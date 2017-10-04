AMD Bears Hit New High

As many of my readers know, I like to follow short interest in the stocks I cover. By following this data, we can see what investors are thinking about a stock, and I like to detail significant changes when I see them. A few days ago, a new note on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) gained my attention, as it detailed a record high in short interest for the chip company. Given the company's improved situation over the past few years, I'm curious as to why so many are betting against the name.

Back in May, I discussed the situation regarding short interest in AMD as the number of bearish bets was surging to multi-year highs. At that time, just over 146 million shares were short, and by the end of the month, that number had jumped by more than 12 million shares to the highest point I'd seen since I started tracking AMD short interest in the middle of 2015. That gets me to this week's market note regarding the stock:

Utilizing proprietary data tracking $890 billion worth of short positions, Weiss notes the "extraordinary" bearish bets in AMD, with speculators short 159 million shares, resulting in $2.02 billion notional real-time risk. Since the start of 2017, these figures represent an 83% increase in shares and a 105% boost in dollars at risk.

As you will see in the chart below, short interest at the mid-September update was almost back to its May high, with the figure being about half a million shares less. However, that peak reached in May was at a share price of $11.19, but the mid-September figure was $12.52. So, even if short interest was the same, a lot more dollars were at risk, given the rise in price.

(Source: NASDAQ AMD short interest page)

We won't get the bi-monthly update from NASDAQ, giving us the end of September number until the middle of next week, but the S3 Partners notes short interest now at 159 million shares. Additionally, AMD has seen its price rise about 80 cents since the mid-September update, which implies almost $2.12 billion is now at risk for shorts. Even if we use the just over $2 billion figures from S3 Partners, that's a staggering amount when compared to fellow chip names Intel (INTC) and NVIDIA (NVDA) as detailed below:

AMD - $2.02 billion short, market cap $12.6 billion.

Intel - $4.27 billion short, market cap $183.9 billion.

NVIDIA - $3.1 billion short, market cap $108.5 billion.

Now, I certainly understand that AMD shares have surged from their sub-$2 lows seen a few years ago, although they are still more than $2 off their 52-week high. This is a company that's projected to see double-digit revenue growth this year and next and potentially on the verge of becoming GAAP profitable depending on margins. Additionally, the balance sheet is in much better shape after last year's debt/equity moves, and future reductions of debt will only further improve the bottom line.

The company's Ryzen line has helped to get the company's top line moving again, and the cryptocurrency bonanza could help fuel chip sales into next year. With revenues and the loss situation both improving, the company is starting to gain market share and is set for a decent future, yet the stock trades for a fraction of its industry peers. In the end, I just don't see why short interest in the name is surging to new record highs, but that could be great for longs if the company continues to deliver.

