Monsanto's (MON) CEO Hugh Grant on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Laura Meyer

Thank you, Michelle, and good morning everyone. I’m joined today by Hugh Grant, our Chairman and CEO; Brett Begemann, our President and Chief Operating Officer; and by Pierre Courduroux, our CFO. Also joining me from the IR team is Ben Kampelman.

During our fourth quarter call today, we'll share how we closed out fiscal year 2017, and we'll provide an early look into how we're thinking about 2018. This call is being webcast, and you can access the webcast, supporting slides and replay at monsanto.com.

We provided you today with EPS and other measures on both a GAAP and ongoing business basis. Where we refer to non-GAAP financial measures, we reconcile to the nearest GAAP measure in the slides and in the press release, both of which are on our website.

This call will include statements concerning future events and financial results. Because these statements are based on assumptions and factors that involve risk and uncertainty, the company's actual performance and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. A description of the factors that may cause such a variance is included in our most recent 10-Q and in today's press release.

The forward-looking statements are current only as of the date of this call, and the company disclaims any obligation to update them or the factors that may affect actual results.

Before handing it over to Hugh to share our strategic outlook, let me share our year-end results, as shown on Slide 5. We delivered strong growth with as-reported earnings per share of $5.09 and ongoing earnings per share of $5.50 as compared to last year's as-reported full year earnings per share of $2.99 and ongoing earnings per share of $4.48. Our free cash flow for the fiscal year was $2 billion as compared to $1.7 billion in the prior year.

Hugh, I'll turn it over to you.

Hugh Grant

Thanks very much, Laura. Good morning, everybody, and thanks for joining us today. At the outset of this fiscal year, we outlined 2 clear priorities upon which we judge success at year's end.

The first was delivering on our operational plan and key business milestones, and the second was to continue executing the necessary steps to close the deal with Bayer. With focus and discipline, our team did both, and I'm extremely proud of what we delivered.

In what may be our final full year conference call as Monsanto, I couldn't be more pleased with the results. We delivered record sales and gross profit in our Seeds and Genomics segment in fiscal year 2017, fueled by the outstanding penetration of our latest soybean and cotton technologies and continued adoption of our newest corn hybrids around the globe, reflecting the need for new solutions in what continues to be a challenging ag economy.

Clearly, our proven ability to innovate as well as our unique platform advantages position us well to meet the production challenges of today as well as the demands of tomorrow, as shown on Slide 6.

New products and services will remain crucial to meeting that demand. And leading the way is our strong foundation of seeds, traits, digital ag and chemistry solutions like the Roundup Ready Xtend crop system, Climate FieldView offerings and NemaStrike Technology, all outlined on Slide 7.

The outlook for these new offerings is bright. In fiscal year '18, the Climate FieldView platform is expected to reach 50 million paid acres globally. Our blockbuster NemaStrike Technology is launching across 6 million to 8 million acres in the U.S.

And we, along with our partners, expect to have supply to double the penetration of Roundup Ready 2 Xtend soybeans. Momentum builds with continued INTACTA penetration in South America, and growers continue to demand our newest corn hybrids, particularly our Disease Shield hybrids, which were sold out in fiscal year '17.

Given these strong drivers, we remain confident in the outlook for the business. Looking specifically at the first quarter, we anticipate our earnings per share to be stronger than last year with growth expected to come primarily from soybean technologies and better pricing in Ag Productivity. Looking beyond Q1, we will refrain from specifics as we anticipate closing on the merger with Bayer at the beginning of the New Year.

With that, let's turn our focus towards the status of the pending combination with Bayer on Slide 8. Bayer continues to lead the regulatory filing process, and progress is moving along, as expected, around the world.

All the key filings have been made, and more than 1/3 of the approvals have been received from the authorities with whom we filed. We continue to cooperate with regulators as they work through the reviews, and we look forward to positive outcomes.

Beyond our work with regulators, we're also continuing outreach with stakeholders to convey the innovation opportunity that this deal can have on the future of agriculture. While some divestitures will occur in limited areas of overlap with Bayer, we believe in the potential to further evolve our leadership role in agriculture through this deal.

We expect to meet this challenge by delivering even greater benefits to our customers, as outlined in Slide 9. In fact, that commitment is exemplified by our significant R&D expansion in St. Louis that's just recently came online.

In the interim, we remain focused on delivering our new technologies, and we look forward to the possibilities that our combined pipelines and world-class teams can create for growers in the future.

So with that, I'll pass it to Brett to provide the operational update.

Brett Begemann

Thanks, Hugh, and good morning to everyone on the line. With record-setting sales and gross profit in Seeds and Genomics, 2017 was certainly a banner year for us. Our teams delivered strongly on our key business imperatives, and their unrelenting focus sets us up well for this year.

We expect continued momentum for our new products, and my confidence has been reinforced by recent interactions with growers around the globe. Despite low commodity prices, the demand for new tools only grows.

Let's start first with corn, where our gross profit grew by 15%. This was driven primarily by better pricing, mostly in South America on a growing acreage base and a better-than-anticipated benefit from a strategic licensing deal in corn in the fourth quarter.

Globally, we also delivered the improvement in cost of goods we were expecting with U.S. production volumes increasing. As harvest progresses in the Northern Hemisphere, we look forward to sharing our yield performance numbers in the months ahead.

Taking a longer view on Slide 10. We expect that launching new hybrids globally will continue to create price-mix lift and genetic share gains. For the first quarter specifically, we expect corn acres to decline in the first season in Brazil and do not expect to repeat the price gains of last year given the decline in the commodity prices there.

Moving to soybeans on Slide 11. We delivered an impressive 35% growth in our gross profit, coupled with nice margin improvement year-over-year. Our ramp year in Roundup Ready 2 Xtend soybeans saw our final U.S. acre count at greater than 20 million, as shown on Slide 12, which showcased the demand for better weed control.

As outlined on Slide 13, the vast majority of growers had a positive experience with the system, and we are hearing from many who have a desire to significantly increase their on-farm use in the coming year.

For those who did not, we remain dedicated to improving their experience with the system, and we are actively developing plans to reinforce and expand our training and grower education efforts across the country. We'll take full advantage of the months ahead to broaden and deepen the understanding of the technology's application requirements so that more farmers can experience the benefits that this system can offer.

For 2018, this will set the stage in a year where we, along with our licensee partners, expect to have supply available to double penetration to more than 40 million acres and to offer the trait in more than 300 varieties in our brands alone.

Moving to South America on Slide 14, INTACTA Roundup Ready 2 Pro soybeans continue to provide great value through better insect control and yields, and the trait reached more than 50 million acres this year. This lay solid footing for 2018 as we now expect more than 60 million acres throughout South America coupled with anticipated price improvement in Brazil.

In our cotton business, shown on Slide 15, Bollgard II XtendFlex Cotton reached more than 6 million acres, and our branded and licensed to cotton genetic share in the U.S. grew by nearly 13 points on a growing acreage base, which is the second year of that level of exceptional share growth. Next year, given the strong demand for our cotton technologies, we expect continued brand share gains and similar Bollgard II XtendFlex trait intensity even with planted acres likely to decline.

Shifting to NemaStrike Technology on Slide 16. Our teams are excited about launching this novel nematicide on an expected 6 million to 8 million acres of corn, soybeans and cotton in the U.S. It's been priced at a premium that reflects its consistent yield protection, and we planted more than 400 Ground Breaker trials this summer to allow growers to see it firsthand.

Moving to the Climate FieldView platform on Slide 17. The strategic differentiators for Climate, the strength of the platform adoption and the collaborations and partnerships, both saw meaningful advancements this year. One significant development was the recent signing of a new connectivity agreement with AGCO as well as the sale of the Precision Planting business to them, which is expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal year 2018. This sale allows us to focus more exclusively on the Climate FieldView platform, which continues to make great strides.

We landed on more than 35 million paid acres in fiscal year 2017, with a line of sight to reach 50 million paid acres globally next year, driven by 7 advancements and enhancements to the platform. Beyond the U.S., as shown on Slide 18, we continued global expansion with a commercial launch in Brazil and Europe, and we look forward to launching in western Canada this fiscal year.

Moving to Ag Productivity. We remain optimistic about the anticipated results of the reregistration of glyphosate in Europe, which we expect sometime before mid-December.

We're encouraged that the EU risk assessment process has reaffirmed the science supporting the safety and efficacy of glyphosate and by the dialogue we're hearing from farmers across Europe who continue to reiterate that it is an indispensable tool.

Within the Ag Productivity businesses, we saw the glyphosate price improvements over the prior year in the second half, as we had anticipated, and our gross profit of $892 million for the full year was well within the range we outlined at the outset of the year.

This improved glyphosate pricing trend is continuing with recent increases in our U.S. branded prices, in line with our strategy to maintain a premium over generics, and we expect it to lead to better gross profit in the segment for the first quarter. In addition, we expect that volumes sold of XtendiMax Herbicide with VaporGrip Technology will continue to grow with the expansion of the system.

All in all, I'm pleased to see the record penetration levels of our newest traits and record results our teams delivered in Seeds and Genomics. As we move through harvest and begin fiscal year 2018, I look forward to continued momentum and adoption of the new solutions we're bringing to our customers.

With that, I'll hand it over to Pierre for his financial review.

Pierre Courduroux

Thank you, Brett, and good morning to everyone. Financial discipline and exceptional strategic risk and portfolio management contributed to the strong growth in both our earnings and free cash flow this year. I'd like to begin with a brief review of the fourth quarter earnings per share, which came in better than the prior year and our expectations at $0.05 per share on an as-reported basis and $0.20 per share on an ongoing basis.

These results came in stronger than we had anticipated due to additional tax benefits and better-than-expected corn gross profits from the strategic license Brett mentioned earlier. With the continuing consolidation in the industry, we had the opportunity to grant the right to some key corn licenses in Brazil, resulting in a benefit of more than $200 million in Q4. We expect to continue to receive ongoing royalties from those licenses.

Beyond of these factors, the results were in line with our expectations: the U.S. business closed out much as we anticipated; Ag Productivity gross profit declined modestly, primarily from the absence of the Latitude fungicide business; and SG&A and R&D spend was higher primarily due to higher incentive expense and commissions stemming from the strong growth in the business.

In addition, we had gains from non-core asset sales of about $70 million in our income and expense roughly split between the segments as we had guided. This compares to $157 million in gains from sorghum asset sales in Q4 of fiscal year '16.

The fourth quarter was simply the capstone for how the entire year came together. We grew gross profit by an impressive 16% in Seeds and Genomics, posted a record high for both sales and gross profit in the segment while improving margins with new technology penetration. We remain true to our brand premium strategy and our productivity and delivered in gross profit in the range we expected.

And finally, our SG&A and R&D spend, while growing with the business, remain relatively consistent as a percent of sales for the full year as we continue to execute on our cost savings and restructuring initiatives.

In terms of free cash flow, we delivered $2 billion for the year, which was above the high end of our guidance range of $1.2 billion to $1.6 billion. This improvement from the prior year was driven by the excellent growth in the business and strong collections resulting from our prudent management of risk in a difficult ag environment.

For fiscal year of 2018, as shown on Slide 19, we expect earnings per share for the first quarter of the fiscal year to improve, with growth primarily coming from stronger INTACTA pricing and penetration in South America, higher Ag Productivity gross profit from improved glyphosate pricing and gain on the sale of the Precision Planning business to AGCO.

Looking now at the full year, let me share some guideposts to help shape your thinking.

Hugh and Brett shared our outlook for penetration of many of our new technologies, which will greatly influence the results. Specifically, we expect the penetration of pricing of INTACTA, additional acres of Roundup Ready 2 Xtend, price and share gains from the introduction of new corn hybrids and price premiums from the NemaStrike Technology to be growth contributors.

Pricing for glyphosate is expected to be better, at least for the first quarter of the fiscal year, and volumes of XtendiMax Herbicide with VaporGrip Technology are expected to expand. You have to balance those factors against the expected decline in corn acres in Brazil and against the fact that commodity pricing for corn remains challenging around the globe.

We expect that our tax rate will normalize and that the contributions from strategic portfolio management will likely fall below the roughly $350 million pretax average annual contribution we've seen for the last 3 years.

We remain committed to completing the restructuring and cost savings initiatives we began in fiscal year '15, as shown on Slide 20, and expect our SG&A and R&D spend to be relatively flat year-over-year.

In closing, our teams have done an exceptional job in delivering on our 2 imperatives for the year, and we look forward to continuing with that focus and discipline as we move through our first fiscal quarter and are anticipating closing with Bayer in early 2018.

Thank you for your time today. And with that, I will pass it to Laura for the questions.

Laura Meyer



Vincent Andrews

Thank you and good morning everyone.

Hugh Grant

Good morning.

Vincent Andrews

Can you just give us your view on - I know in INTACTA this year, the original discount that was provided as part of the Roundup 1 agreement goes away. Could you just give us your sort of - what you're seeing already and your level of conviction that you're going to be able to hold what should be a higher price point year-over-year?

Hugh Grant

Yes, Vincent, thanks for your question. Maybe, Brett, you can say a few words to Vincent's point on the change this year?

Brett Begemann

And you noted one of the key factors in that. I think it's important to start that INTACTA has continued to deliver incredible insect control as well as yield gains for growers, and we reached 50 million acres this year and expect to be close to 60 million next year.

One of the key things for pricing is through the transition from Roundup Ready 1 to INTACTA, there were some covenants with the growers in making that transition, and those have now expired.

So as we look at the value that the product is delivering in the marketplace and priced into the marketplace this year, we would anticipate somewhere in the range of double-digit price improvement on INTACTA for next year.

Yes. I had a question on Xtend. Obviously, a lot of stories and issues around off-target damage. I'm just wondering what impact you think this has on the growth of the trait. And as you review what happened this year, how much of the grower experience was due to grower-related issues such as spray drift, et cetera, versus is there a fundamental problem with the new formulations of dicamba themselves such as volatilization?

Hugh Grant

Don, thanks for your question. Before I pass it to Brett, just a couple observations. Between beans and cotton, we'll be on 26-ish million acres this year. So in what essentially was our first commercial year or rollout, there's been extraordinary penetration.

So to answer your question right up front, we're delighted with the product. We're delighted with the penetration. And I think that's got a little bit lost in some of the noise that we got a lot of very, very happy customers. It's true there were some that experienced leaf cupping, but the vast majority have had excellent results.

And as combines have begun - or run through those fields, the feedback has been quite exceptional. But Brett, maybe a few words to Don's question on spray application and just the hygiene of the product.

Brett Begemann

Yes. Good morning, Don As you mentioned, just a tremendous launch of the product, and I think it speaks volumes to the challenges that farmers have in controlling weeds in the market. I think the key that I look at is the vast majority of farmers had a really good experience, as you noted.

But there are exceptions to that, and we are following up each and every one of those particular claims to ensure we have a full understanding of how the product performed in the marketplace.

I'd also note that just last week, I participated in the academic summit that we had, and it was an exceptional meeting and surpassed our expectations and shared a lot of information with the academics and vice versa, them sharing with us.

So we're in the process of looking through all of that data to draw conclusions on the outcomes this year as well as working with the EPA in a collaborative way to make sure that we have a plan in place where all farmers have a great experience next year.

I mean, as you look at some of the things, to your specific point, in the marketplace that we observed this year, there are some cases where buffers maybe could have been followed a little better than they were.

There's cases where tank cleanout maybe wasn't done quite as well as it should be, and that's -- farmers have been using products that are a little more forgiving than the dicamba technologies.

So we got to work on that. In some cases, we found nozzles that probably weren't the appropriate nozzle to be used in -- for the application. So there's a number of things, Don, that we'll double down on the training and working with our academic colleagues to make sure that we have farmers fully aware and experienced next year going into the season.

But I think it's notable to also note that as you said, the yields are coming in strong, and we feel really good about our prospects for next year. And that's why we're, along with our licensees, prepared to double the penetration next year.

Don Carson

Thank you.

Yes, I think your Acceleron seed treatment now includes the NemaStrike in it and maybe a Bayer insecticide in it. But wanted to know what your thoughts were longer term about the potential to load in more Bayer chemistry into those seed treatments and leverage the Monsanto seed platform over into crop chemistry.

Hugh Grant

Yes. So I think there's a real -- thanks for your questions, Steve. I think there's a real opportunity there. We said we got the approval in NemaStrike late in the year. We kind of got it to the fields just in the nick of time. We'll see how yields pan out, but a lot of the early root digs are looking very encouraging. So 6 million to 8 million acres next year, I think, is definitely doable.

And I think you're right, the combination with Bayer chemistry, I think, brings another great opportunity. The way we've always looked at this is we look for the best possible chemistry that's out there and you're optimizing yields.

And when you put out brand-new hybrids every year, you - our general philosophy has been you put the very best technology you can on that and remain agnostic for the source. But I think there's real opportunities with some of the Bayer stuff as well as others from other stables as well.

Hi, good morning. I have a few questions about INTACTA. How did you fare in Argentina this year? That is, how many acres did INTACTA go on? And where do the patent issues in Argentina stand and how will that affect you in 2018?

Your projection is for 60 million acres of INTACTA in '18 but for 75 million in '19. So you have a 25% rate of growth in '19, 20% in '18. Why does the growth rate accelerate in '19, I guess? So those are my INTACTA questions.

Brett Begemann

Yes, good morning, Jeff. This is Brett. Thanks for the question. So INTACTA was a great success in South America again this year, and we've been talking about it to South America for a couple of years now rather than trying to differentiate between the various countries because you also have Paraguay and Uruguay stuck in the middle there between Argentina and Brazil.

And the markets are a bit different in Argentina. Particularly, the North looks a lot like Brazil and the middle and southern looks a lot less insect pressure. So specific to your question in Argentina, we feel really good about our patent protection in Argentina.

We have good patent coverage of multiple patents in Argentina. We feel really good about the progress that we've made in working with the coalition in the marketplace, working both with farmers and farmer unions as well as the government on a POD system in Argentina. It worked this year, and it's set up to work even better going into next year.

So there's always the challenges with that in the early years, no different than the experience in Brazil, but we feel good about our position. As we look at the penetration, we see substantial penetration in Brazil. We expect that to continue next year as well as in the following year.

And we would anticipate that we'll see an acceleration in Argentina as the POD system becomes more sophisticated and spread out across the country, more varieties available with INTACTA, et cetera.

So when you look at year-over-year from '18 to '19, that's the anticipation of more activity in Argentina coming online as more varieties are available. And as you know, we slowed down our efforts in Argentina when he had the early challenges with POD.

And because of that slowdown, well, other seed companies and us were slower to bring varieties and market fits. So we're starting to accelerate that now as the POD is in a better position, so I feel good about that 75 million number in '19.

Jeff Zekauskas

Okay. Thank you so much.

Brett Begemann

Thank you.

Hi, thank you. There are some news hitting the wire today that the Brazilian regulator might be concerned on INTACTA as part of the Bayer-Mon tie-up. Can you talk about that and if there's any risk there? Thanks.

Hugh Grant

Yes, Joel, thanks. It's Hugh here. I would - you're right, it just crossed the wire this morning, but we would characterize this coming from CADE, the regulatory authorities in Brazil, as just a normal step within the review process. So Bayer continues to lead that process. We're supporting them around the world.

And if you look at Brazil, you look at the rest of the world, we continue to be encouraged by the progress that we're making overall. So I don't think any new news out of the Brazilians that - this morning.

Thanks. Just in case you don't have one more earnings call, I want to say thanks for a great run as a public firm. I wish you all the success at Bayer.

Hugh Grant

That's very kind of you, John. Thank you very much.

John Roberts

Back on the dicamba drift issue. I remember when insect tolerance was introduced farmers had trouble initially dealing with the refuge acreage kind of issue. Is it fair to think about this as kind of a learning curve kind of new technology issue like we had back with that? Or do you think it's actually going to be a little bit more challenging to find a solution for them?

Hugh Grant

No, I think it's quite analogous, John. It kind of goes to our earlier comment. We've been at this for nearly 20 years. And if you look back, our experience with Roundup Ready 2s, with SmartStax with some of the early refuge issues, with insect-protected crops, I think some of this is the same.

Brett talked about being focused on buffer strips, being focused on cleanout, being focused on good nozzle selection. And I'm confident the feedback that we're hearing from growers, the vast majority of whom had good results, this is solvable with a bit more education and a bit more focus. So I think it's a fair comparison.

John Roberts

Thank you.

Hugh Grant

Thank you.

Thanks very much for taking the call. Just a quick comment, a quick question on corn and the price cuts. So I think, Brett, this is probably a question for you actually, but you acknowledged that commodity prices are a little bit low on corn. How responsive have been farmers, growers, distributors to price cuts so far?

Brett Begemann

Good morning, Tony or good afternoon to you. It's early in the season. So that's the caveat that I would put against this. But the early responses has been -- I would put it in the category of as expected.

As I noted and you confirmed, the commodity price situation is challenging around the world. As we've moved into South America, which is our early market, we're performing as expected down there.

I'd say our orders feel reasonable. The market's going to be a lot smaller. That's clear. Third parties saying that acres are going to be down 20% to 30%. But we're doing fine in that market. In North America, harvest is coming in, products are performing.

And as we see every year, regardless of the challenge in the marketplace, farmers are really in tune with the newest hybrids, the best products. For example, we sold out our Disease Shield products this year. Those were our latest release and our best products.

We'll - we believe that we'll see that same kind of demand for our new releases and new hybrids this year, and we'll have to see how the market plays out. But right now, most of our new releases are up in price, as you would expect.

And with the products that are a bit older in the marketplace, they're flattish. I'd see the competitive market being reasonable at this point in time, but we'll just have to keep following it through the next month or 2 to see how that plays out.

Tony Jones

Great. Appreciate the detail. Maybe just one small follow-up there. Do you think then that the sort of the trading down that we'd saw - that we've seen in the past few years are finished pretty much?

Brett Begemann

Yes, I think in the early days, you -- and I always referred to it as the farmers on the fringe, that were on the edge, did they really have root worm or we're they just using SmartStax as kind of protection for the what if? That's all occurred. And if you look at it this year, there was very little of that even this year in '17.

So I think we're out of that. I think it's pretty much farmers know what they have in their fields and what they need, and I think that -- I see the market being more normalized next year as we go into that.

Tony Jones

Perfect. Thank you very much.

Brett Begemann

Thanks for your question.

Thanks. Good morning. Just a couple of questions on soy as well. You talked about lower corn-planted acres in Brazil. Do you have any view on soy down there as well as in North America? Thanks.

Brett Begemann

Yes, I think the -- at this point in time, it's a guessing game on acres. And we're -- I will put it in the category we're pretty confident corn acres are going to be down in the first season in Brazil, and third parties are confirming that. I don't see the same kind of reduction in Argentina.

I would anticipate that those acres are replaced with soybeans, but they have options in Brazil to other crops as well and we'll just have to wait and see how it plays out. I remind you that in Brazil, they get 2 cracks at corn, so they have the summer season that they're going into, and then they have the winter safrinha season.

So they're less sensitive to a singular planting. They can make up for corn in safrinha if they need to. And we don't anticipate the same kind of decline in safrinha that we're seeing in the summer season. So I would anticipate at this point that in most cases, beans replace the corn acres that are down, down there.

In North America, I say it's way too early. Farmers aren't going to make those calls. They're worried about harvesting right now and getting the crop out of the field. And then they'll start thinking about next year.

Hugh Grant

Arun, the only other thing I'd remind you of that Brett touched on is the Brazilian corn market is the domestic market. So the production is usually largely kept within the country. Beans are globally traded, so beans will probably follow much more closely what happens in the U.S.

Arun Viswanathan

Thanks.

Thanks.



Good morning. It's Dan Rizzo on for Laurence. Does Bayer have a nematicide product that competes with NemaStrike? Is there overlap there at all?

Hugh Grant

I don't know. I don't think so. I'm looking around the table. We don't think that they have a nematicide. The extraordinary thing about NemaStrike is its brand-new chemistry that was built on the backbone of the genomics of the nematode. So we reversed-engineered from biology, and it really puts it in a very unique class of its own.

So I'm not aware of what Bayer has in that space, but I think the performance of NemaStrike that we've seen in our own small trials and the feedback we're getting, it's -- I think, is going to carve out a completely unique niche in nematode control.

And the other fascinating thing about it is nematodes as a problem are extraordinarily widespread, but growers have not really had a tool to control them until now.

So it really reminds me in a lot of ways of the early days with corn rootworm, where the actual market and the actual products that were there were dwarfed by the introduction of proper control. I think we'll probably see the same thing happen when NemaStrike comes in the future.

Dan Rizzo

Thank you very much.

Hugh Grant

Thank you. Thanks for your question. I - I'll bring this session to a close and thank you for your attention and your support. I guess I would close the way that I started. I think my team has done an outstanding job of delivering on our operational plan and our deal milestones for the year while we continue to serve and support our customers. And that's quite remarkable given the risk of distraction, so I'm very proud of what they've done.

Given that, we plan to continue to execute on exactly the same deliverables as we move through the first quarter of fiscal year 2018, and we are really looking forward to the benefits that we envision that the pending combination with Bayer will bring to our grower customers around the world. So with that, thanks very much for joining us on the call this morning.

