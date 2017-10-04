On BlackRock's Bitcoin Hypocrisy

Heisenberg is no fan of cryptocurrencies. But for once, I have to say I'm on Bitcoin's side in a debate.

I want to point out what, in my opinion, is blatant hypocrisy. This comes with my standard, upfront disclaimer about cryptocurrencies: Heisenberg is not a fan.

Ok, so when it comes to Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies more generally, my main criticism is simple: I, like Jamie Dimon, think they will be either shut down by government or else so heavily regulated that they'll be severely hamstrung in their ability to grow. Lots of people disagree with that, but I think it's a far less contentious and more easily defensible critique than summarily dismissing the crypto universe with pejorative terms like "fraud."

Personally, I have no position in any digital currencies and no plans to ever initiate a position. But do note: that doesn't stem so much from some deep-seated disdain as it does from practical considerations. Honestly, I'd be just fine with Bitcoin taking over the world if that's how things play out. Similarly, if the technology behind Bitcoin is superior, then by all means: let's implement it anywhere and everywhere it can be useful.

Again, my main concern is that governments aren't going to let it happen, and that contention is backed up by the crackdown in China and also by a recent B.I.S. paper (see here) which quite clearly suggests that the end game will probably involve central banks shutting down cryptocurrencies and creating their own versions. Is that fair? Probably not. But before you get angry with me, just remember this: history is replete with examples of governments shutting down good ideas that threaten the status quo and, I would add, history is also replete with examples of governments shutting down things that were designed to circumvent government regulation.

With that out of the way, I wanted to address something a prominent figure in the financial world said this week about Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. And no, I'm not talking about Jamie Dimon and I'm not talking about Lloyd Blankfein. Dimon of course grabbed all kinds of headlines last month when he maligned Bitcoin as a "fraud." He also said he'd "fire anyone" he caught trading Bitcoin for "being stupid." Those are his words, not mine.

Meanwhile, Goldman is rumored to be mulling a Bitcoin trading operation, although Blankfein on Tuesday said nothing is final. The motivation there is obvious. With the bank's fixed income and commodities units faltering, Goldman is looking for a more volatile asset to get involved with in order to generate trading profits. That's not some wild conspiracy theory. It's self-evident.

But while Dimon and Goldman are grabbing headlines, it was a quote from BlackRock ETF chief Mark Wiedman that caught my attention. Here's what the iShares boss told Bloomberg in an interview yesterday when asked if he sees a cryptocurrency fund in iShares' future:

We said our whole product line is being products that we would encourage our clients, whether they’re individuals or institutional, to hold in perpetuity. I would not encourage a client to hold bitcoin in perpetuity.

As I wrote over at Heisenberg Report last night, "I'm on your side this time, Bitcoin fans." That quote from Wiedman is the worst kind of hypocrisy. Consider this bit from the very short, knee-jerk reaction I penned in between grilling a steak yesterday evening:

Thanks, Mark but that’s a little disingenuous, don't you think? After all, you run an ETF business. As in “exchange-traded” funds. So no, your “product line” is not designed to be “held in perpetuity.” If it were, then it wouldn’t need to be traded on an exchange with intraday liquidity, now would it?

And see that gets at the real hypocrisy in iShares position on this. To extent people criticize Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for lacking liquidity in a pinch, that criticism is, if anything, more applicable to some of the vehicles BlackRock pushes. Specifically, iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG).

I have long maligned high yield ETFs for their inherent liquidity mismatch. Simply put: you cannot promise intraday liquidity against an underlying pool of assets that is illiquid. That business model makes no sense. It depends entirely on diversifiable flows. Consider this from a SocGen note out last week:

If the underlying exposure is poorly liquid, ETF may offer superior liquidity, benefiting from the liquidity of the order book and the liquidity of market makers. The liquidity benefit of ETF requires the ETF secondary market (on-exchange + off-exchange) to be balanced, e.g. ETF sellers meeting ETF buyers. In case of a one-way market or a selloff, ETF secondary market liquidity might disappear. ETF liquidity could then become equivalent to that of the underlying assets and could be potentially low if these are poorly liquid, which might induce unexpected liquidity costs for investors.

In other words: if everyone is selling, the ETF will be exactly as liquid as the underlying bonds and no more so. Since the underlying bonds are inherently illiquid, so will be the ETF in a challenging market. Indeed, SocGen goes on to note that in a one-way market, it would take at least a week for U.S. corporate bond ETFs to unwind the underlying exposures and for mutual funds, "ten times longer to fully sell fund units and redeem investors."

I've got a longer piece on HY and EM bond fund liquidity coming out later this week on DealBreaker that I'll post a link to once it's published, but for our purposes here, suffice to say it is nothing short of egregious for BlackRock to criticize Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies when some of the products iShares offers are vulnerable to the exact same line of criticism.

Additionally, note that Bitcoin presents no systemic risk. The same cannot be said of high yield and emerging market bond funds.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.