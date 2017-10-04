Intelsat And Intel Join Forces To Change The Rules Of The Game

This could mean billions in revenue for Intelsat and Intel.

The proposition to the FCC, would allow terrestrial mobile operations in the 3700-4200 MHz band through commercial agreements with satellite service companies.

Intelsat and Intel are proposing to clear midband spectrum in metropolitan areas to accelerate the introduction of 5G services.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) have submitted a proposal to the FCC for initial comments, pertaining to the commission’s request for proposals on how to use various spectrum bands.

The proposal calls for satellite operators to cooperatively identify geographic areas within the Unites States, in which they would undertake to clear portions of the C-band (3700-4200 MHz spectrum) for terrestrial 5G services, in such defined areas.

This would literally mean relocating antennas and ground networks to areas outside such defined areas (mostly metropolitan centers), where the C-band can then be used by mobile network operators for 5G services, without interference to satellite operators.

However since satellite companies have invested tens of billions on these networks and in the C-band, satellite operators would still retain ownership of the spectrum, and auction off the right to use these frequencies, to terrestrial companies in cleared areas.

The advantage to this approach is that the market would undertake to make use of the spectrum where needed (and pay the cost), as opposed to the government making an allocation for these frequencies, which takes a very long time.

The two companies said spectrum in the 3700-4200 MHz band could be available for terrestrial use in various geographic areas within 1-3 years, as opposed to 13 years on average that has been the experience with government-led spectrum allocations over the past 40 years or so.

So in other words, Intelsat and INTC have proposed a fast-track plan to the FCC, in order for 5G networks and services to get off the ground in the U.S..

What's in this for both companies

The reason INTC is involved in this proposal, is because it wants 5G services to start as soon as possible. INTC estimates 50 billion devices will be connected to 5G networks. That's a lot of IoT devices with "Intel inside".

INTC will be a big beneficiary of 5G, and that is probably the reason its shares rallied over the past several days. Putting a dollar value on INTC's revenue in a 5G environment is impossible, but I think we can agree that it will be a big catalyst for INTC's stock in the future.

As for Intelsat, I think the reason is obvious. Intelsat will be able to monetize its C-band frequencies and gain additional income, that would otherwise have been impossible.

Putting a dollar value on this monetization so early is not possible, however even a few hundred million dollars a year will change the dynamics of Intelsat by a lot, because it has about $15 in debt. And even if the company is currently profitable on an adjusted basis, this profitability is razor thin.

RBC yesterday noted that the spectrum could be a "gold mine" if the proposal is accepted by the FCC. Monetization of the spectrum might be worth $14 a share to Intelsat said RBC. That's a very long was from yesterday's close of $5.37.

However please also note that even without this new revelation, I still think Intelsat shares could reach as high as $12 over the next 18 months or so.

And recently Jefferies analyst Giles Thorne said shares could reach as high as $18, if the company executed good enough.

Bottom line

To the extent the FCC adopts the Intelsat/INTC proposal, 5G networks might come to the U.S. sooner that most people think.

If that happens, INTC will benefit, for it is one of the companies that will sell a lot of IoT devices that will be connected to 5G networks.

In the case of Intelsat, it will be able to monetize its frequencies and earn pure cash that will change both its debt dynamics and its share price.

Until further information is available, I will reiterate my $12 price target for the time being. However please note Intelsat is still only a $570M market cap company. If monetization of these frequencies proves to be few hundred million per year, Intelsat shares might go up 3X, 4X or even 5X from current levels.

So while I still think Intelsat is a high risk stock, I think the potential reward is worth the risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long I.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.