SLV: More Declines Ahead?

We believe that this downtrend is close to its end but that there will likely be more opportunity to buy at lower levels before the end of the year.

The month of September has not been kind to those that are long the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV), which has been in a short-term freefall after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen released her most recent policy commentaries. This has created some erratic market activity in terms of the overall trend that is unfolding in the ETF as we saw strong gains leading up to the resolution of the summer trading period. This leaves some important questions for investors as we head into the final portions of this year. Do these moves represent a new buying opportunity? Or is it best to wait for further declines before taking contrarian positions in the bullish direction. We believe that the Fed continues to hold most of the cards in determining where the SLV ETF is headed next as the broader interest rate context should continue to be clarified over the next 1-2 months. Ultimately, we believe that this downtrend is close to its end but that there will likely be more opportunity to buy at lower levels before the end of the year.

On a year-to-date basis, the SLV ETF is trading lower by almost 4%. But while this might seem like a dismal performance relative to the broader markets, this should actually viewed as a positively given the massive declines the ETF has experienced over the last five years (-53%). Essentially, we are viewing the current sideways trade as a period of consolidation whereby the market is reversing the prior bearish momentum that has been in place for the period.

Ultimately, what this will come down to is interest rates, as this is arguably the most important macro factor influencing demand in SLV. Since the ETF is designed to track the value of non-yielding assets, the prospect of higher interest rates in the world’s largest economy can erode most of the incentive to establish bullish exposure. But in the Fed’s interest rate dot-plot shown above, we can see that the Fed’s recently hawkish commentary does not tell the entire picture. Rather, the Fed has been somewhat ambiguous in its suggests about the need for higher interest rates. Inflationary pressures at the consumer level remain subdued and there are still underlying problems in the U.S. labor markets (despite apparent improvements in the headline unemployment rates). So, ultimately, these latest Fed-inspired declines in SLV could easily reverse themselves if we see policy comments that highlight these weaknesses and raise the level of doubt with respect to the level of tightening that will actually take place.

If we pull out to the broader view in the historical US interest rate trend, we can see that even a few additional increases will do little to change the overall picture. This suggests that the latest sell-off in SLV may just be a market overreaction. Simple events like further missile tests in North Korea or a period of decline in the S&P 500 could just as easily turn the trends in the other direction. So while it might seem as though the outlook is discouraging for SLV bulls, it should be remembered that markets were rallying encouragingly just a few weeks ago.

SLV Chart Analysis: Dividend Investments.com



After grinding to long-term lows near the end of 2015, SLV has managed to post higher lows into the summer trading period this year. This has been accompanied by bullish readings in the Commodity Channel Index and so there is clear scope here for gains if markets can push above the 200-period exponential moving average on the weekly charts. This currently comes in near 17.50, which is roughly in-line with the highs posted at the beginning of this month so any break here would be a highly bullish event. For bulls, this essentially marks the ‘line in the sand’ that separates the potential for gains from the prospect of continued losses. To the downside, we can expect the broader downtrend to resume on any break of 14.50 support, as this would invalidate the uptrend that has been in place since December 2015.



