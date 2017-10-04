What McDonald's Faces Down The Road

What will happen after McDonald’s (MCD) achieves its targets of a 95% franchised restaurant ratio and a mid-40% operating margin? How does this impact future revenue growth and margin expansion? At the current price, is it a low-risk bet or are there indications that it is overpriced, with little room for error? In this article, we’ll take a deep dive into McDonald’s store count growth, how re-franchising affects its top and bottom lines, and how risky of an investment it represents for investors as it stands today.

McDonald’s is one of the largest restaurant chains in the world, operating in more than 100 countries and ending 2016 with a global count of 36,899 restaurants. But size is the enemy of restaurant chains: the bigger you get, the smaller the future market becomes. Let’s look at how much McDonald’s can grow its store count from here, and where that growth is going to come from.

How Many More Stores Can McDonald’s Keep Adding?

Store growth has already slowed to a crawl in the United States, the company’s biggest market in terms of size and revenue. McDonald’s store count in the US went from 14,087 in 2012 to 14,146 by 2016. Of course, McDonald’s would have opened many more stores and closed many as well, but it resulted in a net store increase of just 59 stores in five years. Why do we need to look at the US market? We need to do this in order to understand that the higher the penetration, the lower the probability of increasing unit count at a rapid rate.

McDonald’s added 3,389 stores globally in the last five years, at an average rate of 678 stores per year. More than half of overall store growth during that five-year period, or 1,743 units, came from high growth markets that include China, Russia and South Korea. This was followed by foundational markets that include India, the Philippines and Thailand with 1,125 units and international lead markets adding the rest.

Source: McDonald's Restaurants by Country



So, there is still room for growth, especially in the high growth and foundational markets. In early 2016, McDonald’s announced that it plans to open 1500 restaurants in China, Hong Kong and South Korea. Considering the current store count in the region relative to the region’s population, achieving that target is not going to be an impossible task for the burger chain.

Re-franchising and the Resultant Increase in Operating Margins



McDonald’s is targeting a 95% franchised restaurant ratio over the long term, and plans to hit 93% by 2018, up from the approximately 84% ratio that the company ended 2016 with.

“Refranchising - target raised from 3,500 restaurants to 4,000 restaurants, which accelerates the pace of refranchising and increases the global franchised percentage from the current 81% to about 93% by the end of 2018. This positions the Company to meet its new longer-term goal to become 95% franchised. The majority of the refranchising will take place in the High Growth and Foundational Market segments.” - McDonald’s Press Release

McDonald’s has remained aggressive with its refranchising plans as the company reduced its company owned restaurant count from 6,444 units at the end of 2015 to 5,669 units at the end of 2016. By June 30, 2017 - the end of the second quarter - its company owned restaurant count was further reduced to 5,075 units. In a period of six quarters, McDonald’s franchised restaurant ratio increased from 82.36% to 86.29%, while total system wide restaurants increased by 486 units.

McDonald’s added 374 net new stores in 2016. If we’re generous, and assume that it will add another 800 units by 2018, McDonald’s will finish 2018 with nearly 37,700 restaurants. At that size, McDonald's will need to reduce its company owned restaurant count to 2,639 units, or nearly half of its current size, while increasing franchised restaurant count to 35,060 units.

The increase in franchised restaurant ratio has led to a sharp increase in operating margins, which increased from 28.1% in 2015 to 31.5% in 2016. McDonald’s is targeting operating margins in the mid-40% range from 2019, when the company expects its franchised restaurant ratio to be at or around 95%.

Source: McDonald’s Annual Report 2016

Although a mid-40% operating margin might look high, in reality, it’s a highly achievable number. Dunkin’ Donuts (DNKN), which is a 100% franchised business with global operations, reported an operating margin of 50.03% in 2016. High margins are a byproduct of being a highly franchised restaurant chain, as the company’s revenue comes through through the payment of rent and royalties based upon a percent of sales, and fees associated with new restaurant openings.

What Happens after McDonald's Achieves its Targets?

So, clearly, there is a lot of room for McDonald’s operating income to further increase over the next two years as the company adds more stores and re-franchises 2000+ restaurants.

This will allow EPS to further expand over the next two years, even as revenue declines due to the lower number of company owned restaurants.

But the question is: what happens after both these things happen? What happens after McDonald’s achieves its goals of a 95% franchised restaurant ratio and a mid-40% operating margin? Even if it keeps adding a net of 500 restaurants every year, which will be 475 franchised restaurants and 25 company operated restaurants, its top line will only increase marginally.

If we use 2016’s per-unit revenue numbers, which is $2.7 million per company owned restaurant and $300,000 per franchised restaurant, a 500 unit addition with a 95% franchised restaurant ratio will allow the top line to increase by just $209.31 million.

Investment Case

McDonald's won't be able to keep adding 1000s of restaurants each year, and operating margins will stabilize over time rather than keep increasing year after year. Over the next five years McDonald's will become a highly stable cash generator, but with very slow revenue growth. But the way the stock price has been going up and up in the last one year, there is little to no margin for error for investors. The stock is trading at around 5.4 times sales, and it will have increased even further if the price stays at the current level, because revenue has to decline over the next few years.

I strongly believe that McDonald’s is a great addition to any dividend investor's portfolio due to its potential for stable revenues over the long term. I am just not ready to recommend the stock at these levels.

Stop chasing McDonald’s and wait for things to cool off before you buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.