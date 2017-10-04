Hain Celestial: A Buyout?

Hain Celestial (HAIN) is one of the few publicly traded organic and natural foods makers left. Trading at 22x forward earnings, it’s certainly still enticing too. Back in June, we highlighted Hain as the next potential foods buyout. Since then shares are up 15%, but a lot has changed.

Hain has given into the activist investor, Engaged Capital, which has pushed for change. The company is now more susceptible to a buyout - which is the big headline and takeaway by most media outlets.

Engaged Capital, the small activist hedge fund that owns 9.9% of Hain, settled with the company, and the foods company will bring on six new directors for the 11-person board, one of which is the founder of Engaged - Glenn Welling. Welling also will join the newly formed strategic review committee. The idea is to get Hain to sell itself, and Engaged does have success in that regard - helping get Boulder Brands bought by Pinnacle Foods in 2015.

The likely buyers





The most likely buyers for Hain will be one of the major foods companies that are looking to gain more organic/healthy/natural foods exposure. This includes General Mills (GIS), Pepsi (PEP), Campbell Soup (CPB) and Unilever (UN). Unilever has undertaken a natural products buyout bonanza. Also, perhaps Dan Loeb’s Third Point pushes Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) to consider making some strategic buyouts to keep up with its European counterpart Unilever. The problem is that Nestle, with a $200-plus billion market cap, might not feel that Hain’s $4 billion market cap can move the needle enough. That might be a headwind for many of the companies mentioned above. But Hain is worth a look for many potential buyers, trading relatively inexpensively for a company with expected double-digit earnings growth for the next half decade.



Meanwhile, most of Hain’s portfolio is concentrated in the U.S. Something that Hormel (HRL) can appreciate, as its portfolio is much the same. As well, with a $17 billion market cap, Hain could be a pivotal buyout for a company of that size. That assumes Hain can continue to show that it has strong brand growth in the near term. And there’s still plenty of demand for big brands for small healthy food companies. Nestle bought up Sweet Earth last month, with B&G buying Back to Nature and ConAgra (CAG) buying Angie’s Artisan Treats in the last couple months.



But there might be a better play if the activist takes a step back





Instead of pushing for a buyout, the better play might be to keep Hain as a prized asset in the public markets. The company’s stock has scarcity value as one of the pure-plays in the healthy foods space. The keys, however, will be to rejuvenate its sales growth.



The thesis could be to readjust Hain’s portfolio, that is, dumping some underperforming brands that are lagging on the portfolio. 30% of its products account for 80% of sales and includes Celestial tea, Dream dairy-free milk, Terra chips, Alba Botanica skin products, among others. The move could boost sales as well as eventually attract a higher price from a buyer - a win-win.



In the end Hain could get its stock price higher - which has arguably been kept down from an accounting investigation (that wrapped up over the summer with no wrongdoing found). The buyout would get shareholders a 15%-20% premium in the short term, but the multi-year return could be higher if Hain streamlines its portfolio toward higher margins, which will boost its valuation. I think Engaged is focused on getting a full-blown buyout and being done. But if that plan falters then Hain can still do well thanks to the Amazon (AMZN) - Whole Foods (WFM) buyout - which will get more of Hain’s products on Amazon and in front of more potential customers. As well, Hain already has been revamping its C-suite (new COO and CEO of North America - both outsiders) which will hopefully bring a fresh perspective on the possibility of revamping the Hain portfolio - whether it be spinning off or selling some of the brands. For investors, Hain is still worth a look.