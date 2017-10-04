Wabtec In A Value-Growth Tug-Of-War

EU governments seem set to continue spending on transit rail and Faiveley should open doors for Wabtec, but freight could be more challenging than the bulls expect, especially in aftermarket.

Wabtec (WAB), one of the leading suppliers of parts, components, and systems to the freight and transit train sectors, continues to see turbulent conditions both in its operating results and its share price performance. The stock has gone basically nowhere since I last wrote about the company, but there’s actually been some pretty wide swings between the peak and trough (roughly 35%) over the past year as investors seem to be struggling with a strong “want to like” instinct and some rather spotty financial results.

The shares still leave me a little uneasy. I think Wabtec is well-run and I believe the Faiveley deal will add value both through expense leverage and broadening the company’s horizons (in transit and in non-U.S. markets). But I also believe that freight spending could be weaker than bulls expect, and these shares often react poorly to disappointment. I do believe that mid-to-high single-digit growth can support a fair value in the $80’s, but investors considering these shares need to be aware of that ongoing tug-of-war between the bull and bear camps and the impact it can have on the share price in the short term, and especially around events like earnings reports.

Freight Not Helping

The boom in railroad capex spending (especially rolling stock) did a lot of good for Wabtec, but the hangover is proving to be less than pleasant. Although traffic growth has remained positive on a year-to-date basis (up more than 4% through August), Wabtec’s last few quarters have seen freight revenue drop by 23% (Q2’17), 29% (Q1’17), 35% (Q4’16), and 31% (Q3’16), with weakness across the spectrum. Original equipment sales have fallen, as have PTC orders, and aftermarket/overhaul work has been slow to materialize.

More cars have also been heading into storage, and that’s not a good thing for Wabtec. While there is some correlation between Wabtec’s freight revenue and rail traffic data, there’s a stronger correlation with the number of parked cars (usually with a one or two-quarter lag). To that end, I think it’s worthwhile for investors to keep an eye on that metric – if railroads start putting cars back into service, that should bode well for Wabtec’s freight revenue trends.

Wabtec is also looking at a smaller incremental opportunity in spending on positive train control systems (or PTC). Most of the trackside work is done and although there’s still work to do with the locomotives (around 55% to 65% appear to be done), overall spending is probably three-quarters complete. I don’t expect this business to completely evaporate, though – there will still be aftermarket opportunities, as well as other incremental signaling opportunities.

I’m also not certain what to make of the opportunity in electronically-controlled pneumatic brakes (or ECP). Back in October of 2016, the GAO issued a review that criticized the Department of Transportation’s analysis of ECP brakes, calling into question whether the government will continue to push for adoption of this technology and especially so now that the current U.S. administration seems more inclined to unwind than implement new industry regulation. With the potential market for ECP brakes in North America estimated at around $600 million, and only Wabtec and Knorr in place to supply it, this is not a trivial opportunity for Wabtec.

Last and not least is the risk of lower overall spending on rolling stock in the future. While there is still a large opportunity for Wabtec to build on its single-digit share in the freight markets outside the U.S., the U.S. market could get more challenging. More railroads are taking advantage of advanced asset management technologies (including GE’s (GE) Asset Performance Management system) and learning how to do more with less. While this may increase future aftermarket opportunities (with greater intensity of use), it may well also reduce future capex needs.

Faiveley Is In The Fold

Although it took a little longer than anticipated, Wabtec was able to close its acquisition of Faiveley. This deal swings the balance of Wabtec’s revenue toward transit - a market where the company had lower share, but where spending patterns tend to be relatively more consistent. Not only does Faiveley expand Wabtec’s exposure to transit markets, it also expands the company’s product offerings in areas like energy, passenger comfort, and access and the company’s aftermarket business. Faiveley also adds meaningful geographical diversity, giving the company more of a 50/50 split between North America and the rest of the world and offering Wabtec better local content positioning in Europe (which is important in winning some contracts).

Transit has been a relatively healthier business for Wabtec, with revenue contracting 3% in the second quarter (on an organic basis), after 3% and 4% contractions in the prior two quarters. The question now is whether countries and municipalities will continue to spend on their transit systems. I don’t really agree with the bear position that Wabtec bought Faiveley at or near the “peak” of transit rail spending. Individual country spending on rail in Europe can be erratic as projects ramp up or wind down, but virtually every source I could find suggests that the EU as a whole will likely continue to see low single-digit annual increases in rail spending.

The UK’s National Infrastructure Delivery Plan calls for a 30% increase in spending between 2016-2020 versus 2011-2015, while Germany is looking to increase its spending by almost 50% over the next 15 years relative to the past 15 years. Italy and Russia, too, likely need to up their spending in the relatively near future.

I think the bigger issue is whether Wabtec will execute on the meaningful synergy possibilities with the Faiveley deal. I believe they will, with cost savings of $50 million or more in play, and I believe Faiveley will open doors to business that Wabtec previously couldn’t access.

The Opportunity

I’m expecting Wabtec to grow revenue at a rate of around 5% to 6% over the long term. Those estimates already include some assumed M&A (Wabtec has always been highly acquisitive), but I could see upside to around 7% if Wabtec pushes harder on M&A than I expect. I do believe that Wabtec will drive improved margins at Faiveley but also improve its own margins and FCF generating efficiency over time. I expect Wabtec to generate consistent FCF margins above 10%, with long-term mid-teens margins driving FCF growth in the high single digits and supporting a fair value of over $81.

The Bottom Line

I have had issues from time to time with the extent to which Wabtec relies upon M&A to drive topline growth, and I am concerned that the weakness in freight revenue could persist longer than the bulls expect, as I think aftermarket opportunities could prove smaller than expected (due to tough competition) and overall spending is likely to be more moderate than bulls think. On the other hand, I think Faiveley does offer new opportunities and I think the shares don’t fully price those in today. I think the recent shaky performances relative to expectations suggest suboptimal visibility for management, though, so investors considering the shares should be prepared for the above-average volatility to last a little longer as the markets sort themselves out.

Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO article. PRO members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO here.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.