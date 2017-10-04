Can Air Lease Grow With $9.3 Billion Debt And 6.7x Leverage?

A pipeline of 373 new aircraft in the next 5-7 years will ensure steady revenue and cash flow growth.

For Air Lease, growth is backed by leverage and I don't see that as a concern.

Overview Of Air Lease Coverage

Air Lease (AL) is in the business of leasing aircraft to airlines companies globally. I wrote my first article on Air Lease way back on June 25, 2013.

My last article on the stock was on February 9, 2016 where I compared Air Lease with other listed aircraft leasing companies. The conclusion to that article was that Air Lease “stands out as the best” among aircraft leasing stocks from an investment perspective.

It’s been almost 20 months since that article and Air Lease has surged higher by 81%. The returns are more than I expected for a 12-24 month horizon.

After the big upside, this article will discuss if Air Lease is worth holding or for considering fresh exposure. The key focus of the article will be on the point that Air Lease already “seems” overleveraged and if growth is still possible for the company in the next few years.

The broad conclusion is that Air Lease will continue to grow at a strong pace in the next 3-5 years and the article will elaborate on the financial aspects as well as growth plans that back my view.

Overleveraged?

The market capitalization for Air Lease is currently at $4.6 billion and the company’s total debt is at $9.3 billion. The table below gives some of the balance sheet numbers and ratios that would “seemingly” suggest that Air Lease is overleveraged.

However, these numbers (on a standalone basis) do not reflect the story. The first point to note is that the entire aircraft leasing industry has growth dependent on leverage. High leverage is normal for companies in the industry, but at the same time, a complete analysis needs to be done on the potential for debt servicing.

The second table below gives the company’s balance sheet metrics along with other metrics such as EBITDA and interest expense on debt.

While debt is high and Air Lease is currently paying $319 million in annual interest, the company’s EBITDA interest coverage ratio is comfortable at 4.4. Therefore, even with $9.3 billion in debt, the company’s debt servicing is smooth.

In addition, loan-to-value of 73% indicates ample buffer to leverage and further leveraging for growth is also supported by strong credit ratings (BBB “Stable” from S&P) and smooth debt servicing.

Leverage Further For 373 New Aircraft

A forward looking analysis is important here because Air Lease has 373 new aircraft to be delivered on or before 2024. Air Lease currently reports negative free cash flows and current operating cash flow will not be sufficient to cover for capital expenditure. In other words, Air Lease will continue to leverage in the next 3-5 years.

The critical question is – Can credit metrics remain as strong as they are as of 2Q17?

My view is “Yes” and the following points back my opinion.

As of 2Q17, Air Lease had $9.8 billion in minimum future lease rental from operating lease. The average lease term is 6.9 years and this will ensure that EBITDA remains stable in the next few years.

For the remainder of 2017 and for FY18, Air Lease has 59 new aircraft delivery and 100% of these new aircraft are leased for long-term. For FY19, a total of 77 aircraft are scheduled for delivery and 64 have already been leased. For FY20, a total of 75 aircraft are scheduled for delivery and 41% have already been leased. As of June 30, 2017, the company’s committed fleet rental was $14.1 billion. The key point is – As new aircraft are delivered, they will immediately start generating cash flows. Pre-leased aircraft will find financing easy and an increase in leverage will be associated with an increase in EBITDA (EBITDA interest coverage). So I see no concerns related to debt servicing.

As of June 30, 2017, Air Lease had minimum future lease rental from operating leases at $9.8 billion. For the same period, the company’s debt was $9.3 billion and this implies contracted cash flow-to-debt of 105%. Further, committed fleet rentals are already at $14.1 billion and will ensure that contracted cash flow-to-debt remains over 100%. With strong buffer for creditors from cash flow, I don’t see any concerns.

Growth And Stock Upside

With clarity on the point that the company’s credit metrics are likely to remain strong even with the current investment program, I would like to briefly talk about the company’s potential growth trajectory.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2017, Air Lease reported revenue of $381 million and this represents revenue growth of 8.8% as compared to prior year comparable quarter revenue of $350 million. For the period in discussion, the net income (before taxes) also witnessed healthy growth of 9.6%.

The key point that I want to make here is that Air Lease has 47, 77, 75 and 78 aircraft deliveries in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 respectively. As credit health remains strong, I expect Air Lease to show steady growth in top-line and bottom-line in the next 3-5 years. In sync with this, the stock is likely to move higher.

Conclusion

I have discussed industry factors in my prior articles on Air Lease and industry dynamics remain strong with airline companies preferring to lease aircraft than ownership. According to the company’s 2Q17 presentation, the number of leased aircraft globally has increased from 14.7% in 1990 to 39% in 2016.

Air Lease has surged in the recent past, but investors with a 3-5 year investment horizon can still consider fresh exposure to the stock on any potential 5% to 10% correction. I don’t see any balance sheet related concerns and that’s the key factor in this bullish view.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.