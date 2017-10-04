Best Healthcare Stocks: AbbVie

There is no magic and infallible formula to picking winning stocks. However, data-driven decisions usually generate superior results than buying or selling stocks based solely on discretionary considerations.



Academic research has proven that companies offering above-average financial quality, attractive valuations, and strong momentum tend to outperform the markets over time. Offering a similar perspective, my own backtesting work shows that these factors used in combination can deliver impressive performance across different timeframes, markets, and sectors.



The Power Factors System is the main building block in my research service: The Data Driven Investor. It basically ranks companies in a particular universe according to a combination of indicators that measure financial quality, valuation, and momentum.



Financial quality includes variables such as profit margins on sales and profitability on capital. Some of the ratios included are gross profit margin, operating profit margin, and return on assets.



Valuation features many of the most well-known valuation ratios around, such as price to earnings, price to earnings growth, and price to free cash flow.

Momentum is referred to both business momentum and stock price momentum. We want the company to be outperforming analysts’ expectations, and we also want the stock to be reflecting such outperformance with above-average returns in the market.

The following system excludes over the counter stocks from the universe in order to guarantee a minimum size and liquidity level. Then it selects only companies in the healthcare sector according to the GICS classification. This leaves us with nearly 830 stocks in the universe.



Among those companies, we select the highest-ranking 50 names according to the Power Factors ranking system. The backtesting assumes that positions are equally weighted and rebalanced monthly.

Backtesting results are quite staggering. The system produced an average annual return of 27.2% per year since 1999. As a reference, the S&P 1500 HealthCare index generated a far more modest gain of 5.9% annually over the same period.

Putting the numbers in perspective, this means that a $100,000 investment in the healthcare index in January of 1999 would currently be worth around $290.900. In stark contrast, the same amount of money allocated to the portfolio recommended by the quantitative system would have an exponentially bigger value of over $8.5 million.



Data and chart are from Portfolio 123.

The Power Factors system is more concentrated than the index and it's also more skewed toward smaller companies. This means that investors in the system would need to accept more volatility than those in the index. Nevertheless, the massive outperformance would more than compensate for the increased volatility.

In terms of risk-adjusted returns, the quantitative system generates a Sharpe ratio of 1.33 versus a much smaller 0.35 for the S&P 1500 HealthCare index in the same period.

Case Study: AbbVie

AbbVie (ABBV) is a drug manufacturing company with a big presence in immunology and oncology. The company makes nearly 50% of revenue from its top drug Humira, which is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, chronic psoriasis, hidradenitis suppurativa, and juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Product concentration is an important risk for investors in AbbVie, but the company is investing the massive cash flows it produces from Humira in a wide variety of new growth opportunities. AbbVie seems to be making sound progress in terms of diversifying its portfolio and bringing new products to the market over the coming years.



In any case, product concentration risk seems to already be incorporated into valuation to a considerable degree. AbbVie stock is trading at a forward price to earnings ratio around 13.7, a substantial discount versus a forward price to earnings ratio of 20.6 for the average company in the S&P 500 according to data from Morningstar.

Offering a similar perspective, AbbVie is fairly attractively priced in comparison to other companies in the industry. The following table compares key valuation metrics for AbbVie versus other drug manufacturers such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Novartis (NVS), Pfizer (PFE), and Merck (MRK). AbbVie is attractively valued in terms of price to earnings and forward price to earnings ratios. Since the company has a much higher expected growth rate than its competitors, the price to earnings growth ratio is substantially more attractive.



P/E Fwd. P/E 5 Yrs expected growth rate. PEG AbbVie 21.9 13.7 14.16% 1.55 Johnson & Johnson 22.3 17.1 6.3% 3.53 Novartis 31.6 16.59 5.5% 5.69 Pfizer 26.3 13.11 5.66% 4.65 Merck 35.1 15.4 6.19% 5.67



Importantly, AbbVie has substantially outperformed other companies in the group in terms of revenue growth over the past five years.

Besides, the company ranks quite well in comparison to peers when looking at key profitability metrics such as return on assets (ROA), return on investments (NYSE:ROI), operating profit margin, and net profit margin.



ROA ROI Operating Margin Net Margin AbbVie 10% 18% 36.7% 24.8% Johnson & Johnson 11.3% 17% 27.5% 22.5% Novartis 4.9% 7.3% 16.1% 13.3% Pfizer 4.9% 7.8% 20.8% 16% Merck 5.3% 12.5% 15.3% 2.7%

Price is what you pay and value is what you get. Considering AbbVie’s financial performance and valuation ratios in comparison to peers, the company is offering an attractive alternative in he sector.

The company delivered both revenue and earnings per share figures above Wall Street expectations during the second quarter of 2017. Revenue grew 7.6%, to $6.94 billion during the period, while earnings per share came in at $1.42, outperforming expectations by $0.02 and growing 12.7% year over year.

Management sounds quite satisfied with performance and optimistic about future drug prospects. In the words of Richard A. Gonzalez, Chairman and CEO:

"We are pleased with the continued strength of our business. Our second quarter financial results reflected strong commercial and operational execution...We also remain very encouraged about the recent progress we've made with our late-stage pipeline, including strong results from a registrational trial of our selective JAK1 inhibitor, upadacitinib. We look forward to seeing data from numerous additional pivotal studies in the second half."

In reaction, Wall Street analysts are adjusting their earnings forecasts for AbbVie in 2018. Over the past 30 days the stock has received six upward revisions to 2018 earnings estimates and one additional upward revision in the last seven days. Only one analyst reduced his forward earnings estimate in the last month.

Positive financial performance and rising expectations are being reflected on above-average returns for AbbVie stock, and the company is leaving most of its competitors behind over the past year.

There is no way to tell for sure if the trend will remain in place over the coming months. On the other hand, financial quality, valuation, and momentum are positive driving forces for investors in AbbVie going forward.