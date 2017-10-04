Parker Drilling (PKD) Presents At Deutsche Bank's 25th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference - Slideshow

Parker Drilling (PKD) Presents At Deutsche Bank's 25th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference - SlideshowOct. 4.17 | About: Parker Drilling (PKD) The following slide deck was published by Parker Drilling Company in conjunction with this event. 122 Click to enlarge Notes: About this article:ExpandTagged: Basic Materials, Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration, Earnings SlidesWant to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.Disagree with this article? Submit your own.To report a factual error in this article, click here