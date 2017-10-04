Healthy Trend Means Coca-Cola's Dividend Increases Would Be Better Spent On Acquisitions

The tastes of consumers in the United States, and indeed throughout the world are changing. In the last decade, consumers have moved away from sugary sodas and sports drinks and toward a wide variety of healthier options. With this change, some of the old guard beverage and packaged food companies have suffered. Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) once a pillar of American capitalism, and owner of one of the most recognizable brands/trademarks in the world (the Coca-Cola logo) has been caught totally flat-footed, and they have failed to make the move to follow the changes to consumer tastes.

This failure has led to a dramatic slump in all of the financial metrics over the last 5 years. In light of this, they are not a good long-term investment. While trade opportunities may present themselves, this company should not be viewed with an eye toward a long-term holding, barring large changes.

For years, Coca-Cola (or Coke) was a shining example of the kinds of company some of the best and brightest investors loved. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) has famously held a sizable position for ages. As of July, they are still shown to own over 9% of the outstanding shares. And this was hardly surprising as KO represented the type of competitive advantage or moat style investment that Buffett is known to love.

For years and years, Coca-Cola was able to ride this moat to consistently increasing revenues, earnings, dividends, and book values. All of these rose year after year, almost without fail between 2001 and 2012.

However, this trend was finally overtaken by a cultural shift. And now the changing tide has washed over the business that once was so reliable. 2016 marked the 11th consecutive year where sales of carbonated soft drinks fell. Consumers have been shifting toward healthier options. In the era of Whole Foods (often affectionately referred to as "Whole Paycheck" by its loyal customers), we can also see that people are willing to pay for healthier food and beverage choices.

"The name of the game for many consumers in 2016 was health-consciousness...With health conscientiousness on the rise, people are moving away from sugar-laden sodas and sports drinks," reports beverage industry consulting group Repsly. "A majority of grocery shoppers have identified a product’s fresh, clean and sustainable benefits among their top purchase priorities when it comes to healthier choices,” said Linda Gilbert, Chief Executive Officer, EcoFocus Worldwide L.L.C.

Meet The Competition

This move is strong and growing. In 2015 alone, the sparkling water, mineral water, and seltzer water segments of the beverage market grew by over 15%. Market research firm Euromonitor reports that the fastest growing segment is the carbonated natural mineral water segment, which grew at over 11% in 2015. This move toward natural and eco-friendly options is not likely slowing down.

"The definition of what makes foods and beverages healthier is becoming increasingly complex. Clean ingredients have moved from a trend to the norm for many categories and brands. Creating products that are fresh and eco-friendly is the new go-to as these attributes will become increasingly crucial contributors to consumer’s measurement of ‘healthy’ in 2017," says Gilbert.

Dairy alternatives are also becoming mainstays of consumer beverage choices. Consumers are replacing other beverages with dairy alternatives made from almonds, soy, rice, and cashew. The dairy alternative segment grew at over 5% between 2015 and 2016 and like premium waters have been among the fastest growing alternative beverage segments.

According to a report by Mintel GNDP, many consumers are also rapidly turning to plant-based products. As the number of vegetarians has increased by 25% over the last 6 years, and the number of vegans has increased by 250% in that same period, more and more consumers are looking for healthy alternatives. "These health-conscious consumers are looking for products for every segment of their life that reflect their lifestyle, and beverages are no different," states Matthew Brogie of Repsly. In turn, the plant-based segment is growing at more than 5% per year over the last 2 years, and reached $1.7 billion in sales in 2016.

Coca-Cola, PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), and the large packaged food manufactures have largely failed to adapt to these changes. KO for one has not managed to shift with the times, as sales of sugary soda and drinks have continued to fall (they have now reached a 30 year low.) KO has not looked to diversify their holdings with new and healthy options. They have failed to grab significant share of any of the above-mentioned markets, and thus the turning tide has left them adrift.

As discussed below, most of their major financials peaked in 2012 and 2013. They have drifted lower since. While the trend toward healthy alternatives has been well-established for a while, their moat did protect them from the true damage that was coming for some time. But eventually, the change in consumer demands, and their failure to adjust overcame them.

Consumers are turning to healthier options, most notably, sales of flavored waters and seltzers and KO has failed to turn with them.

Because of this massive shift in consumer preference, KO can no longer rely on the products that have made them a household name to support earnings growth. Nowhere is this change more obvious than in Coca-Cola's numbers. Their Sales Per Share number peaked in 2012 at $10.74. It has fallen each year since (with a projected 2017 number of $8.20) This is despite the fact that the number of shares outstanding has fallen in each year.

If one were to adjust for the share reduction, the Sales Per Share numbers would look more dire. Cash Flow Per Share and Earnings Per Share each peaked the following year at $2.58 and $2.08 respectively. Another troubling trend can be seen in the reduction of Book Value Per Share in each of the following years from $7.54 in 2013 to a predicted level of $5.25 this year.

This is likely due, at least in large part, to the company's doubling of long-term debt in those same years ($14.736 billion in 2012 to $29.864 billion in 2016). To avoid the effect of the reduction in outstanding shares one could look at the total Shareholders' Equity, which has fallen from $32.79 billion in 2012 to $23.062 billion last year. That is a drop of over 29% in 4 years.

In this time when the company is taking on more and more debt and continuing to dilute shareholders' equity, the C-suite management team seems to be divorced from the financial reality, as they continue to raise the dividend from $1.02 per share in 2012 to a predicted 2017 rate of $1.48 per share. And while this increased dividend has likely served to put a temporary floor under the share price (through increasing the dividend yield from 2.8% in 2012 to 3.3% at the time of this writing), it cannot solve the financial problems.

In fact, it may be the exact wrong prescription. That money would likely be far better spent adapting the product line to the newer desires of consumers and in making strategic purchases of companies that are thriving in their areas of weakness. Rather than paying up to keep a dividend that prevents selling (in the short term), they should be investing in the drinks that consumers are buying.

With more than $25 billion in cash assets reported in March of this 2017, Coca-Cola should look to make a strategic acquisition. I would suggest that both KO and the reader investigate Natural Beverage Corp.(NASDAQ:FIZZ), an American company that specializes in several of the types of waters and drinks that KO desperately needs.

Natural Beverage Corp. currently has a market capitalization of $5.8 billion. Their drinks include the Le Croix brand of flavored sparkling waters that is the bestselling sparkling water brand in the U.S. In addition, they have a wide array of flavored waters, natural juices, and teas. Most feature a focus on natural and healthy. Natural Beverage Corp. has grown revenues 28.9% between 2014 and 2017, and their earnings for that same period have more than doubled.

This is largely without dramatic increases in capital expenditures. Analysts predict a 22% increase in earnings in the next year, and a 3 to 5-year average earnings growth rate of over 15%. In comparison to the Soft Drink Industry's projected earnings loss of .3% per year over the next 3-5 years.

How To Play The Trend

Barring a realization by the new CEO that a strategic rethink and accretive acquisitions are necessary, I do not see good things for KO in the short to medium term. The move to raise the dividend has served to buoy the stock with an increased yield, but it does not provide a fundamental fix. Eventually, it seems likely that the dividend is unsustainable. When the shares suffer a major pullback, look for the dividend to be reduced to stabilize the balance sheet and reduce debt. If that happens, a further sell-off is all but guaranteed as many are in the stock specifically because of the higher yield..

With a P/E ratio of 47, this stock is way overpriced, and yet set to far underperform far more affordable equities, which sit on far more solid foundations. Until the company manages to complete its re-franchising plan (and sees improvements to the bottom line from the synergies created) this is not a good long-term investment. "But Warren Buffett..." Nope. You are no Warren Buffett. He is able to involve himself in companies and push for changes. You have no such leverage. When it becomes apparent that powerful shareholders such as Buffett have secured a better way forward, then maybe. But until then, this is not a long-term investment.

If looking to play the short side over a medium to long term, I would recommend purchasing puts. This is an effective strategy that allows profit while limiting loss. For example, the May 18 KO 44 puts are currently quoted at $1.70 per share. So, for $170 plus commissions, one could play the short side and stand to make extremely good rates of return, upon a downturn before May of next year. The key here is that, losses are limited, while gains are not.

If KO should continue down to $40, and not break that level then it may be worth trading. In that case, I would look to purchase At-The-Money Call Options that are 4-6 months from expiration, and don't get greedy. If you choose to play the short moves, then set profit targets. I would consider opening a long call position in a bounce off $40 and closing out if it reaches $42. This could be repeated over and over again, collecting the move each time. Stops would be a must. Do not go in for a trade, and then let it become an investment if it goes against you. That is a path to loss.

A better path would be to look for investments where the growth is. Natural Beverage Corp. is surely worth a look, and might make a nice addition on a pullback. But other companies are rising to fill the need as well. Don't buy KO and hope the trend changes. Hope is not a strategy. Rather buy companies that are where the growth and demand are, and hope the old-guard like KO and PepsiCo see the forest for the trees.