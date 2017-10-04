When Does 'High' Yield Have No Yield?

Here is a "High Yield" fund with a yield of only 2.17%

I came across an article, this week, showing that the European high yield (junk) bond market is yielding approximately the same value as US Treasuries.

Of course, this does seem "Nuts"! So, I began to look for an ETF that would make it "easy" to short European junk bond. I did the ubiquitous google search and found the fund HYXU.

Yahoo Finance reports a trailing 12 month yield of only .93% for HYXU. Wow! However, for anyone to eager to short, HYXU has a YTD return of over 17.5%; based in large part on the Euro's appreciation verses the US Dollar.

To find out more about the fund I went to the sponsor’s web page. This tells us that the fund's benchmark is: "Markit iBoxx Global Developed Markets ex-US High Yield Index”.

Now, it is supposed to exclude the US. However, a map of its’ holdings shows over 12% in the US.

Japan makes up 2.79% and Canada 1.51%, with the US at 12.61%. This leaves just over 83% invested in Europe (if the amount invested in the US is correct).

Moving along, there is the "high" yield portfolio's characteristics:

We see that the average coupon is 4.23%, but the average yield is 2.17%. In aggregate, the bonds are trading at a premium, with an average maturity of 3.73 years.

Plugging those figures into excel (using semi-annual payments) one gets a bond "price" of 107.34 - if one were to price the whole portfolio as a bond.

Here is what happens if the “bond” (portfolio's) coupon stays the same, but the yield changes.

However, bond "risk management" (tell that to the MBS & CDO buyers in 2008) is much more complicated in the details - one has to hedge the currency risk or assume a primarily Euro FX short position (don’t forget about the British Pound, Yen, and Canadian Dollar).

History shows HYXU cutting its' monthly dividend in recent years to only 5.4 cents a share from 11.2 cents two years ago (it rose slightly this year). Let's round up to 6 cents a share. That is only $.72 cost of carry for an ETF priced at $53.19, or 1.35%.

Speculators have been chasing performance of European junk bonds, which is driven by the greed to front run the ECB.

Where is the risk premium? Nowhere. When it returns, the European junk bond bears will be rewarded.

Be patient, a bond route should set up again, just don't over leverage and manage that currency risk.

These are junk, err... "high" yield corporate bonds. The only problem for large investors is that the size of the fund is only $90 million and no options are exchange traded.

