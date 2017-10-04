Stoneridge Inc, A Rock Solid Investment

Stoneridge Inc. Sector: Consumer Goods

NYSE: SRI Industry: Auto Parts

8/23/17- $16.03

Market Cap- $595.71Mil

Shares Outstanding: 28.17Mil

Stoneridge Incorporated- A Vehicle Technology Company.

Prince to Earnings 5.9 Earnings Per Share 2.7 Current Ratio 2.1 Current Ratio Price to Sales 7.0 Price to Sales Price to Book Price to Book Price to Free Cash Flow Price to Free Cash Flow 13.5

Stoneridge Inc. (‘16) Industry Average Enterprise Value to EBITDA 7.6 6.9 Enterprise Value to EBIT 9.7 9.7 Enterprise Value to Revenues 0.7 0.8 Enterprise Value to Free Cash Flow 11.9 20.1 Enterprise Value to Assets 1.0 1.0

Introduction

Stoneridge Incorporated, SRI, is a leader in electric and electronic components, modules, and systems in the auto industry. The company has a reported revenue of just over $700 million. Stoneridge conducts business in four continents as well as several countries worldwide. The wide array of products the company offers has attracted companies Ford, Volvo, and GM to purchase mass amounts of the products directly from Stoneridge. A strong demand for the unique product line, the ever changing industry, leaving room growth and innovation, and the company’s unrealized value in the form of future cash flow will provide a strong case for a long position on Stoneridge Incorporated.

Investment Thesis

Stoneridge Incorporated has unrealized potential that is apparent by three characteristics; projected increase in free cash flow, strong revenue and earnings growth in the past five years, a solid customer base that includes some of the largest corporations in the auto industry, and the company’s successful, evolving product designs, such as the line of smart products that the company has rolled out that are technological taking the electric auto industry by storm. Stoneridge Incorporated is a company that has potential as the automotive industry continues to adapt to intense technological measures. It is key that for smaller companies to survive in an industry this large, the focus must be on a limited number of products that are concentrated to niche markets. This is where Stoneridge Inc. begins to look attractive. With a low enough P/E of 5.9 and an EPS of 2.7, Stoneridge is a small value play that provides products to the niche markets they cater to. Stoneridge Incorporated continues to show positive signs of growth and value, despite being a leader in an industry that is not so.

Business

Stoneridge The company conducts business in a simple but effective way. Stoneridge Inc. supplies their products on a sole-source basis, meaning that there is only one company that can provide the contractual services to. The company supplies products to manufactures not to stores individually. . They provide the products to the leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), commercial vehicle market, agricultural manufacturers, and select non-vehicle OEMs. Along with these established segments, the company has begun to focus on the electric auto market as well. Stoneridge Inc. sells products directly to several original equipment manufacturers. The rise of the electrical auto industry has the potential to supply Stoneridge Inc. with the possibility to directly impact this industry through the OEMs that they service. Although the industry is still somewhat in the growth stage, the rise of electric automobiles is expected to grow rapidly. By the year 2040, it is projected that 35% of new vehicle sales worldwide will be that of electric vehicles. Stoneridge Inc. has the potential to tap into an industry that is predicted to grow substantially.

Business Model

Stoneridge Inc., SRI, designs and manufacturers electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for many different sections of the auto industry. The markets that the company primarily functions in in are as follows: commercial vehicle, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle. Stoneridge can compete in this competitive market by providing unique products to suppliers in bulk, rather than a single part or service found at the local auto parts store. By having a product line that caters to the likes of old, new, and future automobiles is what has sustained the company. The use of contracts can also be attributed to the success of the company as well. Stoneridge’s products and systems are sold to tier one supplier customers, various original equipment manufacturers, mass merchandisers, and aftermarket distributors. The company offers products and systems that are critical in assisting the management of mechanical and electrical systems that aims to improve vehicle performance and convenience. The length of the contract ranges from at least one year to the production life of the model.

Market 2014 2015 2016 Automotive 37% 42% 50% Commercial Vehicle 36 37 33 After Market Distributors and Mass Merchandisers 32 15 12 Agricultural and other 6 6 5

Product and Services

Control Devices

Stoneridge Inc. offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators whose purpose is to measure and monitor functions of the vehicle. The sensor products focus on emissions, safety, braking, climate controls, and steering systems. The company’s technology has been split into two sections, user activated and hidden. The switched transmit signals that are programmed to trigger various functions. The user-activated switches are manual switched that must be activated by the driver to complete tasks like turning on the defrosters and other accessories. The second function, hidden switches, plays a major part in accessories like break lights. The hidden switches are part of normal vehicle actions. The control devices segment manufacturers actuator products that help original equipment manufacturers, OEMs, install power functions. These power functions are designed to integrate control function that include the companies shift by wire product. The company sells these products ,that range in price from hundreds to thousands of dollar, to the automotive market as a whole, specializing in the commercial vehicle and agricultural markets.

Electronics

The company’s electronic unit is responsible for the many unique products that the company offers. This segment designs electronic instrument clusters, driver information systems, and electronic control units. What makes Stoneridge’s electronics segment so inviting is the possibilities that these systems have to offer for future automobiles. These electronical systems and products display, collect, and store various vehicle information such as pressure, maintenance data, trip information, speed, temperature, distance traveled and driver messages that are all interrelated to the performance of the vehicle. Power distribution module and systems coordinate, monitor, regulate, and direct the operation of the electrical system in the automobile. Stoneridge Inc. uses some of the most advanced technology, hardware and software on the market today. Similar to the control devices unit, the electronics products are sold to the commercial vehicle market throughout the original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket channels.

PST

Stoneridge’s PST segment serves the South American market. The PST department manufacturers, designs, and specializes in the sale vehicle audio and video convenience accessories, electronic security alarms, vehicle tracking devices, monitoring service, and electronic security alarms. The PST product line also consists of alarms, convenience applications, infotainment systems, as well as vehicle monitoring and tracking devices. Stoneridge PST unit it comparable to the control devices and electronic segments as the applications and products are designed to improve performance, convenience, and safety. PST sells through the aftermarket distribution channel to factory authorized dealer installers. They ultimately go directly through to OEMs to the mass merchandizers. The demand for this segment’s products is higher in the second half of the year, especially the fourth quarter as seen by an increase in cost of goods sold, SG&A and D&D.

Customers

Stoneridge Inc. conducts business with many of the largest auto manufacturers in the world including Ford Motor Company $F, General Motors Company $GM, and Scania Group. Below is a breakdown by the percentage of net sales by company for the past three years.

2014 2015 2016 Ford Motor Company 11% 14% 17% General Motors Company 5 5 7 Scania Group 8 7 6 Daimler 6 6 6 Volvo 5 6 6 Other 65 62 58

Institutional Investors

Image:Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Institutional Ownership & Holdings

Porters 5 Analysis

Power of Suppliers- One aspect of the auto parts industry that is crucial for businesses competing in this sector is the pricing of the products. It is key that the company offers a reasonable price to customers in order to have a shot at getting that sale. For a company to drive up the price of a single product or service could be unfavorable to the company. What limits the power of suppliers is the overall size of the auto parts industry and the number of companies present that limits the chance to raise prices in fear of losing a customer.

Power of Customers- Stoneridge Inc. has an advantage when it comes to the power of customers. By having a unique product line that differentiates the company from competitors, SRI has virtually taken the power of customers away as can be seen by the diversified customer base the company has built.

Threat of Entrants- The threat of new entrants in the industry is a concern as the auto industry takes on the face of electric automobiles. Although Stoneridge has made a push to supply customers with some of the most advanced electronic and electrical parts in the industry, so have many other competitors such as the Electric Car Company Inc $ELCR. As the future unfolds time will tell which products and companies change in order to cater to the ever-changing industry, fortunately Stoneridge Inc. has already made that push and continues to do so.

Threat of Substitutes- Due to an overwhelming number of patents that the company currently has, the opportunity for substitutions that could possibly pose a threat to the company’s product line is dramatically reduced. While applications like the several breaking system products could be replaced by a competitor, the 55 patents make up a significant proportion of the company’s product line. Stoneridge’s business model eliminates customers’ ability to, quote “do it themselves” as they sell by quantity to customers.

Rivalry among competitors- As noted previously, the industry is a competitive one to say the least. The overall number is competitors the company is forced to compete with make the rivalry among competitors fierce. One advantage that Stoneridge has over their competitors is the overall product line that fits hand in hand with the business model. The simple business model allows for customers to select a product and amount that will suite and fulfill their needs for the time being. Having a contract to ensure that business will be provided helps as a guide to the unknown going forward. While this may not come across as an advantage, having a guaranteed, at least for the length of the contract, business plays a large part in regard to how the company is making money.

Industry

The US auto industry is made up of more than 5,000 US companies that has over 6,000 operational factories. This industry has an annual revenue of $200 billion. While Stoneridge Inc considers themselves a vehicle technology company, they are technically focused on the auto parts industry. The North America auto industry has fallen on hard times in recent years, along with the auto industry the parts industry has followed suit. Fears that the major auto parts retailers are going out of business is as relevant as ever and has begun to strike fear on Wall Street. A recent example of this can be seen back in early July of this year as shares of O’Rielly ORLY fell rapidly as the retailer announced the same-store sales were less than expected. On the same note competitors AutoZone, AZO, and Genuine Parts GPC also experienced double digit share price stumbles as the industry continuous to show signs of weakness. Although companies such as the ones listed above are retail chains, they show that the consumers are not buying at the same rate that they used to. However, during the same time these companies were experiencing hardships, Stoneridge Inc. had delivered better than expected earnings and the stock price increased over 12%. While the companies listed above are competitors that draw away from the business, it helps to know a couple particulars that make Stoneridge still a strong company in this industry.

Of the revenue and sales that the company brings in, less than 45% of the total sales is done in the North American auto marketis part of the industry. On top of more than 50% of these sales are light trucks and SUV’s, a part of the business that is seeing record high numbers in sales across the auto industry. The company’s total portfolio makeup consists of the North American commercial vehicle business, the European commercial vehicle business, and the numerous PST business’s that are scattered in South America and in parts of Asia. Taking a step back and looking at where the company operates will show that a diversified work portfolio is a plus for any leader in this industry especially as one section of the portfolio continues to struggle.

In order to have an advantage in the auto parts industry a company must master several areas that will help push their products and business to the top. Cost advantage, efficient scale, intangible assets, and network effect network effect, and switching costs are all areas that Stoneridge Inc must find a way to conquer to maintain a key player in the industry.

Cost Advantage- Based off of the companies forward looking statement, SRI plans to implement cost reductions that offset customer-mandates selling price reductions.

Efficient Scale- Stoneridge uses efficient and quality work processes in order to address the customer standards. To ensure efficient products, SRI utilizes a computer-aided design and engineering software system. This system includes virtual three-dimensional modeling, data link for rapid prototyping, and functional simulation and analysis capabilities.

Intangible Assets- The company has been able to increase their intangible assets. Year to date the company has increased intangible assets by four million.

Network Effect- Stoneridge relies on independent dealers and distributors to sell various products in the aftermarket channel. The use of independent distributors allows for Stoneridge to have flexibility when it comes to pricing within the distribution process.

Principal End Markets Breakdown

2014 2015 2016 Automotive 37% 42% 50% Commercial Vehicle 36 37 33 Aftermarket Distributors and Mass Merchandisers 21 15 12 Agricultural and Other 6 6 5





Image: Ford, GM, Scania

Leadership

Jonathan B. DeGaynor- Chief Executive Officer and Directorr

Jonathan B. DeGaynor is currently the company’s active CEO and president. He has served this role dating back to March 2015. Previously, Jonathan DeGaynor served as Vice President-Strategic Planning and Innovation Guardian Industries. Guarding Industries focuses on manufacturing of industrial glass and other various building product for residential, commercial, and automotive applications. Jonathan DeGaynor currently holds this position in part due to the company’s outlook that his background qualifies him for this position. Specifically his background in engineering, operations leadership, corporate strategy and business leadership.

Robert R. Krakowiak- Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Robert Krakowiak is the company’s present chief financial officer since 2016. Before taking this role, he acted as Vice President, Treasurer, and Investor Relations at the global automotive electronics supplier Visteon Corporation. Robert Krakowiak is an asset to the company as he has held numerous financial positions at Kmart, Oxford Automotive, and Ford Motor Company. Having this experience in the industry will benefit Stoneridge as they continue to focus on the auto parts industry.

Thomas A. Beaver- Vice President and President of Global Sales

Thomas Beaver has been serving as Stoneridge’s VP and President of Global Sales since 2012. Previously he has held the title of Vice President of Global Sales and Systems Engineering dating back to 2004 for Stoneridge. Similar to Robert Krakowiak, Thomas Beaver had his start at Ford Motor Company Plastics, Paint, and Division where he held positions in management and quality engineering. Having been apart of Stoneridge for an extended period, Thomas Beaver has been rooted and has continuously served Stoneridge Inc. in a forward direction.

Salary Breakdown

Year- 2016 Salary($) Bonus ($) Stock Awards ($) Non-Equity Incentive Plan ($) Other Compensation ($) Total ($) Jonathan B. DeGaynor $550,000 - $1,095,793 1,732,934 $720,720 371,144 $25,864 16,828 $2,392,377 2,499,752 Robert R. Krakowiak 137,949 2,500 509,626 115,275 1,450 766,799 Thomas A. Beaver 317,000 5,000 323,745 321,204 497,494 224,144 155,278 123,680 26,975 23,265 24,720 896,865 816,747 955,094

Management Capital Allocation

CEO Jonathan B. DeGaynor and the team continue to put the company and its shareholders first. Although SRI currently does not offer a dividend, it is clear that the shareholders are at the forefront of the business. The company continues to push for increase in research and development. The company current research and development focus on design and development on applying known technologies to the customers. R&D has increased from just above 1% of sales to 1.7% of sales year to date.9,659 thousand to 12,319 from 2015 to 2016. The company’s management has also shown appreciation to the customers has been by steadily increasing the capital expenditure as a percent of property plant and equipment by 5% from 2014 to 2015. This past year of 2016 SRI had similar R&D growth as the fiscal year 2014 over the past five years by 6%.. Stoneridge continues to show initiative for growth in their recent acquisition of the acquires strategic technology company Orlaco. This acquisition provides Stoneridge with anappealing rationale that will plans to enhance the company’s safety product portfolio. This move will also diversify the served markets and improve the technology content per vehicle. The company has been paying off debt as well. A look at the past five years of the company’s long-term debt shows a sharp increase that shows the companies drive to pay it off. Long term debt for the year 2012 was 181,311 thousand, a look at this year’s long term debt shows much improvement, a total of just over 75,06 thousand remains. Stoneridge Incorporated’s management continues to provide a case why the shareholders remain at the top of the list for the company.

Product Development Importance

Like any competitive company looking to get ahead, SRI places high importance on the research and product development throughout the business. The company’s product development and technical resources have contributed to various computer-aided design and engineering systems including; virtual three-dimensional modeling, functional simulation and analysis capabilities, and data links for rapid prototyping. With systems like these backing the knowledge of Stoneridge’s engineers, the time spent on the manufacturing and development processes will ultimately be shortened and will increase the output of products to the market.

The company’s electrical engineering segment has been in a state of growth as seen through the various investments made by the company in equipment. The investments the company has made are to quote, “further strengthen our electrical engineering competencies”. There have been several ways in which SRI has been furthering this initiative: automotive electro-magnetic compliance test chambers, programmable automotive and commercial vehicle transient generators, circuit simulators and other environmental test equipment. Along with these investments the company has also financed further 3-D printing product machining equipment. This equipment has provided SRI to manufacture product samples at record setting speeds. This is a prime example of the company striving to push forward onto new horizons to compete with the competitive market.

Innovative Products Examples

As the hybrid markets have begun to take off in recent years, they are being forecasted to grow at an annual rate of 40% over the course of 5 years. New, innovative products will become needed as the industry experience this projected growth in productivity.

Shift by Wire Actuator

The shift by wire actuator will replace the function that is controlled by shift lever in the cabin of the vehicle. An exciting feature of this product is that it can be bolted to existing transmissions that will ultimately allow for an increased cabin space. A few benefits of the shift by wire actuator include; redundant non-contact linear position sensing, high force, fail safe return-to-park function, and CAN/LIN interface.

Park by Wire

Park by wire is a technology application that is used in powertrain agnostics and can be applied to all propulsion platforms. This technology is already being used for utilization in the Chevrolet Bolt. The park by wire application will help customers transition from ordinary powertrains to the electrified powertrains that will be on the market.

Market Opportunity

For only having a market cap of just over 470 million, Stoneridge Inc. has established a global footprint. The reason the company continues to thrive, based off tremendous revenue growth, is due to three characteristics that the company focuses on when it comes to distributing their products; quality, cost, and operational excellence. By offering quality products at reasonable costs that continue to perform at exceptional levels brining the same companies back year after year. Having quality products and systems provides an opportunity that may come across as understated. According to a recent interview by a retired recognized Mercedes Benz mechanic on quality on parts, Marc Buchea had this to say, “Every other time I work on a car, I’m being stymied by Chinese parts, the problem is that when they stamp out the brake-pad backing, which is a piece of steel, their dies aren’t accurate. So a lot of times I’ll have to take those brake pads and I’ll have to actually file them, file the ends of them to make them work.”

This is not an uncommon problem as many reports of so called “cheap” and “poor quality” products have hit American soil from countries all over the world, the most notorious being China. To show this is a real, relatable issue, Daniel Ninivaggi who is currently the CEO of the after-market division, also commented on the situation, “The aftermarket has seen an increase in poor quality, non-brand parts, especially in the last five years,”, “We have lost sales, significant sales over the last five years, because of the migration from premium to cheap products,” he said. “Our goal is to regain those sales.” As seen, the problem of cheap products can have a detrimental effect on businesses that are buying and using them. As the technology improves and electrical and electronic automobiles continue to hit the roads, it is imperative that companies like Stoneridge Inc. continue to strive for quality over quantity in conducting business.

Financials, DCF Analysis

Financial Overview

*All numbers in thousands

Revenue- Revenue has steadily seen a three year five year increase of 13%. Year to date SRI’s revenue has increased from 644 mil to over 695 mil, an increase of 8%.

2014 2015 2016 660.57 644.81 700.77

Operating Income- Similar to revenues operating income has seen a steady increase throughout the past three yearfive years. . Overall, from 2011 to 2016 the company has experience an increase of over 200%, from 13 million to 44 million. The year to date operating income growth for the past year has been 63%.

2014 2015 2016 (25,823) 27,815 44,082

Net Income- Net income for Stoneridge Inc. has taken off. The numbers speak for themselves as the company has seen a surge in the past five years alone. From 3 million to 77 million, net income has experienced the most growth out of the income statement. The past five years net income has seen a near 1400% growth. Year to date net income has improved from 22 million to 77 million, or 250%.

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 3,748 16,508 (60,591) 20,567 75,574

EBITDA- EBITDA has an overall increase over the past five years of 16%. The year to date growth has been exceptional, achieving a 39% growth year to date.

2014 2015 2016 53,350 52,360 76,410

Image: Net Income

Operating Income, Company Worldwide Improvement

2015 2016 Percentage Increase North America $34,220 $24,620 39% South America (3,462) (7,542) (54%) Europe and Other 13,324 10,737 24% Operating Income $27,815 $44,082 58.5% Control Devices 44,690 61,815 38% Electronics 13,784 14,798 7.4% PST (7,542) (3,462) 54.1%

Brief Overview

The North American operating income increase of over $9,000 was due to the increase of sales in the automotive market.

Although the company has reported negative operating income for the past two years in the South American region, it is key to note that due to lower SG&A and D&D costs the company has been able to increase this region operating income by 54% over the course of the year.

Higher D&D costs being offset by gross profit contributed to the European and Other segment as the operating income was increased by 24% over the course of the year.

Analysis:

Future guidance calls for a 3% growth in revenue for the fiscal year 2017. Free cash flow growth will grow steadily to 34mil.

Cash Flow Characteristics:

Cash Flow Characteristics:

The Projected cash flow for the next several years can be seen above. According to the discounted cash flow analysis, by the year 2022, I believe the company will experience a cash flow of 35,078Mil. Currently, the company has experienced a rapid increase in operating cash flow. The last three years operating cash flow has read as this; 2014-19 mil. 2015- 54 mil. 2016- 65 mil. Stoneridge Inc. has a positive cash flow, for the foreseeable future this trend will continue based off this analysis.

The company chooses to invest its capital through capital expenditures and acquisitions. Below is a breakdown of how the company allocates the capital:

Capital Expenditures- The company has increased assets year to date from 364,252 to 394,529 thousand. SRI has increased their total assets by 8% over the past year. The growth of assets can be attributed to; an increase in investments and other long-term assets as well as accounts receivable. Acquisitions- Stoneridge Inc. has put much effort into acquiring companies that would provide them with an advantage on the competition. Recently, Stoneridge has acquired the strategic technology partner Orlaco. The company has used the cash flow to the best of their ability and this can be seen by an increase in assets as well as a key acquisition that will help propel the company forward.

Risk’s

The electric auto industry does not take off as expected. While Stoneridge, as well as the rest of the auto parts industry, has expectations that electric cars are the future, if that does not happen to company may experience some financial difficulties. A slowdown in the expected growth would halt sales and disrupt manufacturing due to the recent rollout of several smart products.

Risk Management- The companies diversified portfolio would prevent a severe hit.

Cheap parts become increasingly popular. While it was discussed previously that cheap parts from outside countries have found their way in several automobiles, an increase in these parts distributions could be catastrophic to Stoneridge. Price control is only possible manufacturing costs are lower then what the customer is paying for the product. Having overseas parts drive down prices would be beneficial to customers, yet it would hurt Stoneridge as the company would have to drop prices to compete.

Risk Management- Stoneridge has a solid customer base with the largest corporations in the industry.

2. Cheap parts become increasingly popular. While it was discussed previously that cheap parts from outside countries have found their way in several automobiles, an increase in these parts distributions could be catastrophic to Stoneridge. Price control is only possible manufacturing costs are lower then what the customer is paying for the product. Having overseas parts drive down prices would be beneficial to customers, yet it would hurt Stoneridge as the company would have to drop prices to compete.

Risk Management- Stoneridge has a solid customer base with the largest corporations in the industry

Summary

Stoneridge Incorporated is a leader in the designing and manufacturing of several technological and traditional auto parts. The company has foothold in all major automotive markets which include; commercial vehicle, off highway vehicles like golf carts and sport vehicles, and the agricultural vehicle markets. The combination of positive earnings, increased revenue growth, and a steady cashflow show that the company is financially stable. With the increase in electric cars spread across the market, companies such as Stoneridge that deliver products that pertain to this field have an opportunity to become a large player in this developing space. Opportunity is the key for SRI. It is an exciting time for the auto industry despite the recent struggles in sales and decline in total vehicles sold. Key players BMW, Cadillac, and Tesla are opening the doors for an industry that has the ability to not only change the industry, but change the world via cutting down on pollution. Stoneridge Inc. has a chance to capture this growing market, it is up to the investor to take a chance on the future, just as this company has done.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.