance between up and down implications is the Range Index [RI], which tells what percent of the whole forecast range lies to the downside. Here for Delta Airlines (DAL), the RI is 55, indicating slightly less upside in prospect than downside.

The “thumbnail” picture at the bottom of Figure 1 displays where today’s RI relates to the RI experiences of the subject over the past 5 years. Positions to the left of the distribution’s peak are favorable, to the right (where today’s is) may be not so.

The row of data between the two pictures of Figure 1 tells of the prior experiences of forecasts like the one seen at this point in time. We use the RI to see how well the MMs’ prior forecasts have worked out when a simple, practical portfolio management discipline is uniformly applied to all investment candidates at all times.

The acronym for that Time-Efficient Risk-Management Discipline is TERMD. It sets as a price sell-target the top of a price range forecast held likely to occur within a time horizon that can be credibly forecast. When the target is reached, the position is closed and the realized proceeds are reinvested, in their entirety, into the then current best available candidate. For our purposes, the forecasts used come from the MM hedging actions, with position costs of the price at the end of the market day following the forecast. The forecast horizon used is 3 months (91 calendar days or 63 market days), when a still-open position is closed, it is all to be reinvested, regardless of gain or loss.

For DAL, there have been 94 prior instances of RIs at 55 out of its 1261 market days in the past 5 years. Profits were there to be earned in only 37% of those experiences. After deducting the losses of the unprofitable positions, the return on all 94 was -2.8%.

Since few forecasts reached targets before 63 full market days, the average holding period on all 137 was 54 market days. That compounds to an annual [CAGR] rate of -12%. There can be no guarantee of a DAL position taken now producing a loss at a -12% CAGR, but the proportion of RI forecasts at an ample sample size beginning at 94 different market days, is hard to ignore. Particularly when other competitors fared far better.

With DAL as a guideline, let’s look in Figure 2 at how its trade-off between an upside forecast prospect of +7.2% and a typical worst-case price drawdown experience of -9.6% compares with other airline stocks. Price drawdowns are in comparison to a position entry cost price at the end of the day after the forecast.

Risk-Reward tradeoff comparisons

Figure 2

(used with permission)

Upside price rewards are from the behavioral analysis (of what to do right, not of errors) by Market-Makers [MMs] as they protect their at-risk capital from possible damaging future price moves. Their potential reward forecasts are measured by the green horizontal scale.

The risk dimension is of actual price drawdowns at their most extreme point while being held in previous pursuit of upside rewards similar to the ones currently being seen. They are measured on the red vertical scale.

Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%. Any stock or ETF whose present risk exposure exceeds its reward prospect will be above the dotted diagonal line.

Best reward-to-risk tradeoffs are to be found at the frontier of alternatives down and to the right. In this case DAL is at location [1] (to the right of [14] ) and for comparison, Jet Blue Airways (JBLU) is at [13].

Let’s look at the details of JBLU as a contrast to DAL as candidates for investment.

Figure 3

(used with permission)

Just as DAL’s forecast and price jumped up today, so did JBLU’s.

Here JBLU hedging by MMs suggests a possibility (for a short position to be protected from) of as much upside price change as +9.9%, the Sell Target Potential. But in 33 prior forecasts at similar Range Indexes of 48, 82% of them produced a profit. The overall resulting average gain was +10.3%, a little better than the target potential of +9.9%.

That contrast earned an encouraging Cred.(ibility) Ratio for JBLU of 1.0.

And the achieved price gains of 10.3% in 41-day average holding periods produces a CAGR of +83%.

The parallel CAGR for DAL is -12%, on a not-credible Payoff-to-Prospect ratio of -0.4.

The point here is that the forecast returns in Figure 2 may need further analysis. That is supplied in Figure 4, where the size of accomplished payoff price returns on the vertical scale are matched with the Odds of a position being profitable on the horizontal scale.

Comparing profitability odds and payoff sizes

As in Figure 2, more desirable results are down and to the right, and less attractive ones are in the upper left direction.

Figure 4

(used with permission)

Here the SPDR S&P500 Index ETF (SPY) at [1] is offered as an indication of a market average norm. Figure 4’s scales are set to include outstanding performances, so some of these issues appear attractive, in comparison to the market average.

(Apologies for securities with WinOdds less than 80 appearing in the white Payoffs vertical scale space at the left of Figure 4. Additionally, those with negative payoffs, like DAL are at its upper left corner.)

But among the others a foreign airline, VSRS is seen at [9] as perhaps more assured than Hawaiian Airlines (HA) at [6]. But VSRS results are from an insignificant-sized sample.

Details for HA are in Figure 5.

Figure 5

(used with permission)

These investment results from prior HA forecasts by MMs at today’s RI level of 34, with twice as much upside as down, are quite competitive with many other stocks, even those in technology industries. From over 200 such forecasts, 7 out of every 8 recovered from typical price drawdowns of over -7% to recover and capture price gains of over +10%. They needed holding periods of less than 8 weeks (39 market days) with gains compounding into an annual CAGR rate of +94%.

Other major Airline stocks also shared in price and forecast jumps on the day. Time will tell whether this really is a turn in attitudes of big-money fund portfolio managers. But the breadth of participation by MM forecasts in so many airline industry stocks is encouraging.

Without further comment here are a number of additional block trader forecast [btf] reports on other airline stocks. Please note today's prices and forecasts at the right-hand edge of the pictures.

Figure 6

(used with permission)

Figure 7

Figure 8

Figure 9

(all used with permission)

In each case today’s price and forecast have an out-of-normal sequence rise.

Subscribers to Blockdesk and/or the Market-Maker Intelligence Lists of top20 ranked stocks and ETFs have access to similar block trader forecast [btf] reports for all above mentioned issues in figures 2 and 4.

A record of the performance of over 7,500 top-20 named issues on MM Intelligence lists since 12/31/2015 is displayed on our blog, in comparison with the ETF of SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) during the same time period. It shows a persistent, dominant outperformance of wealth accumulation by MM forecasts managed under TERMD compared to a buy&hold of SPY.

Conclusion

Among the dozen or more semiconductor producers compared here HA and JBLU may offer the most attractive prospects.

Please remember this is a near-term evaluation, suggesting price gain opportunities far above multi-year trendline price growth street estimates for the group. What may appear as more attractive in a few months may be very different from now less attractively present-priced investment competitors, providing future price-compounding capital growth opportunities. A follow-up visit to the group is advisable.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.