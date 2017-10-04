Kiwis Don't Fly - Part II

The dairy sector remains New Zealand's biggest export earner. It represents nearly 30% of all export dollars coming in and the most recent dairy auction was extremely disappointing.

Introduction

We recently published an article highlighting that the New Zealand dollar ("NZD") (NZDS) was susceptible to major cracks given the outcome of the provisional election results held last weekend. We wrote:

Apart from the fact that the nation faces uncertainty over its next governance, a more important implication of these results could be on the progression of its monetary and immigration policies. While both the National Party and the Labour Party are supporters of fiscal prudence, their interests diverge on a number of other issues; main ones being immigration and monetary policies. If a marriage between NZ-First and Labour materializes, we fear that the New Zealand economy (ENZL), which has grown tremendously on the back of rising immigration, will take a hit. As a result, RBNZ's monetary policy will likely take a stimulatory tilt. Add in an expanded mandate for the central bank and this will be a perfect recipe for prolonged NZD weakness.

Today, the Global Dairy Trade (GDT) conducted its bi-monthly auction and it published the worst results in months. Given that the dairy sector represents nearly 30% of all export dollars coming into New Zealand dairy prices matter a great deal for the New Zealand economy and its currency.

New Zealand Annual Dairy Exports:

New Zealand dollar trade-weighted index and Terms of Trade:

Global Dairy Prices

Global Dairy Trade (GDT) publishes key price data and plays a central role in providing visibility on how supply and demand factors influence international dairy prices. GDT conducts bi-monthly online trading events called GDT events that facilitate the global trading of large volume, generic dairy ingredients. GDT events are the leading online trading platform for connecting the global dairy industry with buyers and sellers from over 80 countries.

Today's results were the worst in several months:

Political Uncertainty - about to reach a climax

This week, on October 7th, we will see the final election results and barring a miraculous reversal of fortune, Mr. Winston Peters will remain the key player to decide on the next government. The frustration in New Zealanders was best summarized in a rant by Mr. Duncan Garner, a radio & TV host:

"In a country that prides itself on fairness, how can one man, Winston Peters, with just 7 percent of all votes, have 100 percent of the power?...One man with 160,000 votes now dictates terms and holds to ransom the two political beasts with 1.8 million votes between them...Trying to second guess Peters and his next move is a fool's paradise. Don't bother, go on holiday. Wait to be told. He wants the attention, don't empower him. He's known as the ringmaster at times like this: in charge of the tired and exhausted nationwide circus with its empty seats, same old tricks, shabby backroom processes and policies not thought through or costed."

So far, we have no clue as to which way Mr. Peters is leaning and the NZD continues to look vulnerable on charts, especially against the US dollar ("USD"), the Canadian dollar ("CAD") (FXC, CADS), and the euro ("EUR") (FXE, EURS). Against the British pound ("GBP") (GBPS, GBB), however, it's a mixed picture.

NZD/USD - currently at 0.7150

Levels to watch:

As we expected, support at 0.7178 has been broken. The pair will likely test support at 0.7035 next. A break of 0.7035 should guide this pair lower to 0.6860. A break above 0.7360 should be viewed as a bullish breakout.

NZD/CAD - currently at 0.8930

Levels to watch:

Support at 0.8890 has held since our last writing but another test seems highly likely. If broken the pair should test 0.8750. A break of 0.8750 will likely see this pair testing support at 0.8625. A break above 0.9083 should be seen as a bullish breakout.

EUR/NZD - currently at 1.6421

Levels to watch:

As we expected at our last writing, trend line support at 1.6235 held beautifully and the pair jumped 200 points higher, a test of 1.6718 seems very likely. A break above 1.6718 will likely take this pair higher to test resistance at 1.7169. A break below trend line support at 1.6235 should now be viewed as a bearish breakdown.

GBP/NZD - currently at 1.8514

Levels to watch:

We expected this pair to hold support at the steeply rising trend, which currently intersects around 1.8550, it didn't. This is not a good development and our suspicion is that greater forces relating to GBP weakness could be at play here. Considering that the break of the trend line hasn't led to more weakness in the pair we continue to see 1.8766 as a key level to breach on the upside, following which we should see a test of 1.9390. A sustained break below 1.85 should now be seen as a bearish breakdown.

Conclusion

If the most recent GDT event is any indication of future dairy auctions then it doesn't bode well for the Kiwi. Election results on October 7th will be key, we will be watching them closely and continue to monitor the charts for clues. Stay tuned.

