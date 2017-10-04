Kimberly-Clark Vs. Clorox: Which Dividend Aristocrat Will Investors Clean Up With?

They differ in terms of valuation, and dividends.

Each company has a diverse product portfolio, with strong brands that lead their respective categories.

Kimberly-Clark and Clorox are both Dividend Aristocrats. Both stocks have raised dividends for 40+ years.

By Bob Ciura

Investors looking for high-quality dividend growth stocks, can really clean up with consumer staples stocks. For example, household products giants Kimberly-Clark (KMB) and Clorox (CLX) are both members of the Dividend Aristocrats list.

The Dividend Aristocrats are made up of 51 stocks in the S&P 500 Index, with 25+ years of consecutive dividend increases. You can see all 51 Dividend Aristocrats here.

Kimberly-Clark has raised its dividend for 45 consecutive years, while Clorox has increased its dividend for 40 years in a row.

Furthermore, Kimberly-Clark meets our definition of a “blue chip” stock. It has been in business for over 100 years, and it currently has a dividend yield above 3%. Kimberly-Clark is on Sure Dividend’s list of blue chip stocks. You can see the full list of blue chip stocks here.

This article will compare-and-contrast these two consumer products dividend growth stocks.

Business Overview

Both companies are large consumer staples companies, with many strong brands.

Kimberly-Clark operates three segments, which are as follows:

Personal Care (50% of sales)

Consumer Tissue (32% of sales)

K-C Professional (18% of sales)

Kimberly-Clark’s Personal Care segment includes Huggies, Pull-Ups, Kotex, Depend, and Poise.

The Consumer Tissue segment includes Kleenex, Scott, Cottonelle, and Viva. Lastly, K-C Professional services workplaces.

Kimberly-Clark’s strong brands have led to steady growth for many years. From 2004-2016, Kimberly-Clark increased sales and earnings-per-share by 3% and 6% per year, respectively.

In 2016, total sales declined 2%, but this was due to the strong U.S. dollar. Organic sales increased 2% for the year. Adjusted earnings-per-share increased 5%, to $6.03.

Clorox also has a diversified product portfolio, which consists of household cleaning products, food, and cat litter, among others.

Its core brands include Clorox, Pine-Sol, Glad, Kingsford, Hidden Valley, Brita, Burt’s Bees, Fresh Step, and RenewLife.

Clorox has a leading position, across its product lineup. Over 80% of its U.S. products hold either the #1 or #2 market share in their respective categories.

Like Kimberly-Clark, Clorox is also performing well. Sales and earnings-per-share increased 4% and 9% in fiscal 2017, respectively. Volumes rose 6% for the year, driven by growth in all core operating segments. Earnings-per-share were $5.35 for the year.

Growth Prospects

Both companies have solid growth potential, through sales growth, and cost cuts.

One advantage for Kimberly-Clark, is that it is a global company. Last year, 48% of its total sales came from outside North America. By comparison, less than 20% of Clorox’s total sales are derived from the international markets.

Such a large international business could provide Kimberly-Clark with greater growth potential moving forward. Kimberly-Clark has a focus on developing and emerging markets, which are under-developed regions with high economic growth.

From 2011-2015, organic sales in developing and emerging markets, rose at an 11% compound annual rate.

Going forward, Kimberly-Clark expects strong growth to continue, particularly from diaper sales in these markets.

Emerging economies like China, India, and in Eastern Europe, have high populations, and expanding middle classes. In China, Kimberly-Clark’s diaper volumes grew 26% in 2016, and by 13% over the first half of 2017.

Overall, Kimberly-Clark expects adjusted earnings-per-share growth of 3%-5% for the full year.

For its part, Clorox also has positive growth prospects.

The company expects 2%-4% sales growth in the upcoming fiscal year. Earnings-per-share are expected in a range of $5.52 to $5.72, which would represent 3% to 7% growth for the year.

Looking out further, Clorox maintains a plan for growth called the “2020 Strategy”. This calls for higher investment in strategic growth areas.

Clorox is counting on innovation in cleaning products, cat litter, and water filters, to fuel growth moving forward.

Clorox has also prioritized e-commerce, as well as cost cuts, to generate sales and earnings growth moving forward. For example, e-commerce sales increased 30% in fiscal 2017.

The company expects 3%-5% annual sales growth over the long-term, along with 25-50 basis points of operating margin expansion each year.

Valuation & Dividends

Kimberly-Clark and Clorox have similar business models, and expect similar earnings growth rates in the upcoming year.

Valuation and dividends are where the stock stocks seem to differ the most. Kimberly-Clark stock trades for a price-to-earnings ratio of 18, based on fiscal 2017 earnings guidance. Meanwhile, Clorox trades for a price-to-earnings ratio of 24, based on 2017 earnings-per-share.

The S&P 500 Index has an average price-to-earnings ratio of 25. Clorox’s valuation is nearly on-par with the broader index, while Kimberly-Clark trades at a significant discount.

Kimberly-Clark appears to be undervalued, which could lead to stronger returns due to expansion of its price-to-earnings multiple. For example, if Kimberly-Clark had a 24 price-to-earnings ratio like Clorox, it would generate a 33% shareholder return.

In addition, Kimberly-Clark has a significantly higher dividend yield than Clorox, 3.4% to 2.6%. The difference has not been due to stronger dividend growth for Kimberly-Clark; both companies raise their dividends in the mid-single digit range each year.

Instead, the difference in their dividend yields is due to their share price performance. Kimberly-Clark shares have returned a respectable 35% in the past five years. But Clorox shares are up 82% in that time.

Clorox has outperformed Kimberly-Clark by nearly 50 percentage points in the past five years. This has had the effect of lowering Clorox’s dividend yield, since a stock price and its dividend yield move in opposite directions.

As a result, Kimberly-Clark has a much higher dividend yield. Consider that Kimberly-Clark stock provides 30% more dividend income than Clorox right now.

Final Thoughts

Both Kimberly-Clark and Clorox are high-quality businesses, with strong brands. And, both are Dividend Aristocrats, and are each likely to continue growing their dividends each year.

However, at this time, Kimberly-Clark stock appears to be the cheaper of the two, while Clorox looks pricey in comparison. The difference between the two stocks comes down to their valuations and dividend yields.

Investors looking for undervalued dividend growth stocks in the consumer staples sector, should favor Kimberly-Clark over Clorox right now.

