Pepsi: Happy With What I See

It has been a decent quarter for Pepsi (PEP).

This morning, the snack and beverage company reported 3Q17 earnings that were robust, in my view, after netting out the pros and cons. Revenues of $16.2 billion failed to reach consensus expectations by a nearly insignificant $70 million (only the second top-line miss in the past 15 quarters). Non-GAAP EPS of $1.48 topped the Street's estimate by four cents, but by only a penny and a half above my more optimistic projections (see my summarized model later in this article).

Credit: El Economista

The narrative did not diverge much from what we had seen in 2Q17: resilience in North America food plus key international markets were partially offset by a struggling North America beverage business. I see the continuing trends with good eyes, as (1) snacks carry much better margins than beverages despite being a smaller business (see pie charts below), suggesting that strength in this segment is more impactful to the bottom line than a recovery in the domestic beverage segment; and (2) with soda and sugary drinks on the wrong side of consumer trends, particularly in the U.S., momentum in international markets is paramount to keeping the beverage business afloat.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company's press release

Below the top-line, whose relative softness caused a one-penny headwind to EPS compared to my estimates, non-GAAP gross margins came in 38 bps above my expectations. The upside was likely driven by the product mix, tilted a bit heavier toward the higher-margin businesses, in addition to productivity gains. Opex came in a bit heavier than I expected, and represented 36.3% of total revenues (although still better than last year's 36.7%). A total of three-cent upside to my EPS projections came in the form of lower costs below the op profit line, including an effective tax rate of only 22.2% that was 110 bps lower than year-ago levels.

Source: DM Martins Research

On the stock: one step back, two steps forward

During the trading session today, investors' initial reaction was to shed excess PEP shares, pushing the price down about -2.5% immediately after the opening bell. As the day progressed and the news from the quarter was better digested (including better-than-expected bottom-line guidance for the remainder of the year), PEP recovered all its early losses and breached the $110/share mark, topping the performance of the S&P 500 (SPY) for the day.

Looking a bit further down the line, I continue to see PEP as a richly valued stock (see table below), but one that seems pricey for a handful of good reasons - including the company's robust cash generation, generous cash distribution policy, and the stock's defensive nature that makes it a good strategic addition to a diversified portfolio. With the company's core businesses looking healthy, despite the eventual weakness in parts of the product portfolio, I find the investment case for a high-quality stock like PEP enticing.

Ticker/Company Forward P/E LT EPS Growth Forward PEG PEP - Today 21.1x 6.5% 3.2x PEP - Oct 2016 22.6x 9.5% 2.4x KO 23.6x 5.0% 4.7x DPS 19.1x 8.4% 2.3x

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from YCharts

