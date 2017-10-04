3 Reasons To Avoid This Legendary Dividend King In Favor Of A Far Superior Alternative

That being said, there are still risks to consider before risking your hard earned money.

Medtronic's superior rate of growth, better total return profile, and valuation make it the superior choice for conservative dividend growth investors.

That being said, there are three reasons why I would not buy JNJ today, but rather Medtronic, a fellow dividend aristocrat.

JNJ is the classic example of a low risk, "buy and hold forever" bond alternative.

When it comes to dividend growth legends, there are few more popular choices than Johnson & Johnson, and for very good reason.

When it comes to low-risk dividend growth investing, it's hard to go wrong with legendary dividend kings such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), which has rewarded long-term investors with an impressive 54 consecutive years of payout increases.

That being said, investing is never done in a vacuum, meaning that every buy decision is a trade off between any particular stock and other high-quality alternatives.

Let's look at three reasons why Medtronic (MDT), a dividend aristocrat that's well on its way to becoming a king (in 2028), is a superior choice for your diversified dividend growth portfolio today.

Johnson & Johnson's Growth is Weaker

Q2 2017 Respective Growth Rates

Metric Johnson & Johnson YoY Growth Medtronic YoY Growth Revenue 1.9% 3.1% Net Income -4.3% 9.4% Free Cash Flow 20.1% -62.4% Shares Outstanding -1.9% -2.2% EPS -2.1% 12.1% FCF/Share 22.4% -61.5% Dividend 5.0% 7.0%

Sources: Morningstar, Gurufocus

As you can see, in the last quarter, Medtronic's growth thoroughly crushed JNJ's in five of the seven more important metrics for long-term investors to focus on, especially sales, earnings, and dividend growth.

Only in free cash flow growth was JNJ superior, and keep in mind that due to the lumpiness of capex spending by both companies, this is likely a temporary event.

JNJ Normalized Diluted EPS (TTM) data by YCharts

In fact, if you take a long-term view, you can see that Medtronic is clearly the growth leader between these two medical dividend aristocrats.

The reason for this is JNJ's larger diversification, including three business segments, which provide extra long-term free cash flow stability, but at the cost of slower growth.

Source: Johnson & Johnson Earnings Presentation

For example, in the last quarter, Johnson & Johnson's medical device sales were actually better than Medtronic's revenue growth of 3.1%, but were dragged down by its pharma and consumer OTC segments.

Now in fairness to JNJ, management is confident that, partially thanks to its its recent acquisitions such as Abbott Medical Optics for $4.325 billion, and the $30 billion Actelion mega-deal, it can achieve operational sales and adjusted EPS growth of 5.5% to 6%, and 6.5% to 8%, respectively, in 2017.

That's impressive growth for a company of JNJ's size and diversification, and points to a quality management team that can navigate the challenging medical industry during highly uncertain times.

And in the long term, JNJ's pharma segment, with 34 promising drugs in development, including 10 potential blockbusters that the company expects to deliver over $1 billion each in annual sales, should help it to continue delivering modest but steady growth in its top and bottom lines, and most importantly of all, its dividend.

Medtronic Is A Rock Steady Growth Machine

Don't let the fact that Medtronic is just a medical device maker throw you. The fact is that it's also highly diversified, with strong presence in all major future growth markets in its industry which will be fueled by the rapid aging of the world's population.

Source: Medtronic Annual Report

Medtronic also has a great track record of disciplined R&D spending (7.4% of 2016 sales), which is why it currently holds over 4,800 patents that allows it to be a leader in the industry when it comes to new product development (it invented the pacemaker in 1957).

Source: Medtronic Investor Presentation

Currently, the company is working on dozens of new and improved designs, as well as expanding into fast growing emerging economies.

And to further help diversify its cash flow and reduce its volatility, the company is also expanding into management of operating rooms and cath labs, which could become a fast growing, recurring revenue source.

Over the long term, management thinks that further bolt-on acquisitions, combined with organic revenue growth, particularly overseas, and ongoing cost savings from rising economies of scale should be able to generate low double-digit EPS and FCF/share growth.

Organic sales growth: 4% to 5%

Acquisitions: 4%

Margin Expansion: 1% to 2%

Share buybacks: 1% to 2%

EPS and FCF/share growth: 10% to 13%

That in turn should allow it to continue its impressive track record of super steady and impressive dividend growth.

Medtronic's Total Return Profile Is Superior

Company Forward Yield TTM FCF Payout Ratio 10-Year Projected Dividend Growth 10-Year Potential Total Return Johnson & Johnson 2.6% 49.9% 5% to 8% 7.6% to 10.6% Medtronic 2.4% 49.4% 7% to 11% 9.4% to 13.4% S&P 500 1.9% 44.4% 6.1% 8.0%

Sources: Gurufocus, Morningstar, Multpl.com, Moneychimp.com, CSImarketing

As dividend growth investors, we care about three things: the yield, the payout safety, and the long-term dividend growth potential.

Both JNJ and MDT offer about the same current payout and identical dividend safety, thanks to conservative FCF payout ratios and very strong balance sheets.

However, when it comes to dividend growth, Medtronic stands the clear winner, which gives it a far better potential total return profile.

That's because over the long term, dividend growth stocks generally deliver total returns that follow the rule of thumb yield + dividend growth.

Now that's not to say that JNJ is likely to make a poor investment. After all, it should, even at today's elevated price, deliver solidly market beating total returns over the next decade.

However, Medtronic should be able to do the same, while outperforming JNJ by about 20% over that time.

Valuation: Surprisingly, Both Still Potentially Worth Buying Today BUT Medtronic is More Undervalued

JNJ Total Return Price data by YCharts

While both Johnson & Johnson have underperformed the S&P 500 in the past year, Medtronic's actual decline means that it offers the far superior valuation.

Company Forward PE Historical PE Yield Historical Yield Yield Percentile Johnson & Johnson 17.2 17.9 2.6% 2.4% 40% Medtronic 16.3 21.1 2.4% 1.2% 10% S&P 500 18.4 14.7 1.9% 4.3% NA

Sources: Gurufocus, Multpl.com, Yieldchart.com, Jeff Miller

For example, on a forward PE basis, while both companies' ratios are lower than the S&P 500's, as well as below their historical norms, Medtronic is the clearly more undervalued company; based on the larger discount to its historical PE.

More importantly, Medtronic's current yield, relative to its 22-year historical average, is hands down signalling a great time to buy MDT.

In fact, over the past 22 years, Medtronic's yield has only been higher about 10% of the time, while JNJ's has been greater 60% of the time.

However, this form of backward looking valuation needs to be confirmed via a longer-term, forward looking model, since all profits are derived in the future.

Company TTM FCF/Share 10-Year Projected FCF/Share Growth Fair Value Estimate Growth Baked Into Current Share Price Margin Of Safety Johnson & Johnson $6.38 5.6% (conservative case) $149.55 4.1% 12% 7.0% (likely case) $166.92 20% 8% (optimistic case) $180.53 26% Medtronic $3.52 6.8% (conservative case) $90.66 5.0% 14% 10% (likely case) $116.48 32% 13% (optimistic case) $147.13 46%

Sources: Morningstar, Gurufocus, Fast Graphs

That's why I like to use a discounted free cash flow model, which estimates the net present value of each company's future FCF (what Buffett calls "owner earnings" and what sustains and grows the dividends).

To do this, I assume a range of 10-year FCF/share growth rates, a conservative 4% terminal growth rate, and a 9.0% discount rate.

The 9.0% rate is what I consider to be the opportunity cost of money, since the best default alternative to any individual stock is owning a low cost S&P 500 index ETF.

Since 1871, the S&P 500's total return has been 9.07%, which comes to about 9.0% after accounting for the expense ratio.

When we run the model, based on conservative, likely, and bullish growth scenarios, we find that, perhaps surprisingly, both companies are still substantially undervalued. That's because the market is pricing in low future growth expectations, creating large margins of safety.

However, I estimate that Medtronic is about 12% more undervalued than JNJ, making it the far better choice for investing new capital today.

Risks To Consider

While Johnson & Johnson is arguably the world's best medical conglomerate, its diversification also exposes it to increased revenue, earnings, and cash flow volatility in the short term.

Specifically, the patented drug segment is heavily exposed to large block busters such as Remicade (9.8% of company sales), which lost patent protection in Europe in 2015, and has two US patents expiring in 2018.

In addition, the very success of such drugs creates its own major competition, in the form of rival products, such as Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Remicade biosimilar which launched in November of 2016.

What's worse, Remicade faces 20 other biosimilars that are in development, meaning that JNJ's pharma segment is trapped on a hamster wheel in which it is needs to be spending large amounts on R&D to replace drugs whose patents have expired, as well as stave off rival medications hitting the market and gunning for its market share.

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Worse still, the drug development process in general is incredibly long (12 to 13 years), and thanks to increasingly stringent FDA approval standards, is fast approaching $3 billion per drug in development costs (for drugs can always fail clinical trials at any time).

But don't think that just because Medtronic doesn't have to deal with the chaos of drug development that it's off the hook.

After all, both JNJ and MDT have a long history of fueling growth through large scale acquisitions.

And while management at both companies generally has a good track record of executing on such growth endeavors, keep in mind that a study from analyst firm KPMG found that 83% of all large acquisitions end up destroying shareholder value due to either overpaying, failing to achieve planned synergistic cost savings, or both.

Finally, we can't forget the elephant in the room, ongoing federal medical spending regulatory uncertainty.

That's not just the potential repeal of the ACA (ObamaCare), which could potentially reduce the US patient population by tens of millions, but also the simple fact that high medical costs are an easy target for populist politicians to rail against.

For example, just this year President Trump vowed to bring drug prices "way down". Now of course, there is a HUGE difference between what politicians say they'll do, and what they actually try to do. In addition, legislation almost always gets watered down by special interest groups (lobbyists), so the potential gulf between political promises and reality can be even greater.

However, the fact remains that Medicare and Medicaid currently can't negotiate bulk medical purchases with drug and medical companies. This represents very low hanging fruit that could change in the future, and result in margins being squeezed for both JNJ and MDT.

Bottom Line: While Both Are Grade A Dividend Growth Stocks, Medtronic Is The Better Place For New Money Today

Don't get me wrong, I'm a huge fan of JNJ, and in fact, it's on my buy list to eventually add to my real money, EDDGE 3.0 portfolio. That's because I consider it the ultimate "buy and hold forever" sleep well at night (SWAN) stock.

That being said, I personally view Medtronic as the clearly superior long-term dividend investment from a total return potential. In addition, MDT's current valuation is slightly more attractive making it the clear choice for new investing dollars today.

