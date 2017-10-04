FutureFuel: With Cash And No Debt, Time Is On Their Side

Add them to your watchlist because of their financial strength, diverse product lines and potential policy-driven tailwinds.

FutureFuel (FF) has gone relatively unnoticed, and my working theory is that their name does them no favors. It brings to mind biofuels - which they do produce - but FF is more diversified than that. This is especially good since biofuels haven't quite lived up to the hype.

Another reason for FF's limited coverage could be their results in recent years, which have mostly been headed in the wrong direction. And honestly, they're still headed in the wrong direction. They don't help their cause by providing little insight into projections and growth strategies.

So why am I writing about them and suggesting you keep an eye their way? They've got some potential upside, lots of cash and virtually no debt. Let's get started.

About FutureFuel

FF started out in the mid-1970s as a chemical division of Eastman Kodak, becoming part of the Eastman Chemical Company in the 1990s before becoming FutureFuel around 2006.

They have two main segments: biofuels (primarily biodiesel) and chemicals. The chemical segment is broken down into "custom manufacturing" and "performance chemicals". The chemical segments are even further broken down (and this is important to know as a potential investor) by agrochemicals, industrial & consumer products, and bioproducts. All of their facilities and ~98 percent of sales are domestic (U.S.).

Biofuels currently makes up about 60 percent of their sales, but I predict that chemicals will eventually overtake this. You can see things have been on a downward trajectory.

Sliding Results, But At Least No Debt Or Dilution

Their pricing trend isn't quite indicative of the slide they've been on, mostly because of their good financial stewardship. They've got cash and little debt. I believe that FF is currently priced about where it should be. There are not many companies where their revenue could be nearly halved over four years and still look this good.

FF data by YCharts

Although I don't provide a comparison in this article, FF's valuation falls about in the middle among diversified chemical companies. Once again, this is primarily due to their incredibly strong financial picture.

FF data by YCharts

From EBITA on down, FY17 has been especially bad. From an income statement perspective, the reason is easy to spot. Margins have significantly decreased, especially during 2Q17. There was less than $2M gross income on $68M revenue during this quarter. That's not sustainable, so I tried to figure out what's up. It wasn't easy, as FF hasn't had an earnings calls since 2015 and they are less than forthcoming in their filings. But from what I could gather, they cited a decrease in biofuel sales driven by the expiration of the federal blender's tax credit ("BTC") and a 5 percent reduction in chemical sales. While they didn't say so explicitly, looking at their data it appears that certain tax considerations really dinged them.

Source: FF 2Q17 Filing

On the chemical side, deep in the quarterly footnotes they stated that declining sales/margins on laundry additives were a factor. They further discussed the laundry additive situation in their 2016 10-K, stating that the customer was planning to terminate the contract in 2015, so an amended agreement through 2018 has thin margins.

By the way, you are reading the below correctly; they actually had a larger divided than earnings for the first half of FY17. That's how good their books look.

Metric FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 H1 FY17 Revenue 444.9M 341.8M 299.6M 253.2M 122.1M Gross Profit 100.2M 66.0M 57.1M 46.9M 7.9M SG&A Exp. 6.5M 6.7M 7.3M 7.6M 3.6M EBITA 107.7M 76.4M 62.2M 51.8M 11.7M EBIT 97.3M 67.4M 52.0M 41.0M 5.9M Dil. EPS $1.71 $1.22 $1.06 $1.29 $0.10 Divided $0.44 $0.48 $0.24 $0.24 $0.12 Cash/STI 190.7M 211.8M 228.7M 305.2M 231.7M

Putting Their Finances In Perspective...

There are 27 diversified chemical equities on major U.S. exchanges. FF's most recent total liability to assets (0.20) is less than half of the company with the next lowest ratio (0.42)

Their cash ratio of 3.1 is also the highest. 23 out of the 27 companies have a cash ratio below 1.

Their closest analog when size and balance sheet are considered would probably be Westlake Chemical (WLKP).

Reasons To Keep An Eye On FF

Despite sliding financials, there are a number of reasons that I'm going to monitor FF.

I wouldn't be writing about FF if they weren't essentially debt-free and cash-heavy (relative to size and recent history). If they start accruing debt, most likely they'd come off my watchlist. Not surprisingly, they don't have a history of dilution either.

FF Cash and Equivalents (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Positive impacts from a reenacted biofuel tax credit. There is activity on this in the form of the American Fuel And Job Creation Act of 2017. However, it appears the bill may have stalled a bit, as its most recent mentioning was in late April when it was referred to the House Finance Committee. While the timing remains uncertain, I think it's likely that at some point a tax credit will be passed. There's bipartisan support for it. My guess would be some time in 2018. The downside is its champion is Chuck Grassley (R-IA), who is older than God. He's been hands down the most vocal advocate for biofuels (for obvious constituent-driven reasons), and if he were to retire, someone would need to fill those shoes.

Modest projected increase in biodiesel as shown below. A caveat is that much of the growth is projected to occur outside of the United States. Therefore, FF would need to be willing and able to compete in these other regions.

Source: Food & Agriculture Organization of the U.N.

Rising fossil fuel prices would have a mildly inverse impact on biofuel sales and (maybe) margins.

In my opinion, most of FF's potential future growth is tied to their chemical segment. Specifically promising is the agrochemical portion. Despite what you may have heard, the world is not completely going organic. In fact, the agrochemical market is growing. Global sales are expected to increase from $212B in 2016 to $262B in 2021.

Their chemical diversification allows them to pivot based on prevailing needs. They are also the right size to be able to efficiently accomplish this.

Their financial health really buys them a lot of time for market conditions to be more favorable. Plus, they can actually afford (literally) to sell at narrower margins because they have less extraneous costs.

Additional Risks

I believe the biofuel component faces some serious headwinds from alternative energy sources. The rise of electric vehicles and, to an extent, solar (and to a much lesser extent, wind) probably have and will continue to negatively impact the biofuel industry. Even worse, this wouldn't be cyclical. It would probably be permanent. This is indirectly why growth is projected in less developed countries. One of my investment red flags is growth that is only anticipated in less developed global areas. Sometimes I don't practice what I preach, but there typically are mitigating factors (see my recent article on Viacom).

A significant percentage of their sales comes from a small number of customers.

Clearly, they are facing some competitive headwinds based on margin declines. They have lots of cash and no debt, but they can't sell at almost cost forever (okay, maybe they can).

Conclusion

FF is positioned to eventually reverse course; however, I won't be taking a position until there are some indicators of this occurring. However, it is certainly the type of company you would be wise to put on a watchlist. There will be a reversal in revenue and earnings at some point, and when that happens their longstanding strong financial health will be reflected in the bottom line.

