Gold's Chances For October Recovery Are Strong

After a rough month of September, the gold price may finally be on the verge of an October rebound based on bullion demand from buyers of gold coins and bars. The key indicator to watch for clues of a gold reversal in the coming days is the PHLX Gold/Silver Index (XAU), which we’ll examine in this commentary.

Let’s start with a quick review of gold’s latest performance. Gold rose ever so slightly above a seven-week low on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar index (DXY) eased from a 3-week high. Bullion was pressured earlier by strong U.S. economic data which reinforced investors’ expectations of another Fed funds interest rate increase before year’s end and pushed the dollar and bond yields higher.

Spot gold was 0.1 percent higher at $1,272 after bonds and the dollar pulled back. Earlier in the session, gold fell to $1,267 – its lowest level since Aug. 15 and more than 6 percent under its one-year high of $1,357 in early September. December gold futures meanwhile settled 0.1 percent lower at $1,274 after hitting a 1-month low of $1,271. Silver was up 0.4 percent at $16.60 but just barely above its lowest level since Aug. 9.

As I alluded to above, the latest increase in bullion demand may well prove to be a decisive factor in reversing gold’s recent slide. The Perth Mint’s sales of gold products doubled in September from a month earlier, while silver sales surged 78 percent, according to a statement from the mint.

Sales of gold coins and minted bars increased to 46,415 ounces in September from 23,130 ounces in August. Silver sales during September also rose to 697,849 ounces, compared with 392,091 ounces in August. Australia is the world’s second biggest gold producer after China, and the Perth Mint refines more than 90 percent of Australia’s newly-mined gold.

Meanwhile, American Eagle gold coins advanced by 11,500 ounces in September, rising 21.1% from the 9,500 ounces sold in August but falling 87.8% from the 94,500 ounces delivered in September 2016. Year to date sales at 232,000 ounces are 66.5% lower than the 692,500 ounces delivered during the first nine months of 2016, according to the U.S. Mint as reported by Coin News.

American Eagle silver coins reached just 320,000 ounces for the weakest month since December. It marks declines of 68.8% from the 1.025 million ounces moved in August and 80.9% from 1.675 million ounces sold in September of last year. 2017 Silver Eagle sales at 15,898,500 are down by nearly half, 48%, from the 30,575,500 delivered in the January to September period of 2016.

What makes this so significant is that the recent spike in gold coin and bar sales is potentially bullish for the gold price from an intermediate-term perspective. Whenever gold bullion sales diverge higher against a declining gold price, it has normally augured well for gold prices in the coming 2-4 months. Gold bullion sales don’t always predict future gold prices, but whenever there are conspicuous divergences between the gold price and the trend of bullion coin purchases (as in the year 2015), it usually proves to be predictive.

The strong U.S. economic backdrop has been one of the primary reasons for gold’s recent underperformance. U.S. factory activity surged to a more than 13-year high in September amid strong gains in new orders and raw material prices, according to the Institute for Supply Management (ISM). The ISM said its index of national factory activity surged to a reading of 60.8 last month, the highest reading since May 2004, from 58.8 in August. The data also showed a rebound in construction spending in August. Consequently, U.S. and world equity prices rose to record highs as a positive global growth outlook encouraged risk aversion.

The September slide in gold prices may have been a simple case of the gold market discounting increased economic activity, or in other words, “sell the rumor, buy the news.” The question now, though, is whether gold has corrected enough to warrant new purchases? It’s still too early to answer this question decisively, though there is an interesting development taking place in the market for gold mining stocks.

Historically, relative strength in the PHLX Gold/Silver Index (XAU) often serves as a leading indicator for the gold price. That’s why it will be important to monitor the activity in the XAU in the next couple of days. A 2-day close above the XAU’s 15-day moving average serves as our signal that an immediate-term (1-3 week) bottom has been established for gold stocks. If the XAU can breakout above the 15-day MA this week (see chart below), the odds will increase that gold, too, will follow the lead of the gold mining stocks and reverse its recent slide. The next 1-2 trading sessions could well prove decisive for the bulls as they attempt to reverse the 1-month slide.

The main consideration for technical traders right now, though, is that the gold price still hasn’t confirmed a reversal of its immediate-term trend, which remains down as long as gold's price line is below the 15-day (3-week) moving average. As previously mentioned, a 2-day close above the 15-day MA would confirm an immediate-term reversal based on the rules of my technical trading discipline. This should also ideally be accompanied by the 12-day momentum indicator (shown below) pushing above the zero level and back into positive territory. For reference purposes, I’m using the iShares Gold Trust ETF (IAU) as a gold proxy. Until such technical improvement becomes apparent, however, it should be assumed that sellers still control the immediate-term trend.

